415. SCOTT SCHARA LAYS OUT THE LATEST NEWS AFTER THE HOSPITAL MURDER OF HIS DAUGHTER

They Watched Grace Die: Scott Schara on Medical Murder, the Lawsuit, and the Book That Exposes It All

Grace was my best buddy. She had Down syndrome and was only 19 years old. In October of 2021, my wife Cindy and I were still living the standard American life, paying our taxes, chasing the dream. We had never listened to a podcast. We didn’t know alternative media existed. We were not awake to what I now understand was a COVID psyop. We thought hospitals were safe.

Grace had a runny nose. We had just gotten into the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) protocol, so we started her on that. Then we made a mistake: we bought a pulse oximeter. I say ‘mistake’ because we had no baseline reading on Grace. We had no business owning one. We started monitoring her oxygen, and the FLCCC protocol said that if that number dropped below 94 percent, you had an emergency and needed to go to the hospital.

Her reading dropped below 94 percent. We went.

Grace was dead seven days later.

Here’s what they did to her. The medical staff gave her a combination of drugs used to euthanize patients in hospice care: Precedex (dexmedetomidine), lorazepam, and morphine. After they administered what our medical expert described as the worst medical decision he had ever seen with morphine. My daughter Jessica was in the room with Grace, and Cindy and I were on FaceTime. Jessica was panicking. All of us started screaming at the staff to save Grace. They would not come into the room. They shouted back from outside the door: ‘She’s DNR.’

She was not DNR. We had never authorized a do-not-resuscitate order. We screamed that back at them. They still would not come in.

We watched Grace die on October 13th, 2021, at 7:27 p.m., on that FaceTime call.

Our lives changed permanently on that day. Four years and four months later, I have come to see Grace as a martyr. God used her death to wake me up, and I have been in full-time ministry ever since, doing advocacy, research, and legal work. If I averaged the hours over the past four and a half years, I have been working roughly 90 hours a week on this. That is not a complaint. I don’t want anybody else to lose their best buddy.

The lawsuit

We filed the wrongful death lawsuit on April 11th, 2023. We had five claims: wrongful death, lack of informed consent, medical battery, a declaratory judgment for the illegal DNR, and a declaratory judgment for the drug combination they used.

Let me address the money question up front, because it matters. This was never about money, and that’s easily proven by the numbers. The lawsuit cost us 1.1 million dollars. The maximum we could have received under statutory limits was $750,000. Before the jury trial started, Cindy and I signed over our legal right to any proceeds, transferring them to our nonprofit in advance. We did that so no one could ever accuse us of personal enrichment. We wanted this case to be above reproach. It was never about money. It was far bigger than that.

We initially thought we’d file a federal case because Grace had Down syndrome and her disability rights had been clearly violated. They removed me from the hospital by armed guard. They strapped Grace to the bed. That’s a textbook violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). But as we researched, we discovered one of the most cynical scams in the legislative system: a disabled person’s ADA rights expire at death. If you want to stop a hospital from violating a disabled patient’s rights, you have to catch them in the act and get a court order to stop them while the violation is happening. That’s a catch-22. You can’t protect someone who is already dead. So we filed a civil wrongful death case in state court.

The motions to dismiss came fast, as they always do. We survived every one of them, which I consider a miracle given the opposition's power. I ended up with a gag order. It came about because I had been so active in the media, on local billboards, and in interviews that the defense convinced the judge to bar me from using the video testimony of the doctors and nurses from their depositions. I can still use the audio and written transcripts, but not the video. It was a preemptive strike, and it worked.

The judge had already shown irritation at my media presence before we got to trial. He made comments at the pre-trial that the plaintiff’s attorney had no control over his client and that consequences would fall on the plaintiff’s side. Then we got to our motions in limine. That’s where each side argues what it wants kept out of the trial. The defense presented its motions. The judge heard them. Then the judge looked at ours and said, ‘All of the plaintiff’s motions in limine are denied.’ He did not hear one syllable of our argument. Not one.

