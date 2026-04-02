This is a detailed rebuttal of “Emergency Notification: Methylene Blue Is Highly Neurotoxic to Your Brain and Mind” by Peter R. Breggin, MD, published May 2025 on his Substack. I also draw on my earlier MB post, published in January 2024, which introduces it and tells its fascinating history. Thanks to Jonathan Rickert for pushing me to reexamine methylene blue.

Summary

• Peter Breggin’s “emergency notification” about methylene blue (MB) rests on a single pharmacological fact—MAO-A inhibition—and inflates it into a CIA conspiracy theory and a weapon against the freedom movement.

• MAO inhibition from MB is dose-dependent and clinically dangerous only above roughly 2 mg/kg/day, a threshold far above the 2–10 mg total daily dose supported by the neuroprotective literature.

• Psychiatrists are systematically conditioned to regard any MAO inhibitor as categorically lethal because Pharma profits from expensive newer drugs, not from off-patent compounds costing pennies per dose.

• MB has more human clinical trial support than any other supplement in my protocol—including 18 months of weekly intravenous phosphatidylcholine. Controlled trials, functional MRI data, and a major Alzheimer’s drug program all point in the same direction at low doses.

• MB crosses the blood-brain barrier readily, bypasses mercury-damaged mitochondrial electron transport complexes, reduces alpha-synuclein aggregation, and has shown memory improvement in human functional MRI trials—making it mechanistically ideal for Parkinson’s disease (PD).

• Sodium ascorbate powder added to the MB solution converts the blue oxidized form to colorless leucomethylene blue, eliminates staining of teeth and clothing, and synergizes with MB’s antioxidant mechanism. MB is absorbed in the stomach, not under the tongue; sublingual holding is unnecessary and stains the mouth. Mix fresh—pre-mixing hours ahead allows oxygen to reverse the reduction, and the solution turns blue again.

• I now take 5 mg of pharmaceutical-grade USP MB each morning in water with sodium ascorbate (buffered vitamin C) powder, but plan to experiment with larger doses. Breggin’s article delayed this by nearly a year, a huge mistake.

The year Breggin cost me

After publishing my 2024 post about methylene blue—arguing that it was neuroprotective, mitochondrially active, and probably beneficial for Parkinson’s—Breggin’s piece landed, and I let it stop me. Breggin is a figure I’d respected for years. He spent decades exposing the pharmaceutical industry’s corruption of psychiatry, and on that score, he was right far more often than wrong. His “conscience of psychiatry” reputation is earned. So when he published what amounted to a red alert about a molecule I’d recommended, my respect for his work led me to pause.

That pause stretched nearly a year. I watched his argument, ran it against the literature, discussed it with colleagues, and kept finding the same problem: his issue that MB posed a risk at low doses was nonsense. It was and is beneficial. I am back on MB, and I wish I'd started sooner. For a man with Parkinson's in a race against dopaminergic neuron death, a year is not a trivial delay.

Breggin is neither stupid nor acting in bad faith. As I discuss below, he’s doing what psychiatrists are trained to do: treat MAO inhibition as a categorical danger, full stop, regardless of dose or context. That training is itself the product of pharmaceutical industry influence, and understanding why reveals exactly where his argument fails.

The evidence that MB outperforms everything else in my protocol

Before dismantling Breggin’s argument, this point deserves its own section, because it reframes everything that follows.

I’ve been treated by six practitioners over two and a half years with a protocol that has included weekly intravenous phosphatidylcholine (the intervention I’ve subjectively found most effective), 18 months of NBMI chelation, red light therapy, PEMF, and a battery of targeted supplements. PhosphatidylCholine IV has the best mechanistic rationale of that group—myelin support, neuroprotection, membrane repair—but its human trial evidence in Parkinson’s is observational and case-based.

Methylene blue has more controlled human trial data than any other single intervention I use. A randomized controlled trial in the British Journal of Psychiatry established it as a potent antidepressant. The TauRx program ran it through Phase II and Phase III Alzheimer’s trials. A 2016 functional MRI study measured a 7% improvement in memory retrieval after a single oral dose in healthy subjects. Francisco Gonzalez-Lima, PhD, at the University of Texas at Austin, has mapped its effects in living human brain tissue. That body of evidence, across multiple disease models and research groups, is simply stronger than the support for most supplements—including those in my own protocol.

