419. Marijuana stays in your body for weeks, kills IQ points, causes addiction, psychosis, and permanent brain damage—and it was engineered that way.

Summary

• THC potency has risen roughly 10-fold since the 1970s, from 1-3% to 20-30% in flower and up to 90% in concentrates; the drug sold today is not the drug that hippies smoked at Woodstock.

• Cannabis use disorder (CUD) now affects 30% of regular users; among teenagers who use, nearly 45% meet the diagnostic criteria for substance use disorder; daily users are 5 times more likely to develop psychosis than non-users.

• Amotivational syndrome, characterized by apathy, blunted reward response, and reduced self-efficacy, is documented in the medical literature and strikes developing brains especially hard; the science is contested but the real-world damage to young people is not.

• America’s dispensary economy is a financial mess wrapped in heavy security glass: only 24% of cannabis operators reported profitability in 2023; a 280E tax code trap crushes margins; and the all-cash model makes every storefront a robbery target.

• Legalization advocates promised lower youth use, reduced crime, and tax windfalls; the evidence is mixed at best; youth cannabis use disorder rates have climbed 3.7-fold since 2015, and the federal-state legal conflict remains unresolved.

• The globalist fingerprint on marijuana promotion deserves scrutiny; the same institutional networks that gave us pharmaceutical opioids, social media addiction, and engineered food are now bankrolling the normalization of a potency-engineered intoxicant aimed squarely at America’s youth.

Introduction

I am 72 years old and have watched marijuana go from something you had to know a guy to find, to a product dispensed in brightly lit stores every few blocks in American cities. I practiced cosmetic surgery for 30 years and sat through more medical conferences than I can count, including some where the promoters of cannabis stood at the podium, visibly stoned, lecturing the audience about therapeutic potential.

This piece covers the full marijuana story, from pharmacology to politics, from the grow houses of California to the boardrooms of globalist investment funds that see a nation of distracted, apathetic, chronically intoxicated people and find it highly profitable.

What marijuana is and does

Cannabis is not precisely a sedative, although it often acts like one. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound, binds to CB1 receptors throughout the brain, particularly in the prefrontal cortex, hippocampus, basal ganglia, and cerebellum. The result is a mixed drug effect that combines euphoria, altered time perception, increased appetite, and impaired short-term memory. High doses produce anxiety, paranoia, and in some users, psychotic episodes that can persist long after the drug wears off.

Pharmacokinetics are important yet almost never discussed. THC is highly fat-soluble, meaning it distributes into the brain, liver, spleen, and adipose tissue almost immediately after inhalation. It reaches peak plasma concentration within 3-10 minutes of smoking. But the redistribution out of fat stores is slow. For infrequent users, the terminal half-life of THC in blood runs approximately 1.3 days; for frequent users, 5-13 days, because fat stores continuously release the drug back into circulation. This is not a drug that leaves your body when you feel sober. It is still there, still affecting your brain chemistry for days, and in heavy chronic users for weeks.

Urine drug testing reflects this biology. An occasional user tests positive for 3-5 days after a single session. A daily user tests positive for 30 days or longer after stopping. Hair tests detect use for up to 90 days. For workplace drug monitoring, the standard safe period of abstinence before a urine test is a minimum of 30 days for regular users, and more for those with high body fat, where the drug accumulates and releases slowly. The commonly cited figure of ‘a week or two’ dramatically underestimates detection risk for anyone who uses more than occasionally.

When ingested as edibles rather than smoked, the drug’s metabolism changes. The liver converts THC into 11-hydroxy-THC, which crosses the blood-brain barrier more readily than the parent compound and produces a stronger, longer, and less predictable effect. This is why so many naive edible users end up in emergency rooms. The dose feels like nothing for 90 minutes, then lands like a freight train.

The amotivational syndrome steals your children’s future

Smith coined the term ‘amotivational syndrome’ in 1968 to describe the diminished drive and desire to work among young, frequent cannabis users. The basic clinical picture includes apathy, passivity, difficulty initiating tasks, reduced persistence, and, as patients themselves describe, a blunted sense of caring about outcomes. The science around it is contested, but not in the way the advocates suggest.

