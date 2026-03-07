414. Pedophilia, the Epstein machine, psychopaths, and the war on the rest of us

Summary

• Pedophilia is not rare among the powerful; the Epstein network proves that an organized infrastructure of child sexual exploitation operated at the highest levels of finance, politics, and academia for decades.

• The criminal literature shows that child molesters are chronic repeat offenders whose disorder is lifelong; the average incarcerated offender reports being caught for only 1 of every 30 molestations, while the average non-incarcerated offender molests 117 children in a lifetime.

• Victims carry the damage for life: post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, substance abuse, early sexualization, and an elevated risk of revictimization, with roughly 50 percent abused again as adults.

• The Globalists who orbited Epstein include former presidents, royal figures, academics, and media executives; the January 2026 document releases confirmed the network’s scale while leaving the most incriminating sections blacked out.

• Mathew Crawford at Rounding the Earth Substack argues that many commentators in our dissident media are paid chaos agents: their assignment is to demoralize us and get us to surrender before the fight is finished.

• The normalization of child exploitation connects directly to the psychopathic project to destroy the family, collapse moral order, and paralyze opposition, but good people are fighting back, and the battle is not lost.

The subject no one wants to name

It has been hiding in plain sight for decades. Podcasters whisper about it, then lower their voices. Journalists who approach it too closely lose their jobs, their sources, or their lives. The political class in Australia, the City of London, the mansions of Palm Beach — the reports kept surfacing and kept getting buried. Then the Jeffrey Epstein network broke into daylight so completely that denial became the province of fools.

I’m a retired surgeon, and I’m not naive. I’ve seen death, addiction, greed, and institutional incompetence on an industrial scale. But the systemic sexual exploitation of children by people who run nations and their institutions stopped me cold. It took months of reading to begin to grasp the scope.

This post tries to make sense of it. It examines what we know from the criminal literature, what the abuse does to its victims, who the key players in the Epstein network are, and what the entire phenomenon tells us about the psychopaths who run the world. I’ve written about the Globalists and their mechanisms in posts 317, 410,149, and 359; this post extends that analysis into the darkest corner of their project.

I’m going to use the words “good” and “evil” in this essay, and I’m not going to apologize for them. When you’ve read what follows, you’ll understand why.

What the law and the science say

In the United States, child sexual abuse carries penalties from a few years for misdemeanor offenses to life imprisonment for aggravated rape or trafficking. Under federal statute, sex trafficking of a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years; certain production offenses (the creation, manufacture, or production of child pornography) carry 30-year minimums. Many states have civil commitment laws that allow a court to hold a convicted offender indefinitely after his sentence, if it finds him to be a “sexually violent predator.” In practice, these laws protect the powerless far more reliably than the powerful. Jeffrey Epstein’s 2008 plea deal — a charge of “soliciting prostitution” from a 14-year-old, resolved with 13 months of daytime work release — remains the single most instructive data point about how the system functions when one of its own gets caught.

Pedophilia is classified in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders as a “paraphilic” disorder: a persistent sexual attraction to prepubescent children. Psychiatrists distinguish between the exclusive type (attracted only to children) and the non-exclusive type (capable of adult attraction as well). The matters for risk assessment, but it doesn’t change what happens to the victims.

The biology is murky and contested. Several lines of research suggest structural brain differences in some pedophiles, and the evidence points toward a developmental origin rather than a choice. “Born that way” arguments carry no moral weight when the behavior destroys other people, but they do inform treatment options, which are uniformly bleak. No intervention reliably converts a pedophile’s desires into normal adult sexual attraction. Anti-androgen medications (sometimes called chemical castration) reduce drive without addressing the underlying pattern. Cognitive-behavioral therapy and group work with other sex offenders produce marginal results. The course of the disorder is chronic and lifelong.