The molecule that Breggin calls an emergency neurotoxin has more evidence in humans than the other interventions I’ve been spending thousands of dollars a year on.

What Breggin gets right, but why it doesn’t matter at low doses

The pharmacological claim at the center of his article is accurate. MB is a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI). At sufficient concentrations, it suppresses MAO-A, the enzyme that breaks down serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine. In combination with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) or other serotonergic agents, that inhibition creates a real, documented risk of serotonin syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by excessive serotonin accumulation, typically within hours of starting or increasing antidepressants such as SSRIs. The FDA issued a drug safety communication confirming exactly this. Breggin cites it correctly.

None of that is disputed. The question is whether it applies to oral supplemental doses of 2–10 mg or a bit more in a person taking no serotonergic medications.

It doesn’t. The MAO inhibitory effects of MB are dose-dependent and become clinically significant at doses above roughly 2 mg/kg/day, which, for a person of average weight, is 140 mg or more. The neuroprotective dose in human trials ranges from 1 to 10 mg total. A 2016 human functional MRI study published in the Journal of the American Psychiatric Association found that a single oral dose of MB improved memory retrieval by 7% and increased brain activity in regions associated with short-term memory and attention. Research from Gonzalez-Lima consistently demonstrates neuroprotective activity in the 0.5–4 mg/kg range in animal models, with peak benefit at the low end.

Breggin never mentions dose-dependence. His article treats 5 mg oral MB the same as 300 mg IV MB in a patient undergoing parathyroid surgery. That is not pharmacology—it is like treating a 300-pound man the same as a 100-pound woman.

Pharma’s fingerprints on the MAOI phobia

The oldest approved MAOIs—phenelzine (Nardil), tranylcypromine (Parnate), and isocarboxazid (Marplan)—are off-patent, generic, and cheap. Psychiatrists avoid them reflexively, treating the entire drug class as radioactive. Why? Because Pharma spent two decades making that case in medical schools and continuing education. This was done purposefully to clear the market for SSRIs, which are patentable, profitable, and carry even more substantial adverse effect profiles. These include sexual dysfunction, emotional blunting, and discontinuation syndromes that rival the nightmarish MAOI withdrawal syndromes that Breggin describes. SSRIs even cause suicide and violent behavior, and have been responsible for the mass shootings we have witnessed. See my post, A Sledgehammer to the Forehead—Proof That Mass Shootings Are Caused by SSRI Antidepressants.

Breggin documents this corruption brilliantly in his other work. He understands that Pharma shapes clinical practice through the educational pipeline. Yet his MAOI phobia is the product of exactly that pipeline, applied to a molecule so old and so off-patent that no drug company has ever studied it for psychiatric indications. The reason MB has “never been FDA-approved for psychiatric purposes” is not that it’s too dangerous—it’s that there’s no money in it. The FDA approval pathway costs hundreds of millions of dollars. No one spends that on a molecule from 1876 that costs pennies to manufacture.

Breggin frames the absence of FDA psychiatric approval as a damning fact. It’s the opposite. It’s evidence that MB sits outside the commercial machinery that drives both approval and suppression of drugs.

RFK Jr. and the biohacking mainstream

In February 2025, a video went viral showing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., then HHS Secretary-nominee, adding several droppers of blue liquid to a glass of water on a commercial flight.

The image below is from the video HERE. Note that Kennedy is not using vitamin C with methylene blue; otherwise, his solution would be light blue.

From the video linked above.

Google Trends data showed a 1,900% spike in searches for “methylene blue” within 24 hours. The video accumulated over 20 million views. The internet’s reaction was divided: biohackers celebrated, mainstream journalists sneered, and Breggin—in his subsequent writing—speculated that promoting MB among the freedom movement was itself a CIA operation designed to brain-damage political dissidents.