Our motions asked the court to exclude my religious beliefs and my post-Grace’s death research from the trial. That research had nothing to do with what happened to Grace in that hospital room. It was conducted after her death. Denying those motions handed the defense a weapon, and they used it. They painted me throughout the trial as a religious conspiracy nut, an outsider who was not like the jury. A cross-section of that jury was probably 80 percent jabbed, just like the rest of the country. They were primed to distrust me before I said a word.

The jury found for the defense 11 to 1. I was stunned when I heard the verdict, though as I processed it over the following days, I was less surprised. The legal system has been conditioning people to trust doctors for generations. My motion for a new trial, filed October 29th and heard December 19th, was denied.

Still, I am grateful. Over 1 million people saw some portion of that live-streamed trial. Grace’s story has saved thousands of lives. People went to hospitals differently because of what they learned watching that trial. They refused certain drugs. They demanded to stay with their family members. They asked questions that had never occurred to them before. Grace is a martyr, and that trial was her platform.

How hospitals get paid to kill

You need to understand the incentive structure, because what happened to Grace was not an accident or an outlier. It was the system working as designed.

During the COVID public health emergency, the Secretary of Health and Human Services had the power to unilaterally declare a public health emergency. One person. No committee. No vote. Once he made that declaration, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) produced a set of countermeasures, and if the medical system followed those countermeasures, they received legal immunity under the PREP Act. That immunity is total. You cannot sue them.

The two countermeasures most people know are remdesivir and ventilators. Remdesivir had a 75 percent kill rate. Ventilators had a 90% kill rate. I studied ventilators in depth because, during Grace’s hospital stay, the staff kept pushing us to sign a pre-authorization for one. After Grace died, I learned that the average time from ventilator placement to patient death was 22 days. Twenty-two days was not a coincidence. The 22-day billing cycle maximized the hospital’s billing cycle. That is evil at a level most people’s minds refuse to accept.

Grace was never placed on a ventilator. That’s the only reason we could file a lawsuit. If we had signed that pre-authorization, Grace would have died 22 days later rather than on October 13th, and we would have had no legal recourse at all.

Hospitals received money for labeling a patient a COVID case at admission. They received additional financial incentives for using the countermeasures. There was also a drug you don’t hear much about: tocilizumab. The attending doctor recommended it for Grace. I researched it with a physician I brought in from outside the hospital, and we both reached the same conclusion: a New England Journal of Medicine study showed that tocilizumab performed worse than placebo and carried multiple serious side effects. When the doctor asked me what I’d decided, I told him we weren’t doing it. I showed him the New England Journal study. He was furious.

I later found out why. One dose of tocilizumab cost $22,000, and the hospital received roughly a 50 percent kickback from the manufacturer on any drug administered within its walls. Cancer chemotherapy works the same way. That’s why oncologists push many treatments with no proven efficacy. The financial incentive runs in one direction only: toward the most expensive intervention, regardless of patient outcome.

Grace’s death certificate states that she died of acute respiratory failure due to hypoxemia as a result of COVID-19 pneumonia. By labeling it that way, the hospital received $13,155 from the federal government. Grace did not die of COVID. She was suffocated by the combination of drugs they administered over the objection of her family.

Now here’s the number that should stop you cold. COVID was not the beginning of medically induced death in this country. It was just the visible, incentivized peak of a system that has been running for decades. The standard of care model has been killing 142,000 Americans every single month. During the 39-month COVID distraction, the United States recorded 1.2 million hospital deaths. We have 4 percent of the world’s population. We led the world in COVID hospital deaths. India, with a population four times ours, had 534,000. We had more than double that.

Once you see that, you can’t unsee it. And once you understand that the goal of this system is not to heal, everything else makes sense.