Recidivism is the number that matters most, and researchers disagree about it because they can only measure what gets caught. Studies relying only on reconvictions report rates of 15 to 25 percent over 5 to 10 years. Studies using polygraph, self-report, and longer follow-up windows produce much higher numbers. The most damning figure comes from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ): the average incarcerated pedophile reports being arrested for only 1 of every 30 molestations. The average non-incarcerated pedophile, by those same self-reports, molests 117 children over his lifetime. These are not outliers. They describe a systematic predator class whose primary protection is the reluctance of children to disclose abuse and the reluctance of institutions to believe them when they do.

A long-term study of 197 child molesters, followed for up to 31 years, found that 42 percent were reconvicted for sexual crimes, violent crimes, or both. Pedophiles who targeted boys had twice the recidivism rate of those who targeted girls. Men who had never married and who had prior sexual offense records showed the highest rates. No psychological test predicted recidivism reliably. The implication is that there is no reliable clinical screen for future behavior, which means the only real protective measure is removal from contact with children.

Prison

Child sex offenders are the lowest-status prisoners in a general population. The criminal hierarchy places them at the bottom, and violence against them is common. Most facilities house them in protective custody, separated from the general prison population, or in dedicated sex offender units. Some are murdered anyway.

John Geoghan, the Boston priest whose abuse cases broke the Catholic Church scandal, was strangled in his cell in 2003, 18 months into his sentence. Jeffrey Dahmer, who had been convicted of the sexual assault and murder of boys and young men, was beaten to death by a fellow inmate in 1994. The pattern repeats in institutions around the world.

Despite their extreme social vulnerability inside prison, incarcerated sex offenders are not, as a rule, difficult to manage from a correctional standpoint. They tend toward passivity and compliance. The problem is what happens after release: a population that is highly motivated to reoffend, largely unresponsive to treatment, and returning to communities where the conditions that enabled their original crimes still exist.

The question about homosexuality

This topic generates more heat than light, and the distortions run in both directions. The scientific consensus is that the overwhelming majority of gay men are not attracted to children, and that child molesters who target boys are not best understood as “gay.” Researchers classify sex offenders primarily by target age, not target sex. The pediatric victim is the defining characteristic; the victim’s gender is secondary.

That said, the American Psychiatric Association’s own data show that reconviction rates for pedophiles who target boys run roughly twice as high as for those who target girls. This finding is medically significant for risk assessment, and it has been weaponized in both directions: by people who want to falsely brand all gay men as child predators, and by activists who try to suppress the data to protect gay men from that smear. The data deserve honest discussion.

The political effort to use gay rights as a cultural umbrella for normalizing child exploitation is a separate and real phenomenon. The World Economic Forum’s argument that laws against pedophilia violate “human rights” is not a fringe position within that institution; it was published, attributed, and never formally retracted. As this author wrote in post 149, the psychopaths are grooming pedophilia into acceptability as part of a broader assault on protective social norms. These two things, the rights of gay adults and the exploitation of children, are not the same thing, and conflating them in either direction is a lie.

What the abuse does

An estimated 20 percent of girls and 10 percent of boys experience some form of child sexual abuse before the age of 18. Read that again. Those numbers are not abstractions. They describe the children in every classroom, every congregation, every neighborhood in every country where such surveys have been taken.

The short-term effects begin immediately: fear, shock, anger, and confusion in the child who is old enough to register them. Physical injury in cases involving penetration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 91 percent of childhood sexual abuse is committed by someone the child knows, which makes disclosure exceptionally difficult. A child abused by a parent, uncle, teacher, or family friend faces a situation where telling the truth destroys the family system on which survival depends. This is the structural trap, and predators exploit it deliberately.

Between 30 and 48 percent of sexually abused children meet the full diagnostic criteria for PTSD at the time of disclosure; studies show even higher rates when the abuse involves penetration or a close family member. A 1991 study found that 75 percent of children abused by their natural fathers met criteria for PTSD, versus 25 percent of those abused by a trusted adult outside the family. The closer the relationship, the deeper the damage.