Brain imaging studies tell the story. A 2016 study published in JAMA Psychiatry found that among young adults, escalating cannabis use produced decreasing activation of the nucleus accumbens, the brain’s primary reward center, in anticipation of financial reward. The brain stops signaling that conventional rewards, money, achievement, and recognition are worth pursuing. Cannabis becomes the reward system, crowding everything else out. This is not an abstract finding; this is the mechanism by which a generation loses its ambition.

A National Institutes of Health (NIH) longitudinal study found that cannabis use predicts lower self-efficacy across initiative, effort, and persistence, even after controlling for personality traits, demographics, and other substance use. A 2024 systematic review found that cannabis use and anhedonia, the inability to feel pleasure from normal activities, share a reciprocal relationship in adolescents: early anhedonia predisposes kids to cannabis use, and cannabis use then intensifies the anhedonia, creating a feedback loop that is genuinely difficult to escape.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services acknowledges the syndrome directly, warning that cannabis use in youth produces apathy, fatigue, and poor academic and work performance. Brain imaging confirms structural damage: chronic use shrinks grey matter in the hippocampus and amygdala, and alters prefrontal cortex function, the region responsible for planning, impulse control, and judgment. Adolescents are especially vulnerable because these brain regions continue to develop through the mid-20s.

The advocates argue that the science is mixed. They are right that some studies fail to find effects in adult moderate users. But moderate adult use is not what we are talking about. We are talking about teenagers using 30% THC concentrate from a vape pen daily. No study ever tested that population on those products because those products did not exist when the research was designed. The dismissal of amotivational syndrome based on studies of light adult use is like arguing that 4% beer poses no liver disease risk; therefore, 90% ethanol injections are fine.

From Woodstock weed to weapon: the potency explosion

In the 1970s, the typical joint contained 1-3% THC. Most of the product came in compressed bricks from Colombia, mixed with seeds, stems, and leaves; the actual high-THC flower made up a small fraction of what people smoked. Panama Red and Acapulco Gold were celebrated as exotic and potent. By today’s standards, they were a pharmaceutical-grade placebo.

The trajectory is documented by DEA seizure data going back to 1995, when average confiscated cannabis tested at 4% THC. By 2014, the average hit 12%. By 2018, it reached 14.88%. The current average in commercial flower runs 18-23%, with premium indoor strains regularly testing 30-35%. Concentrates, including wax, shatter, and distillates, hit 60-90%.

That is a 10-fold increase in THC dose from a single use occasion, assuming identical consumption patterns. Most users do not adjust downward to compensate. They consume the same volume and receive a qualitatively different drug experience.

The increase had two drivers. The first was the shift from outdoor landrace cultivation to controlled indoor hydroponics. Indoor growing is optimized for sinsemilla, unfertilized female flowers with extremely high THC content. Growers throughout the 1980s and 1990s discovered that eliminating seeds, precisely controlling light cycles, manipulating soil chemistry, and selecting for high-THC genetic lines produced plants that old-school Colombian farmers would not recognize. The second driver was commercialization: legal markets created economic incentives to push potency higher because customers associate high THC percentages with quality, even though the relationship between potency and therapeutic benefit is weak or nonexistent.

A 2020 University of Bath analysis synthesizing data from over 80,000 cannabis samples collected across the US, UK, Netherlands, France, Denmark, Italy, and New Zealand found that herbal cannabis THC concentrations increased by 14% between 1970 and 2017. Cannabis resin concentrations rose even faster, by 24% between 1975 and 2017. The same study found no corresponding increase in cannabidiol (CBD), the non-intoxicating compound with some legitimate therapeutic applications. The ratio of THC to CBD in seized samples shifted from 14:1 in 1995 to 80:1 in 2014. This matters because CBD modulates THC’s effects. Strip out the CBD and you strip out the natural brake on psychosis risk.

The Dutch experience is instructive. A 2018 study found that marijuana potency in the Netherlands doubled from 9% to 20% THC between 2000 and 2004. Treatment admissions for cannabis problems rose in parallel. By 2015, when potency dropped back to 15%, treatment admissions fell. Researchers estimated that each 3% increase in THC potency drives one additional person per 100,000 to seek first-time treatment for cannabis use disorder. Scale that to 44 million American monthly users, and the arithmetic is grim.

