421. PYELONEPHRITIS IS A KIDNEY INFECTION THAT IS MORE LIKELY TO KILL YOU THAN A HEART ATTACK

Summary

• Pyelonephritis is a bacterial kidney infection that develops when bacteria ascend from the lower urinary tract into the kidneys; it kills hospitalized patients at rates higher than heart attacks.

• Women get pyelonephritis far more often than men because of their shorter urethras, the mechanics of sexual intercourse, and the tissue atrophy that follows menopause.

• Classic warning signs include fever above 101 degrees Fahrenheit, flank pain (near the kidneys), chills, nausea, and burning urination; waiting at home for these to resolve risks urosepsis (bloodstream infection driven by a urinary source) and death.

• Methylene blue (MB) concentrates in the urine and kills bacteria on contact, offering a nonantibiotic prophylactic option for women with recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs); it turns urine and sometimes the mouth blue, both of which are manageable.

• Chlorine dioxide solution (CDS/MMS1) at very low doses, even a single daily sip of an activated 3-drop preparation, shows promise as a urinary antiseptic without the gut-destroying, resistance-breeding consequences of antibiotics.

• Surgical mesh for pelvic floor repair causes catastrophic complications including erosion through vaginal tissue; no woman should accept it for perineal indications.

What pyelonephritis is and how it starts

The urinary tract is a pipeline: the urethra at the bottom, the bladder in the middle, the ureters connecting the bladder to the kidneys above. Most of the time, bacteria from the outside world enter through the urethra, colonize the bladder, and cause cystitis, the standard UTI most women know too well. From the bladder, bacteria travel up the ureters to the kidneys, where the infection becomes pyelonephritis, an inflammation of the kidney tissue itself.

This ascending-infection theory is the dominant explanation, though evidence shows that bacteria reach the kidneys via the bloodstream as well, a route most often seen in elderly or immunocompromised patients. Either way, once bacteria establish themselves in the kidney, the consequences accelerate fast.

The kidneys filter your blood and control your electrolytes, blood pressure, and acid-base balance. When they’re infected and inflamed, nothing else in your body works right. Toxins accumulate. Blood pressure crashes. Bacteria spill into the bloodstream, a condition called bacteremia.

When bacteremia triggers an overwhelming inflammatory response, the result is sepsis. This is not simply a bad infection; it is the immune system turning on the host. The same mechanisms designed to kill bacteria, flooding tissue with inflammatory proteins, dilating blood vessels, and activating clotting cascades, start destroying the body’s own organs. The kidneys fail, the lungs fill with fluid, the heart loses the ability to maintain pressure, and blood pressure collapses despite IV fluids. The progression from infected kidneys to septic shock happens within hours, and once a patient is in septic shock, the intensive care unit (ICU) may not be enough. Urosepsis, sepsis driven by a urinary source, is among the most common causes of sepsis in adults worldwide. It kills.

Signs and symptoms: know which category you’re in

The textbook presentation of pyelonephritis is a triad: high fever (often 103 degrees Fahrenheit or above), costovertebral angle (CVA) tenderness (pain when you tap the lower back just below the ribs on either side of the spine), and dysuria (burning on urination). Nausea, vomiting, and chills often accompany these. Urine looks cloudy or smells foul, and a urinalysis shows white blood cells and bacteria.

What happens next depends on who you are.

The uncomplicated patient

Young, otherwise healthy women with uncomplicated pyelonephritis caught in its early stage do reasonably well. The bacteria have not yet breached the kidney into the bloodstream. Fever is present but not alarming. Flank pain is significant, but the patient is not in shock. These women sometimes respond to a course of oral antibiotics and close outpatient follow-up, provided they adhere to the medication, have reliable access to care, and show improvement within 48 hours. Even in this group, failure of outpatient treatment is common enough to warrant a low threshold for hospital admission. Any deterioration means the emergency room.

The antibiotics required in such situations are hazardous. Cipro, for example, has risks of serious, disabling, and potentially permanent side effects, including tendon rupture, peripheral neuropathy, and central nervous system issues.