The long-term outcomes track victims into adulthood. Depression, anxiety disorders, and suicidal ideation all correlate consistently with a history of child sexual abuse. Survivors show elevated rates of substance abuse: alcohol, stimulants, opioids. Revictimization is a persistent finding: roughly 50 percent of child sexual abuse survivors experience further abuse as adults, a pattern that reflects the destruction of the victim’s baseline capacity to detect danger and enforce boundaries.

Some survivors become perpetrators. A UK study of convicted sex offenders found that 2 in 3 had been sexually abused by the age of 12.5. Trauma does not excuse anything. But this cycle is part of the honest accounting.

Drugs and associated crimes are woven through the networks. Stimulants and alcohol are standard grooming tools. Sedatives are used for compliance. The Epstein operation used all of these. Murder directly associated with organized child sex trafficking is documented in multiple jurisdictions, though prosecution is rare. The deaths of key witnesses and victims connected to the Epstein case — Virginia Giuffre by suicide in April 2025, Jean-Luc Brunel by suicide in a Paris cell in 2022, Epstein himself in a federal lockup in 2019 — constitute a statistical cluster that would be remarkable in any other context.

The Epstein machine

Jeffrey Epstein died in August 2019 in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting federal sex trafficking charges. The official verdict is suicide by hanging. The two guards responsible for checking on him that night were later caught falsifying their watch logs. They entered a deferred prosecution agreement with the government and received 6 months of supervisory release and 100 hours of community service. Both guards’ names are still in the public record. Neither saw a day in prison. No one who has examined it seriously believes the suicide ruling, and the autopsy physician, Dr. Michael Baden, stated publicly that the injuries were more consistent with homicide than self-strangulation.

Epstein was born in Brooklyn in 1953. He dropped out of Cooper Union and then New York University, but talked his way into teaching physics and mathematics at the Dalton School, an elite Manhattan private institution, at age 21. The father of one of his students connected him to Bear Stearns, where he worked until a regulatory violation ended his employment. He then launched his own financial management firm, Financial Trust Company, which serviced ultra-wealthy clients and kept a low public profile.

His two largest known clients were Leslie Wexner — the founder of L Brands, which controls Victoria’s Secret — who paid Epstein $200 million, and Leon Black, the Apollo Global Management founder, who paid $170 million. Between 1999 and 2018, Epstein’s two main businesses generated over $800 million in gross revenue, according to a 2025 Forbes investigation. How a man with no disclosed investment track record retained these clients and generated these fees on their behalf has never been explained. The intelligence community connection — Epstein is widely alleged to have operated as an asset of one or more intelligence services — offers the most coherent explanation for why his fees were paid, and his crimes were protected.

Ghislaine Maxwell entered Epstein’s orbit in 1991. She was the daughter of Robert Maxwell, the British media tycoon, who died under suspicious circumstances when he fell from his yacht in the same year. She became Epstein’s girlfriend, then his business partner, and ultimately his chief recruiter of underage girls. A federal court convicted her of sex trafficking conspiracy in December 2021 and sentenced her to 20 years. She is currently in federal custody.

The operation was industrial in scale. Epstein maintained residences in Manhattan, Palm Beach, the U.S. Virgin Islands (his private island, Little Saint James), New Mexico, and Paris. Victims were recruited through what appeared to be legitimate job offers: modeling work, massage therapy, and personal assistance. They were brought into a pattern of sexual abuse and then turned into recruiters themselves, directed to bring other girls. Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modeling agent, operated an agency largely financed by Epstein that served as a pipeline. The FBI received its first credible complaint about Epstein from survivor Maria Farmer in September 1996. Nothing happened for 9 years.

The 2008 non-prosecution agreement negotiated by U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta gave Epstein a federal pass not only for himself but for any “potential co-conspirators.” This clause is the key to the entire network. It was not the act of an overworked prosecutor making a pragmatic deal; it was the deliberate construction of a legal shield around everyone connected to the operation. Acosta later served as Trump’s Secretary of Labor. He resigned in July 2019 after the Miami Herald’s reporting brought the deal’s terms back into the spotlight.