Street marijuana now commonly includes adulterants. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, phencyclidine (PCP), and synthetic cannabinoids have all been found in samples analyzed by harm-reduction laboratories. Synthetic cannabinoids, sometimes called Spice or K2, bind CB1 receptors with 10-800 times the affinity of natural THC and carry a real risk of seizure, cardiac arrest, and death. A user who thinks they are buying premium flower has no way to verify what is actually in the product without laboratory testing.

A brief history of American marijuana law

Cannabis was legal and used medicinally in the United States through the 19th century. Pharmacies stocked it. The criminalization began in earnest in 1937 with the Marihuana Tax Act, driven partly by anti-Mexican immigrant sentiment, partly by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst’s commercial interest in preventing hemp from competing with his timber holdings, and partly by the Federal Bureau of Narcotics under Harry Anslinger, who made cannabis prohibition a career project.

The Controlled Substances Act of 1970 classified cannabis as a Schedule I drug alongside heroin, defined as having high abuse potential and no accepted medical use. This classification has never been seriously revised despite decades of contradictory evidence. Richard Nixon ignored his own commission’s 1972 recommendation to decriminalize personal use. His domestic policy chief, John Ehrlichman, later admitted the War on Drugs was designed partly to criminalize Black Americans and the anti-war left, not to address genuine public health concerns.

Oregon became the first state to decriminalize simple possession in 1973. Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, and Ohio followed in 1975. The Reagan years reversed much of this, re-criminalizing possession in most states by 1983. The current legalization wave began in 1996, when California voters passed Proposition 215, legalizing medical cannabis. Colorado and Washington made history on November 6, 2012, becoming the first states to legalize recreational adult use through ballot initiatives. Colorado began retail sales on January 1, 2014. As of 2025, 24 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational adult use, and 37 states have legal medical programs.

Federal law has not moved. Cannabis is still Schedule I. The state-federal conflict produces absurd results: a dispensary owner operating fully in compliance with California law can be federally prosecuted for trafficking. Federal employees and contractors tested for drugs can lose their jobs for using cannabis legally under their state’s law. Military service members are automatically disqualified. The Cole Memorandum of 2013, under which the Obama administration agreed not to prioritize federal enforcement in states with functional regulatory schemes, was rescinded by Jeff Sessions in 2018, then effectively reinstated under political pressure. The Trump administration issued an executive order in December 2025 directing the Justice Department to expedite rescheduling cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III, which would not legalize it but would remove the punishing 280E tax restriction.

People are still in prison for marijuana. The racial disparity in enforcement is well-documented. Among those federally sentenced for marijuana trafficking in 2024, 34.5% were Hispanic, 32% were Black, and 24.4% were White, despite roughly equal use rates across racial groups. Some states still carry multi-decade mandatory minimums for possession with intent to distribute. The national reckoning with these sentences has been slow and incomplete.

The dispensary economy: glamorous on the outside, chaos underneath

Marijuana dispensaries now outnumber Starbucks in many American cities. The business model looks simple: buy wholesale, sell retail, collect taxes. The reality is considerably more complicated.

The core problem is banking. Because cannabis is federally illegal, most traditional banks will not service dispensaries. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance and federal anti-money-laundering laws create liability that most financial institutions are unwilling to accept. The result is that the vast majority of dispensaries operate as cash-only businesses, handling hundreds of thousands of dollars in small bills per week, in buildings full of a highly desirable and portable commodity.

This creates the security theater that any visitor to a dispensary notices: the heavy exterior gates, the vestibule airlock entry, the uniformed guards, the bulletproof glass between staff and customers, and the cameras in every corner. Industry budgets for security run $100,000-150,000 annually per location, covering guards, surveillance systems, and armored-car cash transport. Washington state dispensaries reported 67 armed robberies in the first months of 2022 alone, roughly double the prior year’s pace. One large Colorado dispensary chain suffered 15 break-ins during 2020. Los Angeles data shows dispensary theft nearly doubled between 2021 and 2022.

