410. THE “ELITES” WANT TO KILL 4/5THS OF US. ONCE YOU UNDERSTAND THAT, CURRENT EVENTS MAKE SENSE

Thanks to Alex Newman for conceptualizing this subject for me; the title is his.

Table of Contents

Section #1: Psychopaths stalk among us

Section #2: We live in Liar’s World

Section #3: The population implosion

Section #4: Population control by murder

Section #5. What is the truth?

Section #6: We must never get discouraged

Section #1: Psychopaths stalk among us

The Club of Rome and Limits to Growth

The Club of Rome was founded in 1968 at the Rockefeller Foundation’s private retreat, Villa Serbelloni, in Bellagio, Italy. Though the Rockefeller family preferred to remain in the background for political reasons, the Club was their project from the start. The organization commissioned a study from MIT that led to the 1972 publication Limits to Growth, which argued that the Earth could not sustain current rates of population and economic growth.

Jay Forrester, director of the MIT study, stated in his 1971 book World Dynamics:

Rising pressures are necessary to hasten the day when the population is stabilized. Pressures can be increased by reducing food production, reducing health services, and reducing industrialization.

Forrester advocated for deliberate reduction of food, health services, and industrial capacity as tools to control population. The underlying assumptions of the MIT computer model were formulated to produce scenarios that would result in reduced living standards for the global population.

In the 1991 Club of Rome publication The First Global Revolution, the organization stated:

In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine, and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy, then, is humanity itself.

Denis Meadows, co-author of Limits to Growth, has continued to advocate for an 86 percent population reduction, from 8 billion to approximately 1 billion people. As recently as 2023, he maintained these positions.

The Rockefeller Foundation and Population Control

John D. Rockefeller III founded the Population Council in 1952 and made population control a central focus of the Rockefeller Foundation’s work. From 1913 onward, the Foundation promoted population control concepts in China, supplying contraceptives and funding studies of birth control.

The Foundation funded numerous nonprofits that pushed both population control and climate change narratives. According to historical research, approximately 1,000 Rockefeller-funded organizations promoted these agendas, creating what appeared to be grassroots movements but was actually centrally directed and financed.

David Rockefeller, who served on the Club of Rome executive committee and founded the Trilateral Commission, stated publicly in his memoirs:

Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure—one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.

At a UN Business Conference on September 14, 1994, David Rockefeller stated:

We are grateful to The Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine, and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But the world is now much more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government.

HERE is the story of how the Rockefeller Foundation fabricated and promoted global warming by funding 1000 non-profits.

NSSM-200: The Kissinger Report

On December 10, 1974, the United States National Security Council completed National Security Study Memorandum 200, titled “Implications of Worldwide Population Growth for U.S. Security and Overseas Interests.” Henry Kissinger directed this classified study, which involved collaboration among the CIA, USAID, and the Departments of State, Defense, and Agriculture.

The document became official U.S. foreign policy when endorsed by National Security Decision Memorandum 314 on November 26, 1975. It was declassified in 1989 and made public in 1990.

NSSM-200 explicitly laid out a detailed strategy by which the United States would promote population control in developing nations to regulate access to natural resources. The memorandum identified 13 countries for special focus: India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nigeria, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippines, Thailand, Egypt, Turkey, Ethiopia, and Colombia. The document stated,

Allocation of scarce resources should take account of what steps a country is taking in population control. There is an alternative view that mandatory programs may be needed.

In 1976, following NSSM-200, the National Security Council advocated for withholding food aid to encourage the adoption of family planning approaches. A memorandum read:

In some cases, strong direction has involved incentives, such as payments to acceptors for sterilization, or disincentives, such as giving low priority in the allocation of housing or schooling to those with larger families.

Despite massive demographic changes over the past 30 years, NSSM-200 continues to reflect U.S. population control policy.

Section #2: We live in Liar’s World

My friend and editor Jim Arnold dedicates his Liar’s World Substack to this premise. He adds:

If people don’t acknowledge that there is an organized force working against us, against society as a whole, they’re left with debating each other on how to fix something that’s been intentionally damaged, as if it were all from a bad thunderstorm – unavoidable. We need to expose intention. This is why I always talk about the cabal.

