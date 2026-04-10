422. Chlorine Dioxide for Lyme and Beyond: A Conversation with Mark Grenon

Robert Yoho, MD (ret.) — Surviving Healthcare Substack

READER RESOURCES: THE APOCALYPSE ALMANAC : Hidden cures in our dystopian age. Find links to obtain chlorine dioxide in the two chapters about it, and also don’t miss the “ Cure Cancer in Your Kitchen” chapter. FULLSCRIPT SUPPLEMENTS : top quality and economical.

HERE is the Rumble video link. For background on chlorine dioxide, see HERE and HERE for the Apocalypse Almanac chapters. For my past interviews with Mark, see HERE, HERE, and HERE.

Summary

• Consistency and avoiding antioxidants are the 2 non-negotiable rules for chlorine dioxide to work.

• Transdermal baths are the ideal starting point, especially for beginners and those with sensitive digestive tracts.

• Fresh chlorine dioxide made hourly is substantially more potent than stored solution; DMSO added after activation drives it deeper into tissue.

• Herxheimer reactions, including diarrhea, signal the protocol is working; the correct response is reducing the dose temporarily, not stopping.

• Long-standing Lyme disease may require 3 to 6 months of consistent treatment; a ‘hitting the wall’ phase midway is common and must be pushed through.

• Gut restoration through fermented foods and raw milk supports the protocol, while synthetic supplements actively undermine it.

Yoho introduction

Mark Grenon is one of the seminal figures in the chlorine dioxide movement, the second person after Jim Humble to grasp its clinical potential and carry it to scale. He and his sons trained practitioners in 20 countries. They helped thousands of people restore their health from conditions conventional medicine had written off, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections, Lyme disease, and late-stage cancers.

The federal government repaid this work with prosecution. Mark and 3 of his sons were forcibly extradited from Colombia and subjected to what amounted to a political show-trial. They received among the 4 longest contempt-of-court sentences in the history of the Department of Justice, for distributing a substance with no documented fatalities. Mark was released early due to deteriorating health. Two of his sons remain imprisoned at the time of this interview.

I characterize Mark as the most experienced chlorine dioxide clinician alive. What follows is his guidance, presented in his own voice, on how to use this protocol effectively.

The three foundations

Consistency, not neutralizing the chlorine dioxide, and building the body up through nutrition: those are the 3 things that determine whether this works. People come to me after months of failure, and every time I dig into what went wrong, it’s one of those 3. They skipped days. They drank orange juice in the morning. They trusted a supplement stack that was quietly undoing every dose. Get those 3 right, and the protocol does its job.

Starting with baths

I start everybody on baths. The skin is your largest organ, and it gives chlorine dioxide a path into the bloodstream that completely bypasses the digestive tract. For anyone whose gut is already compromised, and that’s most of the people I see, the bath is a mercy. It gets the compound into the body while the gut has a chance to adjust.

The setup is straightforward. Take 10 cc of sodium chlorite and 5 cc of 25% hydrochloric acid, and put them in 2 separate cups. Run a hot bath first, because you want your pores open. Once the bath is ready, pour hydrochloric acid into the sodium chlorite solution. Activation happens within 30 seconds. Place the activated cup under the water, set it aside, and get in for 30 minutes.

Start there. Don’t jump to high doses. I’ve got a large man currently doing 50 cc of sodium chlorite and 25 cc of the acid, which works out to roughly 1,000 drops equivalent. A smaller person starting at that level would be in trouble. Build slowly. People are sleeping better within a week; some of them burp during the bath, which tells me the compound is making its way into the gut. That’s not a side effect. That’s the protocol working.

For Lyme patients specifically, spray the affected joints with dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) before you get in. DMSO acts as a carrier, drawing chlorine dioxide directly into those tissues through the skin. I’ve seen more change in Lyme arthritis from consistent baths plus DMSO than from almost anything else in my experience.