The financial picture is sobering. Average established adult-use dispensaries generate $1.8-2.2 million in annual revenue. Gross margins on flowers run 15-25%; accessories hit 50-70%. But the Internal Revenue Code’s Section 280E, written in 1982 for cocaine dealers and never updated for the legal cannabis industry, prohibits any business that traffics in Schedule I substances from deducting ordinary business expenses such as rent, payroll, marketing, and utilities. A dispensary with $2 million in revenue and $300,000 net income before taxes can face an effective federal tax rate exceeding 70%. Many operations that look profitable on a revenue basis are unprofitable after 280E. MJBizDaily found that only 57% of standalone dispensaries were profitable in 2022. A Whitney Economics study found that only 24.4% of cannabis operators across the US reported profitability in 2023, down from 42% in 2022.

The black market never went away. Legal cannabis prices, burdened by licensing fees, compliance costs, and 280E, are typically higher than street prices. California’s illicit cannabis market is estimated to be 2-3 times the size of its legal market. In some jurisdictions, dispensaries obtain inventory from unlicensed growers to stay price-competitive. The seed-to-sale tracking systems meant to prevent this are imperfect. The promise that legalization would eliminate black market cannabis has not materialized.

Some dispensaries appear designed primarily for money laundering. They sit on corner lots in depressed neighborhoods, show few customers, maintain minimal staff, and generate suspicious uniformity in their reported sales figures. No one has systematically investigated this, and given the all-cash business model, no one is particularly motivated to look.

The growers’ and import situation

Legal cannabis cultivation operates in every state with a recreational or medical program. California’s Central Valley and Humboldt County region produce enormous volumes. Colorado, Washington, and Oregon have mature commercial markets. Indoor operations in former warehouse districts of major cities are now common.

The illegal domestic growing industry also thrives. National forests in California, Oregon, and Washington have been sites of large cartel-operated outdoor grows, sometimes employing workers in conditions approaching labor trafficking. These operations use heavy pesticide applications, illegally divert water from streams, and leave toxic residues in the environment. Law enforcement seizures document the annual destruction of millions of plants from illegal grow sites, making no apparent dent in supply.

Legal cannabis is not supposed to cross state lines, even between two legal states, because interstate commerce of a Schedule I substance violates federal law. This prohibition is widely violated and rarely enforced at the individual consumer level. At the wholesale level, sophisticated operators have found ways to move product across state lines under the cover of legal hemp transport, since hemp and cannabis are visually identical and hemp is federally legal.

Cannabis imports from Mexico, which once dominated the US market, have declined as domestic production increased. Mexican cartels have shifted their US operations toward fentanyl and methamphetamine, which are more profitable per pound. However, Mexican-grown cannabis still enters the market through border state smuggling channels and is typically lower-quality, lower-potency product sold at the bottom of the market.

Pesticide contamination in commercial cannabis is a genuine hazard. Cannabis plants are potent accumulators of whatever they are grown in, a property called phytoaccumulation. Regulated legal grows still show pesticide contamination in testing, because the regulatory frameworks for cannabis agriculture lag decades behind those for food crops. Illegal grows use whatever chemicals keep pests away without concern for residue levels. A 2020 study of California dispensary products found pesticide residues in a significant fraction of tested samples.

Combustion of any plant material produces polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), carbon monoxide, and respiratory irritants. Cannabis smoke contains many of the same toxic combustion products as tobacco smoke, though without nicotine. Regular cannabis smokers show increased rates of chronic bronchitis and respiratory symptoms. Unlike tobacco, the association with lung cancer is less clearly established, possibly because tobacco smokers typically smoke 10-20 cigarettes per day while cannabis smokers use much less total plant material. Vaping concentrates avoids combustion products but delivers massive THC doses with its own risk profile.

Sativa, indica, and the pharmacology of the high

Cannabis sativa and Cannabis indica are the two major species, with most commercial products being hybrids of both. The distinction matters to consumers and dispensary staff, though the science behind the marketing is somewhat thinner than advertised.

The traditional description holds that sativa strains produce an energizing, cerebral, creative high, while indica strains produce body relaxation, sedation, and the couch-lock phenomenon. The reality is more complicated: the effects depend more on the specific cannabinoid and terpene profile of the individual strain than on its species classification. Many strains labeled sativa at one dispensary are labeled indica at another.