The corollary to Jim’s idea is that America and our Constitution must be destroyed for them to easily slaughter us. We are not just facing deformed politics and irrationality, but a conspiracy to take everything from us, including our lives.

Science fiction writer Theodore Sturgeon made this related statement in 1951: Ninety percent of everything is crap. This is just as true today, but the agendas behind the lies are now clearly visible through the wall of excrement. George Santayana (1863 – 1952) concurred when he wrote, Skepticism, like chastity, should not be relinquished too easily. My exquisitely skeptical wife is convinced that Sturgeon’s number should be 99 percent.

Globalists have degraded our information sources into a hall of mirrors. Here are a few examples:

All popular culture is, of course, shot through with globalist frauds. I do not write much about Hollywood, and could pick many examples, but I recently learned from Jim Arnold that Rain Man (1988) was designed to normalize autism. That unwatchable movie always gave me the creeps, and now I know why. It came out almost simultaneously with the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which exempted Pharma from vaccine liability. This is evidence of foreknowledge and planning by the psychopaths. Even now, after all I have seen, I am still shocked by the idea that these events were likely related. Either the Cabal’s scientists understood more about the vaccines than we did, or there was some demonic influence. Neither explanation seems rational or likely to me.

If you have doubts about any of this, scan my posts, IT IS HARD TO GROK* HOW EVIL VACCINES ARE and PFIZER IS DOING A GIANT DOSE-FATALITY STUDY ON YOU USING THE COVID VAXES AND VAERS DATA. Then let the following graph burn a hole in your mind:

Autism increases precisely with vaccines.

Modern medical care is designed to have a net damaging effect; see Butchered by “Healthcare.” Those of us in the know call it “Rockefeller Medicine” because its organization was conceived by this globalist. The system is both bankrupting us and destroying our bodies, and the COVID vax is just the most recent in a long line of damaging “vaccines” and other frauds.

9/11 was an inside job done in part to harvest insurance money; see A Dave Payette repost: 9/11, Search for the Truth.

Finally, The moon landing was a Hollywood production. Although I knew from personal contacts that NASA people were a bunch of jerk-o**s, reading the proof of this was intensely painful for me. Look through the references on that one if you have doubts.

There is far more.

Section #3: The population implosion

Paul Ehrlich’s The Population Bomb (1968) was a pack of globalist lies

This is more obvious now, for our numbers are crashing. I read the book when I was 15, the year it came out, and believed every word. Ehrlich wrote:

A cancer is an uncontrolled multiplication of cells; the population explosion is an uncontrolled multiplication of people. We must shift our efforts from the treatment of the symptoms to the cutting out of the cancer. The operation will demand many apparently brutal and heartless decisions.

The Club of Rome’s “Goals for Mankind” (1976) stated that “the resultant ideal sustainable population is hence more than 500 million but less than one billion.” This is an 85-93 percent reduction from the population levels of the day.

Ted Turner, founder of CNN and major UN donor, stated publicly: “A total population of 250-300 million people, a 95 percent decline from present levels, would be ideal.”

These psychopaths advocate for a reduction to a fraction of current levels and a willingness to accept “brutal and heartless decisions” to achieve these goals.

Edward Dowd says, “Demographics is destiny.”

He is a Cassandra—someone whose warnings go unheeded despite their accuracy. In Greek mythology, Cassandra was cursed to speak true prophecies that no one would believe. Dowd’s demographic and economic analyses, grounded in hard data and actuarial statistics, paint a stark picture of the first world’s population collapse that most prefer to ignore.

Dowd has documented excess mortality patterns, disability trends, and demographic collapses that align disturbingly well with the population control objectives outlined in documents like NSSM-200.

His analysis focuses on actuarial data showing concerning patterns in working-age populations. In 2022, Dowd documented an 84 percent increase in excess mortality among the millennial age group (25-44 years old) compared to pre-2020 baselines. These patterns reflect demographic shifts that compound the already catastrophic fertility decline.

Dowd uses insurance industry data, which cannot be easily manipulated for political purposes. Life insurance companies must price risk accurately or face bankruptcy. When these companies report unprecedented mortality increases in working-age populations, it is true demographic change.