Oral dosing: fresh beats stored

Once someone has done 2 weeks of baths and tolerates them well, I move them to oral dosing. The critical thing most people don’t know: a fresh solution made every hour is substantially more potent than a solution sitting in a bottle. The bottle weakens it. If you’re home and serious about accelerating your recovery, set an alarm every hour and make it fresh each time. Three ounces of water, fewer drops, but what’s in that glass hits harder.

Yoho comment: I use a 750 cc glass bottle with a small opening and a screw top that seals. This prevents evaporation and maintains potency.

After you’ve been making it fresh for a few days and doing well, add 1 to 5 drops of DMSO to the activated solution. DMSO takes it to another level entirely, pushing it deeper into gut tissue and, from there, throughout the body, including into the brain. When you add the DMSO, expect to back off on your drop count again. You’re essentially starting over at a new level of potency. That’s not a setback. That’s how the protocol deepens.

Vitamin C will stop the protocol cold

Antioxidants broadly kill it. And I mean that mechanically, not as a lifestyle opinion. Chlorine dioxide works through oxidation. Antioxidants do exactly what their name says. You’re paying for 2 things that cancel each other out.

Most of what people call vitamin C is ascorbic acid, which is synthesized artificially. The body treats synthetic compounds as foreign. Chlorine dioxide has to spend its oxidative capacity attacking the artificial compound rather than pathogens. You’ve just weakened your own protocol.

The same logic applies to the supplement stack most of my patients arrive with. I’m not against nutrition. I’m against supplements defeating your treatment during the hours it’s active. Take everything at night, after dinner, after the last dose of the day. Or don’t take it at all during the active treatment phase and see how you do. You’ll probably be surprised.

One more thing that people don’t think about: medications. If a medication is synthetic, the body sees it as foreign, and the chlorine dioxide responds accordingly. I’m not telling anyone to stop a medication without talking to a doctor. I’m telling you that the interaction is real, and it costs you.

Herxheimer reactions and the diarrhea question

Diarrhea is not a reason to stop. It’s a notification. Chlorine dioxide reaches pathogens, breaks them apart, releases toxins, and the body moves those toxins out fast. That’s 95% of what causes diarrhea. The right response is to back off 2 or 3 drops and let the body catch up, or stop for a couple of hours and resume at a lower level. Some people push straight through it. That’s a personal choice, and it works for some.

The phrase I use is: one step forward, two steps back. That’s not failure. That’s what detoxification looks like when it’s working. The man who called me this morning had backed himself into a diarrhea episode after doubling up on doses for 2 hours straight. His Crohn’s disease cleared in 3 weeks. His prostate stopped bothering him. He had created his own problem by getting impatient, and when I walked him back through the rules, he already knew the answer.

The Lyme disease timeline

The rule is simple: the longer you’ve had it, the longer it takes to leave. Lyme is systemic. It’s woven into tissues the same way herpes is, hiding in the lower lumbar tissues and emerging when the immune system is under stress. You don’t flush that out in a week.

For someone who’s carried Lyme for 30 or 40 years, which my colleague here on the podcast suspects is his situation, the compound has had decades to entrench. Three weeks in, you’ll likely feel some improvement. Around the 4 to 6 week mark, many patients hit a wall. They feel worse. The infection is being disturbed at deeper levels, and the immune system is responding. Everything alive wants to survive. The Lyme organism is no different. Keep going. Back off on the drops if you need to. Add baths if you haven’t already. The wall passes.

My projection for a patient with a long-standing, heavy co-infection load is 80% improvement within 3 months of consistent oral dosing combined with nightly baths, and continued progress through 6 months as the persister cells, the dormant forms that survive initial treatment, are addressed. Those persister cells are the reason I tell people to press through the 6-month mark even when they feel largely recovered.

Gut restoration

The gut is 80% of the immune system. That’s not a metaphor. It’s the mechanism by which the body mounts responses to everything the protocol is stirring up. If your gut is depleted, your recovery ceiling is lower than it needs to be.