When the evidence against a position gets strong enough, the conspiracy has to grow to absorb it. Kennedy’s public use of MB, Mel Gibson’s account on Joe Rogan of three friends reversing stage 4 cancer with a protocol including MB, the FLCCC’s endorsement of MB for post-vaccine neurological injury—none of this proves efficacy in a controlled trial, but it documents that serious, informed people who have spent careers fighting pharmaceutical corruption have evaluated MB and found it valuable. That’s not a CIA psyop. That’s independent convergence.

Studies on disease treatment

Parkinson’s

MB’s relevance to PD is mediated by at least three distinct mechanisms. Mercury and other heavy metals preferentially attack Complex I of the mitochondrial electron transport chain (ETC), the same complex disrupted in PD. MB donates electrons directly to cytochrome c, bypassing Complexes I through III entirely. For my documented mercury burden and OligoScan findings of 100% unsatisfactory oxidative aggression, this is not a theoretical benefit—it’s a targeted pharmacological workaround for the specific damage pattern present.

Second, MB reduces alpha-synuclein aggregation in preclinical models. Alpha-synuclein plaques are the pathological hallmark of PD. No approved drug touches this mechanism.

Third, MB increases Complex IV (cytochrome c oxidase) activity in brain tissue, enhancing ATP production in the neurons most vulnerable to PD-related degeneration. The Gonzalez-Lima group has mapped these effects in living human brain using functional MRI, demonstrating increased blood flow and metabolic activity in memory and attention circuits after a single oral dose.

Alzheimer’s and dementia

The TauRx program—the most advanced human clinical effort with MB—has used modified MB compounds at doses of 8–16 mg in Alzheimer’s trials targeting tau aggregation. A 2016 PubMed review concluded that MB reduces the formation of amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles and repairs impairments in mitochondrial function and cellular metabolism. The data on cognitive benefit, while not yet definitive in Phase III trials, support continued investigation at low doses.

Depression and bipolar disorder

A controlled trial published in the British Journal of Psychiatry found MB at 15 mg/day to function as a potent antidepressant. A prophylactic study found patients treated with 300 mg/day to be significantly less depressed over a one-year period than during a comparison year on 15 mg/day. These are controlled data that have sat in the literature for decades, while Pharma sold SSRIs for ten thousand times the cost, and the whole society suffered their evil effects.

Memory enhancement in healthy subjects

A functional MRI study published in 2016 showed that a single oral MB dose improved memory retrieval by 7% and produced measurable increases in brain activation in areas controlling short-term memory and sustained attention. The Gonzalez-Lima group describes MB as “neuroprotective… a safe intervention for acute and chronic conditions with neurodegeneration and memory impairment.”

Lyme

Preliminary in vitro evidence suggests MB has antimicrobial activity against Borrelia biofilms—a point of direct relevance given a positive Borrelia miyamotoi IgM finding in my recent testing. This is investigational, not established, but it is one more alignment between MB and the specific clinical picture it’s being asked to address.

The dose question: where Breggin’s argument lives and dies

The adverse effect list Breggin reproduces from Drugs.com is real. Pain in extremity at 84% incidence, nausea at 13%, feeling hot at 17%, skin discoloration at 13%—these are legitimate. They are reported following IV administration at the large doses used in parathyroid surgery, vasoplegic shock, and treatment of methemoglobinemia. Parathyroid surgery doses run 3–7 mg/kg IV bolus. For a person weighing 170 pounds, that’s 250–580 mg delivered intravenously all at once. The neurotoxicity concerns arise at cumulative doses above 5 mg/kg.

I take 5 mg orally each morning. That is 0.06–0.12 mg/kg. The gap between that dose and the doses generating the adverse effects Breggin describes is roughly two orders of magnitude.

My post from January 2024 stated the effective dose range: “Low doses of MB are a nootropic. These substances enhance learning and memory, protect the brain, and increase natural cognitive processes. Nootropics are nontoxic and do not stimulate or depress the brain.” The dosing table I published recommended 0.5 mg/kg as the target, which for a 150-pound person is 35 mg. This is higher than what I currently use based on subsequent analysis, and the lower range of 5–10 mg total is where the neuroprotective evidence is strongest without the MAO inhibition concern becoming material. Breggin did not make this distinction.

