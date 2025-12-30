401. Midweek bonus: MY FRIEND KERRI RIVERA IS BEING SHADOW-BANNED, AND I AM ASKING FOR ASSISTANCE TO HELP SPREAD THE WORD ABOUT HER AUTISM CURES

READER RESOURCES: THE APOCALYPSE ALMANAC : Hidden cures in our dystopian age. FULLSCRIPT SUPPLEMENTS : top quality and economical.

Yoho preamble

We must not underestimate the forces against us, but getting discouraged is never an option when the stakes are so high. Although many events are positive, the Cabal is targeting our children as its priority. Whether they are successful will determine our future.

Trump knows the score. He has RFK, Jr advising him, but is still somehow forced to blather about the supposed advantages of the genocidal “vaccines.” CD, the best treatment for the autism they cause, is gaining ground but is being suppressed. Kerri is the most experienced and successful provider of autism treatment worldwide, but is being marginalized by a universe of trolls, fraudulent academic research, and messaging.

If you need to catch up on the basics, HERE and HERE are articles about the evils of vaccines. HERE is the Rumble link. Before you go any further, download Kerri’s invaluable Parent Guide to treating autism:

Parent Guide June 2025 Eng Sm 9.85MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Studying this is more important than reading the rest of the post. I did, for autism is closely related with Parkinson’s.

The rest of this is all Kerri:

Autism Recovery: Breaking Through the Silence

A Presentation by Kerri Rivera

I appreciate this opportunity to share my message, because my voice has been silenced. Even people in the chlorine dioxide movement who have a message or a product to sell seem to get the airwaves on many different podcasts. Autism concerns me deeply because humanity will cease to exist if we continue in the direction we are going.

Dr. Stephanie Seneff presented at an Autism One conference about 10 or 11 years ago, and she said that by 2032, every other child born will be diagnosed with autism in their lifetime. Our children are not born with autism. They are poisoned with autism by the childhood vaccination schedule.

The Current Crisis

In 2025, we are at one in 31 children being diagnosed with autism, and every year the numbers grow worse. We are in an autism epidemic, and there is no such thing as an epidemic that is not caused by something. It does not just come by nature, and this is not an organic situation.

Dr. Sherry Tenpenny stated a few years back that of the one in 31 children with autism, about half of the other children who do not have an autism diagnosis either have reduced IQs or have learning disabilities. The other 30 children are not like previous generations. Something bad is happening.

In September, Trump and RFK Jr. announced that Tylenol causes autism and that Leucovorin, which is B9, will be the treatment modality. That is not the case. Is Tylenol bad? Yes. But the childhood vaccinations, which now number 72 before the age of two, are causing autism. If we look at the Amish, they do not have autism. The Amish do not vaccinate.

Yoho note: Bobby knows all about vaccines and was much more cautious than Kerri says. Tylenol is a terrific evil; see my post, TYLENOL IS A PHARMA ATROCITY, AND ASPIRIN IS A SUPPRESSED WONDER DRUG.

Most parents who have had a child diagnosed with autism see their child developing normally, and then all of a sudden, the speech starts to drop off, the eye contact drops off, the sleeping drops off, and the diarrhea or constipation starts. You have something that is hell on earth. These parents say the same thing over and over again: they do not want to listen to us. They do not want to come out against Big Pharma.

The Truth About Vaccines

Many people believe in God, whatever their God is, whatever the name of their God is. Yet they still stand behind the idea that we are imperfect, like God made a mistake, and we need vaccines to fix it. People forget that the reason we live longer than we did 500 years ago is that we have refrigeration, clean water systems, roofs over our heads, and heat or air conditioning in our houses. We have basic substances that can help prevent gangrene from taking over our bodies.

The reason we live longer does not have to do with vaccinations or antibiotics. It has to do with protecting our bodies from external things.

Genetic epidemics do not exist. How can we have an outbreak, which is autism, when people claim they have autism and run Facebook hate groups? That is not autism. The autism I deal with involves children who become nonverbal, who do not sleep through the night, and who have constipation or diarrhea. Some of them smear fecal matter. They hit themselves. They are adults with epilepsy who are in diapers.

This is a serious problem for the future because this epidemic will keep growing, and these people are getting older. This will destroy our system. It breaks the system down. These individuals with no voice will be in institutions when the parents pass away, or the siblings of the person pass away. Who will be taking care of these children in the future when they become 60, 70, or 80-year-old adults? Most of their family will be gone, if not all of their family.

My Journey Begins

I was just a mom. I played tennis and had that kind of mom life. I lived at Costco. Then, my son, my second child, Patrick, was born in 2000. Like other mothers, we did the same things. We breastfed, we vaccinated, we did what they told us to do.