The complicated, elderly, or immunocompromised patient

For elderly patients, diabetics, pregnant women, anyone on immunosuppressants, patients with structural abnormalities of the urinary tract, or anyone with prior pyelonephritis, the calculus changes entirely. In these patients, pyelonephritis converts to urosepsis at alarming rates, and the window between “this feels like a bad UTI” and “the patient is on vasopressors in the ICU” is narrower than most families believe. In elderly patients, the presentation is frequently atypical: confusion or delirium appears without classic fever or flank pain, which delays diagnosis and worsens outcomes. Do not wait for the textbook triad in this population. Any acute change in mental status combined with urinary symptoms in an older patient warrants an emergency room visit.

Go to the emergency room if you have a fever above 101 degrees Fahrenheit with urinary symptoms, shaking chills, flank pain that won’t ease, vomiting that prevents keeping down oral medications, or any of the following: diabetes, kidney disease, a compromised immune system, pregnancy, or age over 65.

How serious is this compared to a heart attack?

The death rate of hospitalized patients with complicated pyelonephritis or urosepsis runs between 20 and 40%, depending on the population studied. Compare that to the modern in-hospital death rate for a severe myocardial infarction, the classic widow-maker heart attack, which runs around 5 to 10% with modern catheterization lab treatment.

Pyelonephritis, when it goes wrong, kills more reliably than a heart attack. The average hospital stay for uncomplicated pyelonephritis in a younger woman runs 3 to 5 days. In elderly patients with urosepsis, that stretches to 10 to 14 days or longer, often with an ICU component.

The medical establishment does not treat pyelo with the same public-health urgency as heart disease, partly because it doesn’t have the same lucrative procedural revenue stream. There’s no pyelo catheterization lab, no pyelo stent, no pyelo intervention that generates $30,000 per case. So it gets under-publicized. Women die.

Why women are so much more vulnerable

Women get UTIs and pyelonephritis at rates roughly 30 times higher than men in adulthood. The anatomy explains most of it.

The female urethra is approximately 4 centimeters long. The male urethra is 20 centimeters. That short female urethra gives bacteria a quick highway from the outside world to the bladder; there is almost no distance to traverse.

Sexual intercourse makes it worse. The mechanical action of intercourse pushes bacteria from the perineum, the area between the vagina and anus, heavily colonized with gut organisms like Escherichia coli, up toward and into the urethra. This is why “honeymoon cystitis” exists as a distinct clinical phenomenon: women who have frequent or newly active sex develop UTIs at higher rates, not because of any hygiene failure, but because of basic mechanics. The old advice to urinate immediately after intercourse has genuine merit, as it flushes bacteria before they ascend.

After menopause, the vulnerability deepens. Estrogen maintains the thickness and acidity of vaginal and urethral tissue. When estrogen disappears, the tissue atrophies: it thins, its pH rises, and its protective microbiome shifts from Lactobacillus-dominant (which produces lactic acid and creates a hostile environment for pathogens) to a more mixed, pathogen-friendly community. The periurethral tissue that normally acts as a physical and chemical barrier against bacterial entry becomes thin, fragile, and permissive. Vaginal estrogen can prevent this, and postmenopausal women who do not use it get recurrent UTIs and pyelonephritis at clinically staggering rates.

Other risk factors include urinary catheters (even short-term catheterization dramatically increases infection risk), kidney stones or structural blockages that prevent complete bladder emptying, diabetes (high blood glucose feeds bacteria and impairs immune response), pregnancy, neurological conditions that affect bladder emptying such as Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis, prior pyelonephritis (the strongest predictor of future pyelonephritis), and incomplete antibiotic treatment of a prior UTI, which selects for resistant organisms.

Recurrent UTIs: the runway to pyelo

A woman who has 3 or more UTIs in a year meets the clinical definition of recurrent UTIs. Each episode increases the probability of the next, partly because antibiotic treatment disrupts the vaginal and gut microbiome, eliminating the protective Lactobacillus colonies and leaving a vacuum that pathogens fill. The more you treat UTIs with antibiotics, the more vulnerable you become to future infections. It’s the predictable consequence of a treatment strategy designed to generate repeat customers, something I have discussed so many times before.