The CIA hypothesis and what it reveals

Breggin ends his article with a suggestion that MB’s promotion among the freedom movement is a CIA operation, analogizing it to MKUltra and Eli Lilly’s LSD program. He then invites readers to notice that AI systems defend MB—which he takes as confirmation of the conspiracy, since, in his view, AI systems are controlled by globalists.

This is unfalsifiable reasoning—the kind that cannot be tested, proven wrong, or contradicted by any conceivable observation, rendering it unscientific. Any evidence against the position becomes evidence for the conspiracy. A CIA-controlled AI defending MB “proves” the CIA is behind MB. An independent researcher defending MB “proves” the CIA got to them, too. A controlled trial showing MB’s safety “proves” the study was rigged. No possible finding changes the conclusion.

Breggin built his reputation on following evidence where it led, even when inconvenient. This article abandons that method. The evidence on low-dose oral MB is not ambiguous. The dose-dependence of MAOI activity is not a contested pharmacological claim. The absence of documented harm in the 5–10 mg supplemental range is not a gap in the literature—it’s a finding.

How to take MB: practical guidance on staining, absorption, and sourcing

Stomach acid, not sublingual holding

Some MB guides recommend holding the liquid under the tongue for sublingual absorption. Skip this. MB is absorbed efficiently through the gastric mucosa under acidic conditions—stomach acid accelerates its reduction to leucomethylene blue, the active form. Sublingual holding does nothing for absorption and dramatically stains the mouth. Swallow it in water, ideally on an empty stomach or 30 minutes before eating. Absorption is rapid; peak plasma levels appear within 30–60 minutes.

Vitamin C: the solution to staining, with a synergistic benefit

Ascorbic acid (vitamin C) reduces oxidized MB (blue) to leucomethylene blue (colorless) through a well-characterized redox reaction that is first-order in both MB and ascorbate under acidic conditions. Adding buffered sodium ascorbate powder—not plain ascorbic acid, which is harsh on the stomach—to the MB solution turns it from vivid blue to clear or faintly yellow before you drink it. This eliminates tooth staining, oral tissue staining, and the blue saliva that startles people taking MB for the first time.

The Riordan Clinic’s overview notes that the combination produces leucomethylene blue with “increased antioxidant power,” since both compounds function as redox agents. A 2016 study in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity found that MB and ascorbic acid together reduced oxidative damage in neuronal cells better than either compound alone, with synergistic protection of mitochondrial function.

Use a straw regardless. Rinse with water afterward. Urine will be blue-tinged at any meaningful dose—this is harmless and a useful indicator that the compound is clearing.

Mix it fresh

Leucomethylene blue is not stable in the presence of oxygen. The “blue bottle experiment”—a well-known chemistry demonstration—shows exactly this: shaking a reduced, colorless MB solution re-exposes it to dissolved oxygen, turning it blue again within seconds. If you mix MB with sodium ascorbate for several hours or overnight, oxygen in the water and the air above the solution gradually re-oxidizes leucomethylene blue back to MB. By the time you drink it, much of the stain-reduction benefit has reversed.

The MB itself is not harmed by this cycling—the molecule remains therapeutically intact regardless of redox state, and your stomach environment handles the reduction on the way in. But if eliminating staining is the goal, mix fresh each time. If convenience matters more, use a small sealed glass jar filled as full as possible to minimize the air gap and store it in the refrigerator. This slows re-oxidation substantially, though some color drift will still occur.

Sourcing: quality matters, contaminants are not theoretical

Industrial-grade MB sold as a dye or fish tank treatment can contain 8–11% contaminants, potentially including heavy metals. For a patient actively working to reduce the tissue burden of mercury and other heavy metals, this is not an acceptable substitution. Use pharmaceutical-grade USP MB only, from a supplier that publishes a Certificate of Analysis (COA) with heavy metal testing.

• LIV Methylene Blue (BioMed Health Center) — USP grade, 1% solution, 60 ml glass dropper bottle. Publishes heavy metal content: arsenic 0.005 ppm, cadmium 0.004 ppm, lead 0.002 ppm, mercury <0.001 ppm. Each drop = 0.5 mg. Approximately $45.

• Biopharm Inc (bphchem.com) — USP grade, 1% solution, multiple sizes, $19–$50. Request COA before ordering.