The names

The connections file runs to hundreds of pages. Among the confirmed attendees at Epstein properties, passengers on his planes, or named parties in court and investigative documents:

Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was a close personal friend. Virginia Giuffre testified under oath that she was trafficked to him on multiple occasions while a minor. He denied the allegations and settled a civil suit Giuffre brought in 2022. King Charles III stripped him of his royal titles and evicted him from his royal residence in October 2025, following the posthumous publication of Giuffre’s memoir and new email evidence.

Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane and logged it in the flight records as a frequent passenger. Clinton has denied any wrongdoing. The flight manifests are in the public record.

Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard Law professor, is named in court filings as having received sexual services from a minor on multiple occasions. Jane Doe #3 in the Giuffre v. Maxwell lawsuit made this allegation under oath. Dershowitz also played a central role in negotiating the 2008 non-prosecution agreement that immunized Epstein’s co-conspirators.

Lawrence Summers, former Treasury Secretary and Harvard president, exchanged emails with Epstein that were released by the House Oversight Committee in November 2025. Summers has stated he met Epstein but was not aware of any criminal activity.

Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and a prominent Democratic donor, was named in the same email tranche. Hoffman has acknowledged knowing Epstein but denied any wrongdoing.

Elon Musk, according to documents released by the DOJ in January 2026, repeatedly requested meetings with Epstein between 2012 and 2013, with no evidence that any meetings took place on the island. Their email correspondence shows a cordial relationship.

On January 30, 2026, the DOJ released over 3 million pages of documents, including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. At least 550 pages were entirely blacked out. A 119-page grand jury document was redacted from cover to cover. Attorney General Bondi told Fox News in February 2025 that the “client list” was on her desk. By July 2025, the DOJ announced that no incriminating client list existed. Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act unanimously, Trump signed it, and then his DOJ delivered a partial, heavily censored release and declared the matter closed. Bipartisan outrage followed, and the fight continues in the courts.

I have documented the Globalist pattern of institutional capture and media suppression in post 410. The Epstein case fits the template at every point: law enforcement capture, prosecutorial immunity, media blackout, victim intimidation, and death of the principal before trial. The fraud-vitiates-everything principle applies in full force. Every institution that touched this case and buried it — the DOJ, the FBI, the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office, the Southern District of Florida, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank — told us the system was working. It was not. Their assurances on anything else carry the same weight: none.

The psychopaths stalking among us

In post 149 and post 317, this author worked through the clinical and political literature on psychopathy. The conclusions are worth restating because they’re the key to understanding everything described above.

Psychopaths see reality clearly. They aren’t deluded. They simply have no operating system of empathy, love, or moral feeling. They experience other people as objects: useful, obstructive, or entertaining. Children are objects too, only more vulnerable, which makes them more attractive to a certain kind of predator. The child’s vulnerability produces maximum compliance, maximum secrecy, and maximum leverage for future use.

Researcher Robert Hare estimated that psychopaths make up roughly 1 percent of the general population and 15 to 25 percent of the prison population. Their representation at the top of hierarchical institutions — politics, finance, media, law enforcement, and academia — is far higher than 1 percent. Psychopaths advance faster within institutions because they don’t hesitate, don’t feel guilt, and don’t burn energy on internal conflict. They win more often than they should, and they win at others’ expense.

What drives the Globalists is the hardest question. Their stated agenda — population reduction, digital control, the abolition of bodily autonomy — goes well beyond what rational self-interest would require. The global population is already stabilizing; economic domination doesn’t require mass harm. As this author wrote in post 149, population reduction is killing and destruction for its own sake, which is what psychopaths hunger for.

Child abuse fits this framework with horrible precision. The exploitation of children is not incidental to the psychopathic project — it’s central to it. Children are the most defenseless class of humans. Their abuse produces maximum harm, maximum secrecy, and maximum leverage. When you own a senator, a judge, or a regulator through the threat of exposure, you own everything those people control. This is the operating logic of the Epstein network, and it explains the network’s extraordinary reach.