For sleep, high-myrcene indica-dominant strains with moderate THC and elevated CBD have the most supporting evidence. CBD has anxiolytic and sedating properties without the intoxicating effects of THC, and its absence from most high-potency commercial products is precisely why those products are less useful for genuine medical purposes. For anxiety, the picture is paradoxical: low doses of THC can reduce anxiety while high doses reliably produce it; this is one reason that the explosion of 30% THC products is counterproductive for the medical claims the industry makes.

Synthetic THC exists as well. Two FDA-approved medications, Marinol (dronabinol), which contains synthetic delta-9-THC, and Syndros, a liquid version, are approved for anorexia in HIV/AIDS patients and chemotherapy-induced nausea. Cesamet (nabilone), a synthetic cannabinoid analog, is approved for the same purposes. These synthetic formulations allow standardized dosing, which is the fundamental problem with smoked or vaped cannabis for medical purposes: no one reliably knows the dose they are receiving. Whether synthetic THC is safer or more dangerous than plant-derived cannabis for health purposes has not been definitively studied; the mechanisms of action are similar but the full chemical context is different.

How addictive is it?

The claim that marijuana is not addictive is false. Cannabis use disorder (CUD) is a recognized psychiatric diagnosis in the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), defined as continued cannabis use despite clinically significant impairment. The DSM-5 also recognizes a cannabis withdrawal syndrome: dysphoria, anxiety, irritability, insomnia, decreased appetite, and restlessness that typically begin within the first week of abstinence and resolve over 1-3 weeks.

By the numbers: approximately 30% of all cannabis users develop CUD at some point. Among those who use daily or near-daily, 17-19% develop dependence. In 2024, nearly 7% of all US teens and adults met the diagnostic criteria for CUD; among those aged 18-25, the rate was nearly 16%. Among teenagers ages 12-17 who use cannabis, 45.2% meet criteria for a substance use disorder. The American Academy of Pediatrics calls this a public health emergency.

The comparison to other drugs is instructive. Roughly 9% of tobacco users become dependent, 15% of alcohol users, 23% of heroin users, and 30% of cannabis users. Cannabis is more addictive than tobacco by this measure. The common cultural framing, that weed is harmless and non-addictive while tobacco is dangerous, does not survive contact with the data.

Daily cannabis users are 5 times more likely to develop psychosis than non-users. The association between high-potency cannabis and psychosis is particularly strong: users of 30%-plus THC products show dramatically elevated psychosis risk compared to users of lower-potency products. A 2019 European multicenter study published in The Lancet found that use of high-potency cannabis products was associated with 5 times the risk of psychotic disorder compared to non-use. In cities where the most potent strains dominated the market, such as Amsterdam and London, the investigators attributed nearly half of the new psychosis cases to cannabis use.

Total US cannabis use has surged. In 2024, 44.3 million Americans used cannabis monthly. Cannabis use rates among adults now exceed tobacco use rates for the first time in American history. Rates of substance use disorder involving marijuana are 3.7 times higher in 2024 than in 2015. This is not a stable situation; it is an accelerating one.

Children are the most important issue

Everything described above is worse for adolescents. Their brains are still developing. The prefrontal cortex, responsible for impulse control, planning, and judgment, does not fully mature until the mid-20s. THC disrupts the pruning and myelination processes that occur during adolescence, with lasting consequences for cognitive function.

Adolescents ages 13-18 who use cannabis are more than twice as likely to develop mild or moderate depression and more than 3 times as likely to develop major depressive disorder compared to non-using peers. More frequent use in this age group links to increased odds of suicide attempts and greater severity of depressive episodes. Regular adolescent cannabis use that begins before age 15 is associated with IQ drops averaging 8 points that persist into adulthood.

Comment: This is half a standard deviation, a huge effect.

Roughly 4,200 individuals ages 12-20 try cannabis for the first time every day in the United States. Nearly 5% of adolescents report first use before age 13. These are not abstract statistics. These are children whose brains are being altered during the developmental window that determines the cognitive and emotional equipment they will carry for the rest of their lives.

When I was in medical school, it was understood that certain interventions during critical developmental periods produce irreversible changes. We knew this about thalidomide, about alcohol, about ionizing radiation. We know about THC, too, or we should. The difference is that no one is making money off the others anymore.