The book

I started writing after the trial, not immediately, but before the wound had closed. Before beginning the manuscript, I had produced a seven-part series on medical murder and a four-part series I called ‘Escaping the Matrix.’ I was working on a longer series called ‘Escaping Babylon,’ about how people can get out of this system, when I felt a clear conviction to write down everything I had learned about the medical-industrial complex. At that point, I had roughly 4,000 hours of research invested in this subject.

The book came together faster than I expected. I never planned to write a book. What I had was going to be an exceptionally long Substack post. Then Dr. Margaret Aranda, a physician and a close friend, reviewed the draft and told me it was a book. That changed my entire approach. I had to rewrite it with the structure and documentation standards a book demands.

That meant going back and sourcing everything. I’d been quoting people from memory for years. For example, I cite Ezekiel Emanuel in the book. He was one of the chief architects of the Affordable Care Act, and he stated plainly that non-contributing members of society do not deserve medical care. I had used that quote in interviews many times. But I didn’t have the source pinned down. Finding and verifying every source like that, for 70 endnotes, is a completely different kind of work than writing a Substack post.

A friend named Jeremiah, who runs a publishing house, told me the book didn’t fit his program, but he helped me self-publish and gave me guidance that I couldn’t have done without. The first thing he told me was that I had no chapters about Grace as a person. He said people would need to know who she was before they could understand what was lost. So I added chapters about Grace, including one that documents her last day on earth, hour by hour, through the hospital stay. Those chapters weren’t in the original manuscript because I wasn’t yet thinking like a book author.

We went through IngramSpark, which puts the book on Amazon without giving Amazon direct control or the ability to censor it. The royalty is slightly smaller than going through Amazon directly, but the trade is worth it. I hired a copy editor who respected my voice and didn’t rewrite my style. She cleaned up the technical errors and left the argument alone. Then we indexed it. This is a research book as much as a narrative. People should be able to go back to it and look things up.

All proceeds go to Grace’s nonprofit. Not a penny goes to Cindy or me. That was never the point.

The book is titled Is the Government Legally Killing Us?. You can find it at ouramazinggrace.net. Click the cover on the front page, and you’ll see every purchase option: Amazon print and Kindle, Barnes and Noble print and Kobo, and Goodreads. There is both a print version and an e-book version. We hit number one in pre-orders a couple of days before the release date. I was blown away by that.

The secret the book exposes

The book proves that the government has legalized medical murder by design. That’s not a bereaved father’s opinion. The documentation is there: 70 endnotes, a full index, and primary sources. But the central secret the book exposes, the mechanism that ties everything together, is the standard of care system.

People hear ‘standard of care’ and think it means best practices, the gold standard of medicine. It does not. It’s a federal control mechanism disguised as medical guidance. Here’s how I learned about it firsthand.

In May of 2018, Cindy and I were still on conventional medical insurance. The insurer recommended I get a routine physical at 55. I went in, paid $300, and the doctor offered me a CT heart scan for $80. Normally $2,000. I took the deal. The next morning, the office called and told me to come in immediately.

My calcium score came back at 1,200. Below 100 is normal. A score of 1,200 is what cardiologists call the OMG level. What’s the cause? High cholesterol. What’s the solution? A statin.

I didn’t just take the prescription. I called a doctor I’d known since high school, a woman named Sue. Her husband had just had a heart attack two months earlier, and she’d been doing her own research. She sent me information. I spent a couple of hundred hours studying the subject and found that high cholesterol is a fraudulent metric. It doesn’t even rank in the top 10 causes of heart disease. I went back to the doctor and told him I wasn’t taking the statin. I had also learned that statins cause dementia, among other serious effects.

As I was leaving, the doctor’s nurse walked me to the door. She said: ‘Scott, I need to tell you something you’re not going to want to hear.’ I told her to go ahead.

She said, ‘You have to take the statin.’

I told her no one could make me take anything.