The global picture

Two-thirds of the global population now lives in countries with fertility rates below the replacement threshold of 2.1 children per woman. The global average of 2.3 in 2023 masks severe declines in developed nations. In 90 percent of the world’s countries, fertility rates fell over the past 25 years.

Serbia dropped below replacement permanently in 1963. By 2100, UN projections show that populations in some major economies will fall 20 to 50 percent. The working-age population is shrinking while the retiree population grows.

The United States

America’s fertility rate hit a historic low of 1.6 children per woman in 2023. The country has stayed below replacement since 2007. During the baby boom, women averaged 3.6 children. That era is gone.

Birth rates among women in their twenties collapsed. Rates for women 35–39 went down 71 percent between 1990 and 2023, and rates for women 40–44 declined even more dramatically. Older mothers have fewer total children and face higher complication risks. The median age at childbirth climbed from 27 in 1990 to 30 in 2019.

The share of Americans aged 65 and older is expected to climb from 17 percent today to 30 percent by 2080. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the nation’s population growth rate will be zero by 2035. Social Security’s trust funds face depletion around 2033, triggering automatic benefit cuts of 20 to 23 percent. Reversing the shortfall would require fertility rates to more than double immediately, to levels not seen since 1962.

For other countries’ demographic disasters, download the following:

Appendix 123KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Section #3: Population control by murder

I do not have to remind anyone about the foreverwars.

Our medical “care” system causes a net loss of life.

It also inflicts suffering on its victims and is so costly that it contributes to an impending economic disaster. This is the primary topic of my Substack, so I will not review it further here except to refer you to THIS primer essay, “Almost Everything Scares Me These Days,” and suggest you read my books, Butchered by “Healthcare” and Judas Dentistry.

Assisted Suicide: Medicalizing Death

My introductory color commentary is about an ghoulish MD who specializes in killing both fetuses and adults who says she “loves her job.” An article is HERE, and a YouTube video is HERE. Warning: it is sickening.

Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, which became legal in June 2016, has expanded rapidly. From legalization to the end of 2022, there had been almost 45,000 MAID deaths—more than 13,000 of these took place in 2022 alone. By 2021, MAID accounted for 3.3 percent of all deaths in Canada, or 10,064 people.

The program was initially limited to adults whose death was reasonably foreseeable. In 2021, the eligibility criteria expanded to include individuals whose death was not reasonably foreseeable, provided they met certain conditions.

Eligibility for MAID based solely on mental illness was originally planned for March 2023, then delayed to March 2024, and has now been postponed until March 17, 2027. The repeated delays reflect concerns about the implementation, but the direction of travel is clear.

The most controversial aspect involves the Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying’s 2023 recommendation that “mature minors”—children whose death is reasonably foreseeable—should be eligible to access MAID. The committee specified that parents could be involved in this process, but ultimately the decision should rest with the child, provided they are deemed capable.

Under Canada’s mature minor doctrine, a child’s capacity for decision-making around healthcare procedures is not based on age but on their demonstrated understanding. This means children as young as 12 could potentially access assisted suicide if deemed mature enough.

Flyers distributed in Manitoba in 2025 promoted MAID for mentally ill children without parental consent. The flyers, though controversial, reflected official policy discussions. Dying With Dignity Canada, a prominent advocacy organization, confirms support for expanding euthanasia access to “mature minors” on its website.

Disturbing cases have emerged. In 2019, Alan Nichols successfully applied for MAID while being hospitalized for suicidal ideation. The reason given on his application was hearing loss. In September 2021, Rosina Kamis, a 41-year-old woman, applied for MAID, citing fibromyalgia as the reason, but in conversations with friends, she mentioned financial hardship and social isolation as additional factors.

In February 2022, an anonymous Torontonian suffering from extreme chemical sensitivity syndrome had a medically assisted death after failing to find affordable housing free from tobacco smoke and other chemicals. In October 2022, a man from an unnamed location applied for and received MAID due to the inability to find suitable housing.

In November 2022, an anonymous active Canadian Forces member said he was offered MAID when seeking assistance regarding PTSD and suicidal thoughts. In December 2022, Paralympian and veteran Christine Gauthier testified that a Veterans Affairs Canada employee offered her MAID as an option when she was fighting to have a wheelchair lift or ramp installed at her home.