Good and evil are real. I know this is unfashionable in academic discourse. The postmodernists dissolved these concepts into power dynamics and cultural context. Spend an hour with the Epstein victim testimony and tell me the postmodernists were right. When you look at what was done to those children — the trafficking, the drugs, the violence, the systematic destruction of normal human development — the word “evil” is the only word that applies.

Good exists too, on the other side of the ledger, and it is not empty. Look at the courage of Virginia Giuffre, who fought the Epstein network publicly for years, died while fighting, and arranged for her memoir to be published posthumously so the fight would continue after her. Look at the journalists who paid the price for publishing what they knew. Look at the attorneys who kept the civil cases alive through years of intimidation and legal obstruction. Look at the parents who taught their children to recognize grooming. Good doesn’t make headlines as reliably as evil does, but it is present, and it is organized.

The psychopathic personality is defined by the absence of what makes us human. If you don’t live for others, at least partly, you are something other than human. Psychopaths live entirely for themselves. The people who built the Epstein infrastructure, protected it for decades, killed to maintain it, and have now succeeded in keeping much of its documentation classified — these are not misguided or corrupt people. They are the other side of a bright ethical line. Accurately naming them is the beginning of a response.

Chaos agents and the information war

Mathew Crawford at Rounding the Earth has done some of the most rigorous analysis available on how the information ecosystem surrounding these issues has been corrupted. His concept of “chaos agents” is essential for anyone trying to navigate this territory without losing either their grip on reality or their will to continue.

A chaos agent is not a simple liar. Liars can be identified and corrected. A chaos agent is an operative placed within the alternative media, the freedom movement, or any skeptical community to sow confusion, manufacture internal conflict, and ultimately demoralize participants. Their goal is not to defend the Globalist line directly — that would be too easy to expose. Their goal is to make opposition so exhausting, so fractured, and so self-consuming that people give up before they accomplish anything.

Crawford has documented what he calls the “plandemonium” of simultaneous psychological campaigns running across multiple countries, platforms, and factions — all designed to produce paralysis. Many of the most prominent voices in the “medical freedom” space and the broader dissident commentariat are, by his analysis, paid assets of the very institutions they claim to oppose. Some are products of government intelligence operations. Some are corporate operators running influence networks. Their presence explains phenomena that otherwise make no sense: why do credible investigations collapse at the last moment? Why do the most prominent critics of figures like Epstein consistently focus on the least damaging details? Why does the outrage cycle always end just before accountability begins?

The Globalists use chaos agents to demoralize the dissident community. They use media capture to prevent normies from engaging in the first place. The Epstein story broke comprehensively in 2019, and within months, the Overton window had closed again. A story that should have destroyed a generation of political and financial elites became, in the mainstream media, a closed matter. That doesn’t happen by accident. That is the result of a coordinated suppression campaign, and the chaos agents inside the freedom media helped run it.

I’ve been documenting these mechanisms in this newsletter for years. In post 359, Christian Elliot’s history of the Globalist project provides the long arc. The Epstein network is one node in a system that has been constructing itself for over a century. The people who built the network, the people who protected it, and the people who are now managing its partial disclosure are not separate actors. They are one institution.

The practical implication is to treat every prominent voice in the dissident media as potentially compromised until they demonstrate otherwise. Crawford’s test is whether a commentator consistently follows evidence where it leads, including when it implicates their own allies. Chaos agents don’t do that. They generate heat around safe targets and go quiet on anything that threatens the network that funds them. Learn to tell the difference.

Is civilization declining? A sidebar on eschatology and history

Religious people who take their scriptures seriously find the current moment legible in a way that secular observers do not. The Book of Revelation, the Hebrew prophets, the Islamic concept of the end of times — these frameworks describe a period of moral collapse, the dominance of the wicked, the corruption of the young, and the failure of institutions designed to protect the vulnerable. The Christian dispensationalists, the Orthodox Jews who study Ezekiel, and the traditionalist Catholics who examine their own hierarchy’s abuse scandals all arrive at a similar conclusion—the signs are present.