Recurrent UTIs are the runway down which pyelonephritis takes off. The woman who has 3 or 4 UTIs per year, each treated with a fluoroquinolone or trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole course, is progressively destroying her defensive microbiome while breeding increasingly resistant bacteria. One day, the ascending bacteria are no longer sensitive to the standard oral antibiotic that her doctor reflexively prescribes, and what looked like manageable cystitis becomes a septic kidney infection.

Surgery for perineal issues: the mesh disaster

Surgeons have long attempted to address recurrent UTIs and urinary incontinence by reconstructing the pelvic floor, the sling of muscles and connective tissue that supports the bladder, uterus, and rectum. These procedures may have a narrow role for specific indications, but the widespread overuse of synthetic mesh in the pelvic floor and perineal area has become a catastrophe that continues to harm women decades after its widespread adoption.

Mesh was introduced to reinforce repairs for pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence. The complication profile is brutal: mesh erosion (the mesh cutting through the vaginal wall and extruding into the vaginal canal), chronic pelvic pain that doesn’t respond to treatment, dyspareunia (pain with intercourse) severe enough to end marriages, recurrent infections driven by the mesh acting as a permanent foreign-body reservoir for bacteria, and nerve damage. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued warnings about pelvic mesh in 2011 and 2019, eventually pulling transvaginal mesh products for prolapse from the market. Thousands of lawsuits followed. (However, mesh used for stress urinary incontinence slings and abdominal repairs remains approved and available.)

No woman with recurrent UTIs or virtually any other problem should accept pelvic mesh surgery—its clinical indications are slim to nonexistent. The infection risk alone makes the calculus straightforward: a foreign body permanently implanted in a region already prone to bacterial colonization is asking for trouble. Beyond infection, ejection of the mesh through the vaginal area skin is not a distant, unlikely complication but a common enough outcome that experienced surgeons have built careers doing mesh removal surgery. If a surgeon recommends mesh for any perineal or pelvic floor indication, get a second opinion from someone who can do it without the mesh if you can find one.

The right way to prevent recurrent UTIs and pyelo

If antibiotics breed resistance, destroy the microbiome, and predictably set up the next infection, and if surgery carries catastrophic risks, what works? The answer lies in antimicrobial prophylaxis that doesn’t kill your gut, doesn’t breed resistance, and addresses the problem mechanically or with agents that act locally in the urine.

D-mannose: the most evidence-based natural option

D-mannose is a simple sugar that shares structural similarity with the mannose receptors on uroepithelial cells, the cells lining the bladder and urethra. E. coli, which causes 80 to 90% of UTIs, binds to these receptors using its type 1 fimbriae, hair-like appendages that act as grappling hooks. D-mannose floods the urine with competing binding sites, essentially giving the bacteria something to grab other than your bladder wall.

A 2014 randomized controlled trial published in the World Journal of Urology compared D-mannose at 2 grams daily against nitrofurantoin prophylaxis and placebo in 308 women with recurrent UTIs. D-mannose reduced recurrence rates to a level comparable to the antibiotic, with far fewer side effects. A 2020 Cochrane review found that D-mannose reduces UTI recurrence with a risk of approximately one-fifth compared to placebo in short-term studies. The dose is 2 grams daily in powder form dissolved in water. Use it every day, not just when symptoms appear; if it prevents a 20% chance of dying with a pyelo twice a year, it is worth it. (Are you listening, Sally?)

Cranberry: weaker evidence, but worth considering

Cranberry proanthocyanidins (PACs) also inhibit the fimbriae, but the evidence is messier than for D-mannose. Multiple Cochrane reviews have gone back and forth over the years. The 2023 update suggests that cranberry products modestly reduce symptomatic UTI in women with recurrent infections. The key is the preparation: a cranberry juice cocktail, loaded with sugar, is useless. Ellura and Utiva are commercial preparations worth investigating; products with a standardized PAC content of at least 36 mg per dose show benefit.