In August 2022, Vancouver Coastal Health asked patients seeking mental healthcare for suicidal ideation if they would like to consider MAID. The hospital stated the suggestion was a method of assessing suicide risk, but patients experienced it as undermining their access to suicide prevention care.

Of those who died through MAID, 43 percent were people who needed disability support services. This is not random. When people cannot get adequate housing, medical care, or financial support, death becomes an option that the state offers.

The United States has similar programs in several states. Oregon was the first to approve medically assisted suicide in 1997. California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, Vermont, Washington state, and Washington, D.C., have approved similar laws.

Starvation: Farm Control and Food Supply Destruction

In November 2024, thousands of British farmers descended on Parliament to protest changes to inheritance tax that they say will destroy family farms. The flashpoint was the government’s decision to scrap a tax break dating from the 1990s that exempts agricultural property from inheritance tax.

From April 2026, farms worth more than £1 million ($1.3 million) will face a 20 percent tax when the owner dies and the farm passes to the next generation. The government insists the “vast majority” of farms—about 75 percent—will not have to pay. But the farmers’ union says more than 60 percent of working farms will face a tax hit.

While farms may be worth substantial amounts on paper, profits are often small. Government figures show that income for most types of farms fell in the year ending February 2024, in some cases by more than 70 percent. Average farm income ranged from about £17,000 ($21,000) for grazing livestock farms to £143,000 ($180,000) for specialist poultry farms.

Analysis by the Country Land and Business Association shows that a typical 200-acre arable farm making a profit of £27,300 could face an inheritance tax bill of £435,000. This would amount to 159 percent of the annual profit over 10 years. Such obligations will force the sale of farmland.

The policy followed months of farmer protests across Europe. In the Netherlands, farmer protests erupted in October 2019 when plans leaked in the press showing that the Dutch government would require drastic measures to meet climate goals and reduce nitrogen emissions. The government drafted plans to reduce emissions from agriculture, and when these plans leaked, protests erupted with farmers claiming the measures might mean they had to sell their farms.

The resulting political upheaval led to the formation of the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB), which won stunning victories in provincial elections. The BBB is now part of the ruling coalition government in the Netherlands.

Similar protests occurred in Germany, France, Spain, Poland, and other European nations. The pattern is consistent: policies that make farming economically unviable, justified in the name of environmental protection or tax fairness, but with the practical effect of consolidating farmland into fewer, larger holdings or pushing it out of agricultural use entirely.

In the UK, after sustained protests throughout 2024 and into 2025, the government partially backed down in December 2025, raising the threshold from £1 million to £2.5 million. But the policy direction remains: taxation and regulation that make family farming increasingly difficult.

Food production is fundamental to population sustainability. Policies that reduce food production capacity or concentrate food production in fewer hands increase vulnerability and dependence. This aligns disturbingly well with the population control objectives outlined in documents such as NSSM-200, which explicitly advocated manipulating the food supply as a tool of population policy.

Banking frauds finance all this insanity

The Federal Reserve system, established in 1913, created a private banking cartel with the power to create money and extend credit. The Rockefellers, along with other banking families such as the Morgans and the Rothschilds, were instrumental in developing and controlling this system.

This accumulated wealth enabled banking families to acquire political, financial, and media companies. The Rockefeller Foundation alone funded approximately 1,000 NGOs promoting population control and climate change agendas. Similar funding patterns appear across other banking-family foundations.

Some point to the City of London—the historic financial district that operates with nearly complete independence from the UK government—as a control center. The City of London Corporation has unique privileges dating back centuries and maintains its own police force and governmental structure. It serves as the headquarters for numerous international banks and financial institutions.

The World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and Bank for International Settlements form a triumvirate of global financial control. The World Bank has historically tied loans to developing nations to the acceptance of population control measures. The IMF imposes “structural adjustment programs” that often include austerity measures affecting healthcare, education, and social services—the reductions Jay Forrester advocated in 1971 for population control.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), in Basel, Switzerland, operates as the central bank for central banks. It provides banking services to central banks and international organizations and serves as a forum for international monetary and financial control. It is accountable to no government and operates in secrecy.

The BIS, a modern Tower of Babel.

In his novel Nineteen Eighty-Four (1984), George Orwell wrote, “If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—forever.” This building looks like a giant boot, which is an obvious message from the globalists.