I don’t share that theological framework. But I take it seriously as a psychological phenomenon. The religious interpretation of our moment has a coherence that the secular alternatives lack, and the people who hold it are not fools. When a retired surgeon with a medical degree from Case Western, training at Dartmouth and Oberlin, and 30 years of clinical practice tells you he can’t dismiss the religious reading, that should carry some weight.

The more useful question is historical: are things objectively worse now? The honest answer is uncertain. Our recorded history is a long and bloody corridor. The Black Death killed a third of Europe in the 14th century. The Thirty Years’ War depopulated entire regions of Central Europe. The 20th century delivered 2 world wars, the Holocaust, the Soviet Gulag, Hiroshima, and the Maoist famines — probably 100 million dead from organized political violence in 100 years. By body count, the 20th century was the worst in human history, and the 21st has not yet approached it.

Child abuse in historical perspective is also not obviously worse now. Children in medieval and early modern Europe were property with no legal protection. The sexual exploitation of servants, slaves, and children of the poor had no legal category, no data collection, and no reporting mechanism. What the Epstein network accomplished was not the introduction of elite child abuse to history. It was the construction of a more sophisticated and more organized version of something that has always existed among the powerful.

What is different now is visibility, coordination, and technology. The internet that was supposed to liberate us also gave predators tools of recruitment, documentation, distribution, and legal concealment that no previous generation possessed. Private jets, offshore jurisdictions, encrypted messaging, shell companies, and intelligence community protection gave the Epstein network a reach and a durability impossible before the late 20th century.

The perception of an exploding crisis may also be partly a media phenomenon. When the information ecosystem fills with pedophilia-adjacent stories, some of those stories are genuine journalism, and some are chaos-agent noise. The noise is designed to make the real stories unbelievable: when everything looks like a conspiracy, no conspiracy can be taken seriously. This is the intended effect, and it works. Many people who dismiss the Epstein network as “just another conspiracy theory” have been successfully managed by exactly this operation.

My assessment: things are bad, and the bad things are more organized than at any point I can identify. But the opposition is also better organized than ever. The Epstein files, however heavily redacted, would not have been released at all without years of legal and political pressure by people who refused to accept a closed door. Virginia Giuffre sued from a position of almost no institutional support, forcing a global confrontation. That is not a civilization collapsing. That is a civilization fighting.

Synthesis

The Epstein network is not an anomaly. It is the clearest proof yet that the Globalist project is real, organized, and violent. The child sex trafficking infrastructure was not the hobby of a billionaire predator. It was a mechanism of control, a blackmail operation that reached into the highest institutions of the United States and Europe and gave those who ran it leverage over the people those institutions were supposed to serve.

The chaos agents want us to treat this as a closed chapter. Epstein is dead. Maxwell is in prison. The documents are out, however redacted. Move on.

Every psychopath in that network is still operating. The judges who accepted the sweetheart deals are still on the bench. The politicians who flew on the plane are still making policy. The prosecutors who immunized Epstein’s co-conspirators have not been disbarred. The infrastructure — offshore accounts, private islands, modeling agencies, and academic foundations used for access — is still available to whoever builds the next version of this operation.

The fraud-vitiates-everything principle applies in its full force here. Every institution that touched the Epstein case and buried it, from the DOJ to the FBI to the Palm Beach State Attorney’s office to JP Morgan to Deutsche Bank, assured us at every stage that the process was working. It was not. Their assurances on other matters carry the same weight now: none.

What to do with this knowledge is the question worth sitting with. Apply Crawford’s test to every prominent voice in the dissident media before trusting their analysis. Distinguish between sources that build genuine understanding and sources that generate confusion and paralysis. Support the attorneys, investigators, and journalists who keep the legal and evidentiary pressure on. Teach your children what grooming looks like. Name the evil clearly, without qualifying it into abstraction.

I’m a 72-year-old surgeon who spent 30 years watching the medical establishment betray the people it was supposed to serve. What’s described in this essay is worse, but the response is the same: pay attention, name what you see, and don’t quit.

The psychopaths count on our silence and our fatigue. Don’t give them either.