Does legalization help or hurt: what the natural experiments show

The advocates promised that legalization would lower youth use by moving cannabis out of the unregulated black market; reduce crime by eliminating drug arrests and defunding cartels; generate tax revenue for schools and public services; and allow sensible regulation of a product people were using anyway.

The reality is mixed. Tax revenues are real: legalization states collectively generated $4.4 billion in cannabis tax revenue from adult-use sales in 2024 alone. Crime associated with cannabis arrests has dropped in legal states. Some data suggest that property crime drops modestly in areas where dispensaries open, possibly because occupied and monitored storefronts reduce the appeal of vacant-lot drug dealing.

Youth use is the central question, and the evidence does not support the optimistic projections. The Monitoring the Future survey, which has tracked youth substance use for decades, has not shown the legalization-reduces-teen-use effect the advocates predicted. Teen marijuana use disorder rates have increased substantially in the years following state-level legalization, though isolating causation from correlation is methodologically difficult.

Portugal decriminalized all drug use in 2001, treating possession as a public health matter rather than a criminal one and investing the savings in treatment. Drug-related deaths and HIV transmission among intravenous users fell dramatically. Use rates stayed roughly flat or declined modestly. This is often cited as proof that decriminalization works, and by some measures it does: the criminal justice harms of prohibition are real. But Portugal’s approach was decriminalization combined with aggressive investment in treatment, not commercialization and promotion. The American experiment is different.

Singapore sits at the other end of the spectrum. Possession of more than 500 grams of cannabis is a mandatory death sentence. Singapore has among the lowest drug use rates of any country in the world. The social cost in civil liberties is extreme. This is not a model any Western democracy would adopt, but it is a clean data point: draconian enforcement does reduce use, at enormous human cost.

The most useful domestic comparison is between US states. A 2018 study found that violent crime dropped 13% on average in states near those that had legalized medical marijuana, attributed partly to cartel revenue reduction. Studies comparing early-adopter recreational states like Colorado and Washington to comparable non-legalizing states have found modest increases in adult cannabis use, roughly flat or slightly increased teen use, some evidence of increased cannabis-impaired driving, and no clear evidence of increased use of other drugs. The picture is genuinely complicated, and anyone who tells you it is all positive or all negative is selling something.

Globalist fingerprints

I have documented in prior posts the pattern by which globalist-aligned institutions promote policies that weaken national cohesion, lower fertility, and reduce the capacity to resist centralized control. The cannabis normalization campaign fits this pattern with precision.

Follow the money. The venture capital and private equity firms that bankrolled commercial cannabis legalization include some of the same institutional investors heavily involved in pharmaceutical opioids, social media platforms engineered to maximize addictive engagement, and processed food companies that optimize for palatability over nutrition. The goal is not to give people a recreational option; the goal is to create large, captive, dependent customer populations whose political engagement is low and whose critical faculties are chemically suppressed.

The academic and media apparatus around cannabis promotion deserves the same scrutiny I have given pharmaceutical-funded research. Organizations that advocate for cannabis policy change receive funding from cannabis industry interests. Researchers who present at cannabis-related medical conferences are often financially tied to cannabis businesses. I have sat in those conference rooms and watched speakers deliver word salad about endocannabinoid system optimization while manifestly struggling to form complete sentences. These are not disinterested scientists; they were high.

The specific targeting of youth is not accidental. High-potency vape products in candy flavors, gummy edibles in children’s packaging, social media marketing that reaches teenagers, dispensary storefronts in neighborhoods with high concentrations of young people: these are the choices of an industry that knows its most valuable customers are those who develop dependence early and maintain it for decades. The tobacco industry ran the same playbook.

The apathy that high-THC cannabis produces in regular users is not a side effect. For the psychopaths running these institutions, it is the product. An apathetic population does not vote, does not organize, does not resist. The collapse of civic participation among heavy cannabis users is not a coincidence; it is a feature.

Once we fell for pharmaceutical opioids, the perpetrators faced minimal consequences and moved on to the next campaign. Cannabis normalization follows the same template: capture the regulatory agencies, fund the academic advocates, control the media narrative, mock the skeptics as reactionaries, and collect the revenue while the damage accumulates in the population.