National sovereignty has been eroded. The European Central Bank, European Commission, and other EU institutions operate with minimal democratic accountability. Unelected bureaucrats in Brussels make decisions that affect hundreds of millions of Europeans.

Europe’s leaders are harming their people.

They push policies that reduce birth rates, make family formation difficult, increase immigration from incompatible cultures, suppress domestic food production, and increase dependence on supranational institutions.

The UK is particularly captured. British policy on farming, immigration, healthcare rationing, and promotion of assisted suicide suggests a systematic effort to reduce the native population while maintaining surveillance and control.

European leaders are paid or otherwise influenced to cooperate with these agendas. Financial incentives, through speaking fees, foundation grants, consulting contracts, and other mechanisms, can be substantial. Blackmail is also used. Jeffrey Epstein’s operation, which involved intelligence agencies from multiple nations, compromised numerous influential figures. Similar operations certainly continue.

Ideological capture and “education”: When future leaders attend the same institutions, attend the same conferences, read the same media, and socialize in the same circles, they develop similar worldviews. The selection process for leadership positions filters out those who do not accept the prevailing narrative.

Section #4. What is the truth?

Cicero (106 BC - 43 BC) wrote, Nothing is so well fortified that it cannot be taken with money. The globalists’ wealth makes their claim that demographic collapse is inevitable all the more worrisome. But although we know we are viewing propaganda, some trends are cause for alarm:

The Progressive Policy Institute is a hard-left US non-profit 501(c)(3) founded by the Democratic Leadership Council in 1989. They, of course, conclude that demographic decline is irreversible.

Media, education, and entertainment are all captured by globalist institutions and uniformly portray children as burdens and childlessness as liberation. They claim that careers come first and family later.

The mathematics of population momentum says that even if fertility rates were to increase immediately to replacement levels, population decline would continue for decades due to demographic age-structure effects. The working-age population will shrink due to low birth rates over the past 20-30 years, while the elderly population will grow as large cohorts from higher-fertility periods reach old age.

In no country where lifelong fertility rates have fallen well below 2.1 have they ever returned to 2.1 or higher.

France has tried to boost birth rates through a comprehensive mix of supports: heavily subsidized childcare from infancy through preschool, generous family tax deductions, monthly cash allowances for each child, and pension bonuses for parents who raise multiple children. These benefits cost an estimated 3.5-4 percent of annual GDP in return for an estimated increase of 0.1-0.2 births per woman. In 2023, fewer children were born in France than at any point since World War II.

South Korea has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on pro-natalist policies with no success. Its fertility rate continues to fall. Japan has implemented flexible work arrangements, generous parental leave, and massive subsidies, all to no avail. Their decline continues.

Housing costs, education costs, and career competition all push in the same direction. In societies where young adults cannot afford housing until their 30s, where education requires years of debt, and where career advancement demands total commitment during peak fertility years, birth rates are affected.

Research on Chinese women who immigrated to the United States shows that even when freed from one-child policy restrictions, those who were exposed to the policy for longer periods had fewer children. The policy created lasting cultural change that persists independently of legal limits.

By 2050, one in three people in Asia is expected to be over 65. The working-age population is projected to shrink as the dependent population grows rapidly. Fewer workers may be supporting more retirees, while also raising children and maintaining economic productivity.

Social Security, Medicare, and pension systems were designed on the assumption that each generation would be larger than the one before. When this breaks down, these systems become actuarially impossible. The U.S. Social Security system will exhaust its trust funds around 2033 unless changes are made. Similar crises loom for pension systems worldwide.

Some of the suggested solutions involve either tax increases on a shrinking working population, dramatic benefit cuts for a growing elderly population, or some combination of both. These are politically unsavory.

Section #5. We must never get discouraged

We have learned repeatedly in recent years that humans are remarkably resilient. I would rather bet on that than a hundred mathematicians’ flawed predictions, for the future is always murky. As Churchill said before the US entered World War II, “something always happens.”

Of course, we have no way back; we must face what reality we can see and fight on with all the strength we can muster. Giving up hope is cowardice, and since this problem will play out over decades, we have time to solve it. Our duty is to wake up everyone we touch.