I use raw milk as the primary vehicle for gut restoration. Let it turn into buttermilk, and you activate a second layer of beneficial bacteria. Fermented foods, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi: all of those are doing the same thing through different substrates. The Koreans and Germans have been eating this way for centuries, and they don’t need a $99 formula to get their pre-, pro-, and postbiotics. Those things exist in traditional foods. They always have.

For someone who tests deficient for specific “good” gut bacteria strains, yogurts made with those cultures are reasonable. The goal is food-based restoration wherever possible. The body knows what to do with food in a way it doesn’t always know what to do with an encapsulated extract of something it should be getting from its environment.

Intravenous treatments

The question came up about IV cerebrolysin and phosphatidylcholine for neuroprotection in Parkinson’s disease. IV is done once a week. My practical answer is that once-weekly IV administration is unlikely to create a significant interaction with an 8-hour-per-day oral protocol. If someone were doing continuous IV infusions throughout the day alongside constant oral dosing, that would be a different conversation. Weekly, I wouldn’t lose sleep over it.

The Parkinson’s question is ultimately about the gut-brain axis. The emerging evidence that gut dysbiosis precedes and may drive neurodegeneration is consistent with what I see clinically. Restoring the gut microbiome through fermented foods and delivering chlorine dioxide into a deeply colonized system are not separate agendas from neuroprotection. It’s part of the same project.

Synthesis

The lesson I take from decades of this work is that the body is not fragile. It’s obstructed. Give it a compound that oxidizes pathogens without damaging healthy tissue, remove the things that block it, restore the nutritional base it needs to repair, and the body does the rest. The medical system that jailed my sons and me for teaching this has produced a world of people on 6 medications, managing symptoms of earlier medications. That’s not medicine. That’s manufacturing customers.

Chlorine dioxide didn’t kill anyone. The persecution wasn’t about safety. It was about the threat a free, cheap, unpatentable compound poses to an industry built on chronic disease management. Amazon sells it openly, while my books were removed from their platform. Federal prosecutors gave my sons sentences longer than those given to violent offenders, for contempt, for distributing something you can order to your front door right now.

The protocol works. The obstacles to the protocol are almost entirely self-created: impatience with dosing, antioxidants taken at the wrong time, and supplements the body has to fight off. Get out of the way of what you’re trying to do, and stay consistent.

Special note: Chlorine dioxide commercial products that are active therapeutically

They have been documented to reverse Lyme tests, and I use them. They are easy to use and are a great first step to using chlorine dioxide.

HERE is a link to the FrontierPharma website to buy the mouthwash and other products. THIS ONE is for the Snoot! Spray products. If you want to sell Frontier products, click HERE. Snoot!’s sales platform is HERE.

Mark needs your help

His two sons are still in prison. As I understand it, they were convicted of contempt of court for failing to represent themselves and offering no coherent defense. This is an outrageous miscarriage of justice, for their only crime was selling chlorine dioxide. This is currently available at Amazon and many other retailers. Nevertheless, they are still in a federal penitentiary, and it is many miles away and out of state from where Mark lives in Florida. Mark was released because he was having medical problems. So he is doing his best to attract attention and raise money to somehow get their release. To help, contact him at gmark777@gmail.com.

References

Mark Grenon’s books are available at GodsUniversalAntidote.org, and he is available for consultations at Gmark777@gmail.com. His fees are modest compared to their value.

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Affiliate store: I will never use paywalls, but if you want to help me, I offer competitively priced affiliate products HERE that I have personally tested and used. There is a new entry for grass-fed beef.

Disclaimer:. As usual, you are on your own for medical advice. This is only informational.

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Parting Shot

Did you know that 37% of US children will be involved with a Child Protective Services investigation by the time they turn 18? And over 83% of these children were determined not to be victims of child abuse or neglect. Yet even for innocent families, these investigations are traumatic. Though pedophilia is rampant, most of this is harassment.

As Luke 8:17 declares, “there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.”

Credit: Alex Newman, Liberty Sentinel.