• CZTL.BZ powder — Recommended by the FLCCC. Dissolve 1 gram in 100 ml of water to produce a 10 mg/cc stock solution.

Dose: 5–10 mg (10–20 drops of 1% solution) in water with sodium ascorbate powder, morning, on an empty stomach or 30 minutes before eating. Take before noon—MB is mildly stimulating and disrupts sleep in some people if taken late in the day.

Synthesis

Breggin built his credibility by exposing the same pharmaceutical industry influence that now explains his error. Psychiatrists are trained to fear MAO inhibitors categorically because Pharma spent decades building that reflex to protect the SSRI market. MB is the original MAOI—cheap, off-patent, unpatentable, and permanently outside the commercial incentive structure that drives both approval and suppression. Its absence from FDA psychiatric indications is not a safety signal. It’s a market signal.

The dose-dependence of MAOI activity is a basic principle of pharmacology. Caffeine is a stimulant. Caffeine also kills at 10 grams. Breggin’s framework, applied consistently, would prohibit coffee. The MAO inhibition threshold is roughly 2 mg/kg/day. The neuroprotective range sits at 0.06–0.12 mg/kg/day. Those two thresholds are separated by a factor of 15 to 30. That margin isn’t tight—it’s the difference between a glass of wine and a bottle of whiskey.

The molecule that Breggin calls an emergency neurotoxin has been studied in human beings, at doses close to what I take, with documented benefit and no pattern of harm. MB has more controlled human trial evidence than any other supplement in my protocol, including 18 months of weekly intravenous phosphatidylcholine. The Alzheimer’s program, the depression trials, the functional MRI memory data, the Gonzalez-Lima laboratory work—this is a body of evidence that most supplements never accumulate.

Yoho comment: I take 5 mg a day of MB with sodium ascorbate powder (buffered vitamin C from Bulk Supplements) in water each morning. The alignment between MB’s mechanisms and my pathology—mercury-induced mitochondrial electron transport chain (ETC) disruption, dopaminergic neuron loss, severe oxidative aggression, and confirmed Borrelia infection—is stronger than the evidence supporting the rest of what I take. Breggin’s article cost me a year that I did not have to spend.

Jonathan Rickert's comment to me: If someone is responding well to MB, these other compounds will also likely benefit them:

TTFD is a highly bioavailable, synthetic derivative of vitamin B1 (thiamine) used to restore PDH (Pyruvate dehydrogenase deficiency)- in your case, look into higher doses, 200-300mg Niacinamide (to increase NAD) Near infrared light - you sit in front of this when you are writing (I have a Sauna Space light; see affiliate links below if you want to help me by buying one) T3 - this will likely have a BIG impact on you, especially since progesterone is helping

For more about Jonathan’s contributions, see HERE and stay tuned for another interview soon.

Editing credit: Jim Arnold of Liars World Substack changed this post from a B to an A+, and the brilliant Elizabeth Cronin was a big help, too.

Selected references

1. Gonzalez-Lima, F. and Auchter, A. “Protection Against Neurodegeneration by Low-Dose Methylene Blue” — University of Texas at Austin

2. Functional MRI of MB effects in the human brain — American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, 2016

3. MB and Alzheimer’s disease: amyloid plaques, tau, and mitochondria — PubMed review

4. MB in the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders — PubMed

5. Neurometabolic mechanisms for memory enhancement and neuroprotection of MB — Progress in Neuro-Psychopharmacology

6. Riordan Clinic: How Methylene Blue’s Antioxidants Slow Cognitive Decline, 2023

7. StatPearls/NCBI: Methylene Blue — clinical uses, adverse effects, dosing

8. Breggin, P. “Emergency notification: methylene blue is highly neurotoxic” — Substack, May 2025

9. Newsweek: What Is Methylene Blue? Viral RFK Jr. Drink Video Sparks Questions, February 2025

10. LIV Methylene Blue 1% USP, 60 ml, heavy metals disclosed — BioMed Health Center (~$45)

Sharing this is critical. MB is fantastically valuable, and I know you have friends with neurological diseases. Share

Disclaimer:. As usual, you are on your own for medical advice. This is only informational.