She said, ‘Our Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates are based on what percentage of our patient population follows the standard of care. The standard of care for a calcium score like yours is a statin. If enough patients refuse to follow the standard of care, we have to fire them as patients to protect our reimbursement rates.’

I told her I wasn’t on Medicare or Medicaid.

She said: ‘You didn’t hear me. It’s based on our entire patient population.’

That is the secret. That is how the federal government controls all of American medicine while staying within its constitutional limits. The Constitution gives the federal government limited powers. It can’t directly mandate what doctors prescribe. But the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), operating under what’s known as the Chevron doctrine, controls medicine entirely through the reimbursement rate system. They decide who gets paid what, and for which procedures. Doctors who don’t comply with the standard of care lose money. And the standard of care was not designed to heal. It was designed to manage chronic illness profitably and, in many cases, to hasten death.

In 1984, nine physicians published a book documenting how the standard of care for cancer was designed to harm patients rather than cure them. They said at the time that once the public figured out chemotherapy was killing people, it would be pulled from the market. It wasn’t. Those physicians were silenced, their conclusions buried, and the standard of care rolled forward unchanged. Their final conclusion was stark: a patient is better off never being diagnosed.

Of all the chemotherapy agents in current use, only about five have any real efficacy against the cancers they’re supposed to treat. For radiation therapy, only one application has statistical support, and even that deserves scrutiny. We have built an entire medical industry around treatments that don’t work, funded by a reimbursement system that rewards prescribing over outcomes.

COVID didn’t create this system. COVID was the direct, visible, fully incentivized front end of a system that has run in the background for decades. Standards of care are the engine. COVID was just the moment the hood came off.

The network and what comes next

I have roughly 40 interviews booked for this launch. In the past four and a half years, I have been on over 1,200 shows, many of them repeat appearances. I have built a genuine database of people in the alternative media world who are trying to warn others, people who pick up the phone, schedule quickly, and show up ready to have a real conversation. Yesterday I did six interviews. Today I have four. That kind of schedule is only possible because of the network that didn’t exist five years ago.

I don’t think this book could have been launched two years ago. Not just because my knowledge base wasn’t complete then, but because the network wasn’t there. The alternative media infrastructure is now elaborate enough to move real information at scale. Breaking into the mainstream media is a different story. I don’t expect to get a call from the Wall Street Journal anytime soon. Those outlets are bought and paid for, and they know it.

I wrote this book with two audiences in mind. Someone who is already awake will read it and recognize everything in it. But I also wrote it so that a reader who has never questioned the medical system can follow the argument and reach their own conclusions. The tone is direct and blunt, but it’s not a rant. It’s documented. A friend who reviewed the manuscript told me, ‘Scott, you didn’t leave anything off the table, and you brought all the receipts.’ That’s what I was going for.

I want people to use this book to wake up someone they care about. That’s a harder task than preaching to the already-converted, and it shaped how I wrote it. You can’t shake people out of a deeply held belief with anger. You do it with evidence and with a narrative they can follow. Grace’s story is that narrative.

There are many people in the freedom movement who are chaos agents, a term Matthew Crawford coined. They confuse, dishearten, and discourage. A lot of them are paid. Some are controlled opposition. When I was new to all this, I didn’t know how to read that landscape. I’ve had good people warn me, people who didn’t have to take the time but did. That means everything when you’re navigating this world for the first time.

Grace has already saved thousands of lives through the trial and through four years of interviews and research. I believe the book will extend that reach further. That’s not ambition talking. That’s the only reason I’m doing this. I don’t want any more fathers to watch their daughter die on a FaceTime call while the nurses stand outside the door.

Grace is a martyr. That’s not a metaphor. She woke me up, and through me, she has woken up others, and through them, others still. The book is the next chapter of that. I didn’t leave anything off the table.

Scott dearly loved his daughter, Grace. (From OurAmazingGrace.net)

To make a donation to Grace's foundation, see www.OurAmazingGrace.net.