Vaginal estrogen for postmenopausal women

Topical vaginal estrogen is the most underused prophylactic intervention in medicine, and the failure to prescribe it to postmenopausal women with recurrent UTIs borders on negligence. Topical vaginal estrogen (Premarin cream, Estrace cream, or the Estring vaginal ring) restores the pH and thickness of urethral and vaginal tissue, reestablishes the Lactobacillus-dominant microbiome, and dramatically reduces recurrence rates. A landmark 1993 New England Journal of Medicine study showed that vaginal estrogen cream reduced the incidence of UTIs by 58% in postmenopausal women compared with placebo. Later studies have confirmed that finding. Systemic estrogen does not provide the same protection; the effect requires local tissue contact.

If you are postmenopausal and getting recurrent UTIs, ask for topical vaginal estrogen. If your physician won’t prescribe it, find one who will.

(The above is from the literature. Every postmenopausal woman should also consider a full hormone replacement program to get all the other benefits as well.)

Why antibiotic prophylaxis is a bad idea

Low-dose continuous antibiotic prophylaxis, typically nitrofurantoin 50 to 100 mg nightly or a half-tab of trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (Bactrim) daily, is what most physicians still reach for after a woman’s third UTI in a year. The short-term data show that it works, reducing recurrences by roughly 95% while on the drug. What the short-term data doesn’t show is the cost of the side effects.

The gut microbiome sustains continuous collateral damage throughout the prophylactic course. Antibiotic pressure selects for resistant organisms: after a few years on nitrofurantoin prophylaxis, nitrofurantoin-resistant E. coli strains dominate the perineal flora. When prophylaxis stops, resistance levels stay elevated for months to years. The downstream UTIs are harder to treat. C. difficile colonic infection becomes a risk. Vaginal and oral candidiasis flourish. You swap a manageable recurrent infection for a cascade of escalating problems. Don’t do this long-term.

Methylene blue: the antiseptic in your urine

Methylene blue (MB) has been used in medicine since 1876, first as a malaria treatment, later for methemoglobinemia (a blood disorder where hemoglobin loses its ability to carry oxygen), and more recently for septic shock. It’s an antimicrobial, a mitochondrial support molecule, and at the doses relevant to UTI prophylaxis, it concentrates in the urine and directly kills gram-negative bacteria, including E. coli.

The mechanism matters. MB accepts and donates electrons, disrupting the electron transport chains that bacteria depend on. In the renal tubules, MB concentrates to levels far above its blood concentration, which is exactly what you want for a urinary antiseptic. The urine becomes the delivery mechanism.

For UTI prophylaxis, the relevant doses are low: 10 to 30 mg daily. Compare that to therapeutic doses for methemoglobinemia, which range from 1 to 2 mg per kilogram body weight as a single intravenous (IV) dose, or to the 15 to 60 mg daily doses used in some cognitive enhancement protocols. For UTI prophylaxis, 10 mg daily dissolved in water is a reasonable starting point. Some practitioners use 1 to 2 drops of a 1% solution; each drop of a 1% MB solution contains approximately 0.5 mg. A 2% pharmaceutical-grade solution is also available.

Blue urine is universal and harmless. Your urine turns blue, then transitions to blue-green, then clears as the dose leaves your system.

Blue mouth and tongue occur most often when drinking MB directly from a cup. Use a straw and aim for the back of the throat to bypass contact with the oral mucosa. Chase immediately with plain water.

Powdered vitamin C reduces MB to leucomethylene blue, its colorless form, when they are mixed before taking. The combination is still biologically active but stains less. Taking 500 to 1,000 mg of buffered vitamin C with your MB dose substantially reduces the blue color in urine and on mucous membranes. This is the most useful trick in the toolkit.

Serotonin syndrome risk: MB inhibits monoamine oxidase (MAO) and serotonin reuptake. At oral doses under 30 mg, the risk is minimal in healthy individuals. However, anyone taking a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), or other serotonergic drug should research this interaction and possibly get sophisticated advice before starting MB.