Humans are remarkably durable.

We have been absorbing mercury from dental amalgams for 150 years, and most of us have not dropped dead. We were jabbed with COVID vaccine bioweapons, and millions survived. We have endured healthcare systems that kill more people than they save. We adapt, compensate, and carry on.

Many people use cannabis regularly and function at high levels. The people most severely harmed are the young, the genetically predisposed, the already mentally ill, and the heavy users of high-potency concentrates. The casual adult who uses a low-potency edible occasionally for sleep is probably not heading toward psychosis or motivational collapse. This caveat is not a defense of the industry; it is an acknowledgment that individual outcomes vary.

The lesson from human resilience is not that the assault does not matter. It is that even when we are being deliberately poisoned, we fight back at the cellular and social levels. Parents notice something wrong with their children and stop it. Clinicians document the harm and publish it. Skeptics read it and push back. The system wants us to be passive and overwhelmed. Refusing to be either is the appropriate response.

Synthesis

The marijuana story is not primarily pharmacology. It is about what happens when a society allows commercial interests to define the acceptable level of harm for a product that alters brain chemistry, with special targeting of the developmental years when that alteration is most damaging and most permanent.

The 10-fold increase in THC potency between 1970 and today was not inevitable. It was the result of market incentives operating without regulatory constraint, the same dynamic that gave us opioid tablets of escalating strength marketed as safer alternatives to street heroin. We know how that ended.

The clinical evidence on adolescent cannabis damage is not ambiguous. The brain imaging data, the longitudinal studies, and the population-level data on depression, psychosis, and cognitive decline in early users are consistent. The argument that science is too mixed to act on is the same argument the tobacco industry deployed for 40 years. We should not need another generation of destroyed children to settle the question.

Legalization, done properly, is probably better than the current state of affairs: it reduces racially discriminatory enforcement, generates tax revenue, and enables some quality control. But legalization as currently practiced, with 30% THC flowers and 90% concentrate vapes sold with candy branding in stores near high schools, is not harm reduction. It is commercialization with a public health theater.

The population that most needs protecting from this drug is the one with the least political power to demand it: children and adolescents. Their interests are not represented by cannabis industry lobbyists, state tax revenue projections, or academic researchers with industry ties. The adults who should be protecting them are instead debating whether amotivational syndrome is sufficiently documented to warrant concern, while dispensaries open across the street from middle schools.

The globalist institutions that benefit from a passive, apathetic, chronically impaired population are not going to police themselves. The parents and clinicians who see the damage accumulating before them will have to do it. This means demanding potency caps. This means keeping commercial cannabis out of neighborhoods with high concentrations of young people. This means treating youth cannabis use disorder as the medical emergency it is, not a lifestyle choice to be tolerated. The drug warriors were wrong about many things, but they were right that protecting developing brains from powerful intoxicants is a legitimate public health goal. We threw that out along with the excesses, and we are paying for it now.

Selected references

Freeman T, et al. Changes in delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) concentrations in cannabis over time: systematic review and meta-analysis. Addiction, 2020.

ElSohly MA, et al. Changes in cannabis potency over the last two decades (1995-2014): analysis of current data in the United States. Biological Psychiatry, 2016.

Lac A, Luk JW. Testing the amotivational syndrome: marijuana use longitudinally predicts lower self-efficacy even after controlling for demographics, personality, and alcohol and cigarette use. Prevention Science, 2018.

Martz ME, et al. Association of marijuana use with blunted nucleus accumbens response to reward anticipation. JAMA Psychiatry, 2016.

Di Forti M, et al. The contribution of cannabis use to variation in the incidence of psychotic disorder across Europe (EU-GEI): a multicentre case-control study. The Lancet Psychiatry, 2019.

Hasin DS, et al. Prevalence of marijuana use disorders in the United States between 2001-2002 and 2012-2013. JAMA Psychiatry, 2015.

National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH). Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), 2024.

Freeman TP, Winstock AR. Examining the profile of high-potency cannabis and its association with severity of cannabis dependence. Psychological Medicine, 2015.

Monitoring the Future Survey. National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), 2023.

Cannabis Use Disorder. StatPearls. National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), updated 2025.

Thanks to Peter Reznik for the idea for this post.

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