We have made progress—after all, how many of us would submit to another poison “vaccine?” Some also cite evidence of globalist panic, and the current European and global disruptions can be viewed favorably. We must constantly remind ourselves of Sturgeon’s truth—90 percent of what we hear is bulls**t designed to test our resolve, demoralize us, and beat us without a fight.

When I have fears, I repair to my virtual mentors, and they tell me what they did when they were tested:

Face the facts. Then act on them. It’s the only mantra I know, the only doctrine I have to offer you, and it’s harder than you’d think, because I swear humans seem hardwired to do anything but. Face the facts. Don’t pray, don’t wish, don’t buy into centuries-old dogma and dead rhetoric. Don’t give in to your conditioning or your visions or your fucked-up sense of... whatever. FACE THE FACTS. THEN ACT. —Richard Morgan’s character Quelcrist Falconer from his Altered Carbon series.

I have my resolve, and there are many things I can do. —Victor Niederhoffer, from The Education of a Speculator, written after losing 90 percent of his net worth during a few days of trading.

Whatever attitude you are in, do not be conscious of making the attitude – think only of cutting. —Miyamoto Musashi explains: When you are in a battle for your life, you must focus.

And, of course, Aurelius:

Bad luck borne nobly is good luck.

Just because you find the work too hard to do, don’t leap to the conclusion that it is humanly impossible, but if the work can and should be done by a man, then consider yourself capable of doing it.

Come round, put yourself together, wake up. Admit that what is troubling you are dreams: the products of a lively imagination. Start to see things for what they are again.

How shameful and absurd for the spirit to surrender when the body is able to fight on.

Don’t fear the future. You will face it, if that is your fate, armed with the same reason that guides you in the present.

Let come what may to those who are affected by outward circumstance. They will always find something to complain about. For myself, if I choose not to view whatever happens as evil, no harm will come to me. And I can so choose.

Postscript

I find new allies every day. Some YouTube commentators are in their early 30s and have digital skills I can only dream of. Many are brilliant; some have tens of millions of followers and have been in our field for longer than I have.

You, too, are only a few minutes away from participating or even writing a Substack. Your voice and strength are needed, and my post “THIS IS YOUR CONSCRIPTION NOTICE INTO THE REVOLUTIONARY ARMY” tells you how to do it.

Elizabeth Cronin wrote, “This post sucks.”

While this essay is easy to read by the words, it flows all over the place like a mind high on energy drinks. But I am quibbling and don’t think your readers will mind.

As to history and logic, you start with Rockefeller, but that is like looking at the wake in a lake and believing it is self-caused rather than caused by the speedboat that just went by. Human tinkering seems to be a human condition. The fear of unchecked growth was an obsession long before the Club of Rome. So my quibble is not with the facts you present, which are real, but with the implication that if we get rid of this institution or that institution, all will be well. This is like cutting off the head of the snake, claiming victory, not understanding that it is but one flowing from Medusa’s head.

The Malthusian Theory of Population is a theory of exponential population growth and arithmetic food supply growth. Thomas Robert Malthus, an English cleric and scholar, published this theory in his 1798 writings, An Essay on the Principle of Population.

Francis Galton, cousin of Charles Darwin, developed eugenics. He did so in England, where there wouldn’t have been race degeneration, but there were lots and lots of poor people. I constantly remind people that Marx was writing about the exploited white poor. No one knows this, buying into the idiotic CRT.

Negative eugenics, as developed in the United States and Germany, played on fears of “race degeneration.” At a time when the working-class poor were reproducing at a higher rate than middle- and upper-class members of society, these ideas attracted considerable interest. One of the most famous proponents in the United States was President Theodore Roosevelt, who warned that the failure of couples of Anglo-Saxon heritage to produce large families would lead to “race suicide.”

The argument for destroying the Constitution dates back to the 1800s. Frederick Douglass writes about it in his autobiography. While in England, Communists/Marxists tried to get him to denounce the US and the Constitution, arguing it was based on slavery. He didn’t take the bait. The French Revolution was based on ideas of social justice. It ended up very bloody and brought forth Napoleon, who then marched his men to war with Russia, resulting in massive numbers of deaths.

Yoho note: I wrote the clickbait headline, not my polite friend Elizabeth.