For pure, pharmaceutical-grade MB, avoid products sold in aquarium stores or as industrial dyes; these carry heavy metal and chemical contaminants. Good sources include Troscriptions, which sells pharmaceutical-grade MB in tablet form at 3 mg, 6 mg, and 30 mg doses; Blueblood Life, which offers USP-grade MB powder and solutions; and compounding pharmacies, which formulate MB capsules at specified doses. Always specify USP-grade.

(Links to obtain these products are at the essay’s end.)

No large randomized controlled trial of MB for UTI prophylaxis exists. The evidence is rooted in the long pre-antibiotic experience of using MB as a standard urinary antiseptic. Given the safety profile at these doses and the consequences of antibiotic prophylaxis, the risk-benefit profile is favorable.

Chlorine dioxide: the antiseptic that makes Pharma nervous

Chlorine dioxide solution (CDS), or MMS1, sold in its two-part form, is one of the most misrepresented substances in the alternative health world. The narrative pushed by the FDA, mainstream media, and Pharma’s mouthpieces is that MMS1 is “industrial bleach.” It’s not. Chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) is structurally and chemically distinct from chlorine bleach (sodium hypochlorite). The EPA approves it for drinking water treatment at concentrations up to 0.8 parts per million. Sodium hypochlorite is not approved for ingestion at any dose.

The bleach narrative is a psyop. Its purpose is to keep a cheap, unpatentable, broadly effective antimicrobial agent out of the public domain so that the profitable antibiotic pipeline stays intact.

I have spent more than 1,000 hours studying chlorine dioxide and have written 20 posts on it. Read my summary of Dr. Kori’s CD book and access the list of my posts HERE.

What matters for UTI and pyelo prophylaxis: ClO₂ attacks gram-negative bacteria, including E. coli, works via oxidation of bacterial proteins, and, like MB, concentrates in the urine when taken orally. At prophylactic doses, it’s non-toxic, leaves no residue, and does not cause antibiotic resistance.

The minimum effective prophylactic dose for UTI prevention isn’t established in any published trial because no one with financial skin in the game has run one. What practitioners report anecdotally is that even a single daily sip of an activated preparation, made with 3 activated drops of each component (sodium chlorite plus the activator, either 4% hydrochloric acid or 50% citric acid) in approximately 1 liter of water, maintains a low-level urinary antimicrobial effect. The full liter is not required; the liter is the vehicle, and the sip is the dose.

At this dose level, the taste is mild, the gastrointestinal effects are negligible, and the antimicrobial benefit against urinary pathogens holds. This is the lowest rung of a protocol that scales upward for more active infections. Do not take ClO₂ simultaneously with antioxidants such as vitamin C or vitamin E, as antioxidants neutralize the oxidative mechanism. I do the ClO₂ program for 7 hours each morning while fasting, then take supplements 2 hours later.

Since Sally has Lyme disease, this is her best option now.

Other options worth considering

Berberine, an alkaloid from goldenseal and barberry, has demonstrated in vitro activity against E. coli and other uropathogens, and small clinical studies have shown that it reduces UTI recurrence. The dose is 500 mg twice daily. Quality varies widely by brand; use products standardized to 97% berberine hydrochloride.

Uva ursi ( Arctostaphylos uva-ursi), used in European herbal medicine for centuries, contains arbutin, which converts in the urine to hydroquinone, a urinary antiseptic. A randomized trial published in Phytomedicine found that uva-ursi reduced UTI recurrence over 6 months compared to placebo. Hydroquinone has some toxicity at higher doses, so uva-ursi should not be used for more than 2 weeks continuously. Use it for short courses during higher-risk periods rather than as continuous prophylaxis.

Staying well-hydrated is unglamorous, but the evidence shows that it reduces the incidence of UTIs. A 2018 trial in JAMA Internal Medicine found that women who increased their daily water intake by 1.5 liters per day reduced their annual UTI rate by nearly half compared to controls. Drink more water. Tell everyone you know.

Synthesis

Pyelonephritis is medicine’s quiet killer of women, tolerated in silence because it lacks the drama and procedural revenue of cardiac disease. The conditions that produce recurrent UTIs, the frequent precursors to pyelo, are not mysteries: anatomical vulnerability compounded by estrogen loss, and a medical culture that reflexively prescribes the next antibiotic course instead of addressing root causes.

The prophylactic options that Pharma won’t sell you, D-mannose, topical vaginal estrogen, MB, or ClO₂, are cheap, safe, and address the problem at the level of bacterial adhesion, local immune competence, and urinary antisepsis. None of these agents destroys the gut microbiome. None breeds resistant organisms. None requires a prescription except vaginal estrogen. If you want MB pills, a compounding pharmacy can handle that.

The mesh disaster, the antibiotic treadmill, and the suppression of agents like MB and CDS are the same pattern running through every sector of organized medicine: the profitable treatment gets promoted; the cheap, effective, unpatentable option gets ignored or attacked. This is not paranoia. It’s business.

Sepsis is where this story ends for too many women: a urinary tract infection dismissed, an ascent to the kidney ignored, a cascade of organ failure set in motion by a bacterium that a $12 bottle of D-mannose might have kept in the toilet. Any woman with 2 or more UTIs per year should ask her physician about topical vaginal estrogen and D-mannose, and should ask why that conversation hasn’t happened already. If the physician doesn’t know about these options, find one who does.

I wrote this for Sally

My close friend is a brilliant alternative physician colleague who has recurrent UTIs and pyelonephritis, refuses prophylactic measures with the stubbornness of someone who knows better than to know better, delays her own diagnoses, and has been hospitalized repeatedly as a result. She keeps gambling and keeps losing. I don’t know how much longer she’ll survive unless she starts to freaking listen to me.

Editing credit:

Jim Arnold of Liars World Substack did the heavy lifting for this post. If you want to read one of his best posts, see: “Fun with Dick and Jane.”

Selected references

1. Hooton TM. “Recurrent urinary tract infection in women.” International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents. 2001.

2. Foxman B. “Urinary tract infection syndromes: occurrence, recurrence, bacteriology, risk factors, and disease burden.” Infectious Disease Clinics of North America. 2014.

3. Raz R, Stamm WE. “A controlled trial of intravaginal estriol in postmenopausal women with recurrent urinary tract infections.” New England Journal of Medicine. 1993.

4. Kranjcec B, Papes D, Altarac S. “D-mannose powder for prophylaxis of recurrent urinary tract infections in women.” World Journal of Urology. 2014.

5. Lenger SM, et al. “D-mannose vs other agents for recurrent urinary tract infection prevention in adult women.” American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology. 2020.

6. Food and Drug Administration. Urogynecologic surgical mesh implants safety communication. 2019.

7. Hooton TM, et al. “Effect of increased daily water intake in premenopausal women with recurrent urinary tract infections.” JAMA Internal Medicine. 2018.

8. Jepson RG, Williams G, Craig JC. “Cranberries for preventing urinary tract infections.” Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. 2012.

9. Schindler G, et al. “Urinary excretion and metabolism of arbutin after oral administration of Arctostaphylos uvae ursi preparations.” Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. 2002.

10. Oz M, et al. “Cellular and molecular actions of methylene blue in the nervous system.” Medicinal Research Reviews. 2011.

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice.

Affiliate store: I will never use paywalls, but if you want to help me, I offer competitively priced affiliate products HERE that I have personally tested and used.

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Parting shot: the topicals I use and more

From left to right: the 50,000 IU vitamin D capsules I take 3 x per week. Aluminium Export taken to eject aluminum, Snoot Spray’s chlorine dioxide, castor oil that I occasionally use in my eyes, a small container of topical magnesium from the stock bottle at right, a small 75 percent DMSO bottle that I dilute myself, Elektra’s stock bottle of elegant topical magnesium from my friend Sandi in Australia, and a one-gallon stock jug of DMSO. I go through that stuff.

Daily nude sunbathing with my DMSO and magnesium oil soaking into my skin. Those are $3 Costco reading glasses. I also use 50 to 75 percent DMSO on my eyelids twice a day to prevent the progression of my macular degeneration. It penetrates through to the retina. The surgical scar on my left knee was from the repair of a total quadriceps avulsion during my climbing days. I required a helicopter rescue off Mount Williamson near L.A. Ouch.