Patrick had words by 11 months old. He walked. He was interested in everything. He was sharp, unlike his older brother, who was typical but not as sharp. Patrick was firing on all cylinders. Then, after some vaccines at 11 months old, his diarrhea started, eye contact failed, and sleep stopped. Many things went wrong.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, he started to change. I went to different professionals, and they told me it was because he was in a bilingual home or because he was a baby in the family and spoiled. They gave many reasons. It was 2002 or 2003. This was before there was an internet about vaccines being harmful. There was nothing about that.

Finally, somebody diagnosed my son. A psychologist from the United States who had a PhD in autism was a friend of the director of the school my children were attending. She asked, “Does he always run in circles and squeal like a dolphin?” She stated that it looked like he had autism.

Finding Solutions

On March 12, 2004, my son was diagnosed, and about a week later, the powers sent me the people I needed to know. One day, I came out of a building where someone was doing therapy. I had begged them to help me with my son. I knew that the treatment was necessary, but they told me they did not want to do therapy anymore because they were retired.

I came out and was depressed, and I saw a woman whom I had played tennis with. We both had dogs with arthritis. She was just somebody I knew, an acquaintance. I said hello to her, and she turned to me and said she had a bad week. She was in real estate. I told her I had a bad week—my son was diagnosed with autism, my dog of 14 years had to be put to sleep, and my identity was stolen on the internet. It was a terrible time.

She told me she had a friend who had a nonprofit in Toronto, Canada. She said she would give me her email. This was 2004. The next day, I got an email back from this woman. She explained what happened. I had no idea that vaccines were harmful. She started to tell me I needed to go get different therapists and see other people.

That started me on my journey to fix the problem that I medical “care” had caused my son. Everything was sent into my life, from Dr. Bernard Rimland to Bob Sands from Hyperbarics to Jim Humble, the true OG of chlorine dioxide for oral consumption. He called it MMS, which stood for Miracle Mineral Solution. It was the same chlorine dioxide that he was using to cure malaria.

The Chlorine Dioxide Breakthrough

I bought the chlorine dioxide in 2009 when I went to see a doctor in Guadalajara, Mexico, a city near where I lived. He did ozone therapy and hyperbarics and things of this nature, even though he was a pediatrician. He was into the pro-oxidants.

I bought the chlorine dioxide without knowing much about it. It was labeled MMS. The bottles told you to put a drop from each bottle together, which, activates them, and drink it in water. I was not looking at it for my son Patrick because I believed that autism recovery was something like stem cells for $30,000, which we did, or some of these other things, where you travel across the world to get these masterminds to tell you how to fix your child. You can easily spend tens of thousands of dollars, and the money goes fast.

Chlorine dioxide was about $10 at the time. I did not know much about it. The doctor just told me to put the two drops together, let them react, then place them in a glass of water and drink it. I did another protocol that cost me tens of thousands of dollars. By the end, there was nothing left to try. Patrick was just turning 10.

I had these bottles and lay on my children’s bed one day when they were in school. I used to beg like, “God, please save my child. Please, I cannot take it anymore.” Then it became less begging. It was more like, “Okay, if there is a solution, I am all in. I will help.”

It was not God talking to me, for sure. There were no voices. I do not have schizophrenia. It was a concept that there is something. God does not just love rich kids. If it were stem cells, then every child would have access to this.

Research and Results

I started to research it. Autism at some point becomes major inflammation, oxidative stress, pathogen overload—virus, bacteria, parasites, candida. We have the heavy metals in the biofilm, which is in the gut and in the blood. What destroys all that? What kills pathogens? What reduces inflammation?

As I was doing my searches on MMS and chlorine dioxide back in 2010, I came up with these findings: it destroys viruses, it kills parasites, it kills candida, it is in the blood, and it neutralizes heavy metals. It was indicated for taking care of autism, but there was nothing on the web about chlorine dioxide, MMS, and autism.

I started to send emails to Mark Grennan and Jim Humble in the summer of 2010. I stated that I have this clinic, this biomedical clinic, and I would like some direction on how to use this for children, because there is nothing for children. It is all about adults.

Finally, I got an email back from Mark, and he said he would have Jim answer my email. The next day, Jim sent me an email with some basic information on how to use chlorine dioxide for children, based on weight. I had to adjust it in a baby bottle, mix the drops, and then discard part of the solution so you get a lower dose. To reach your full dose, you just gradually increase the amount. There is no vomiting.

Within two to three months, children were recovering. The reason more kids started to use the chlorine dioxide was that people started saying, “Wow, your child looks good. What are you doing?” I told them chlorine dioxide. They asked where to get it, and I said from this doctor in Guadalajara. Now you can buy it everywhere. But back then, it was harder to find.

Jim had done many things by going from South America to Africa and treating everything from malaria, AIDS, HIV, and other diseases. By the time Jim and Mark got together, they were doing everything and training people to use it, which was fabulous.

Jim Humble: A True Humanitarian

By early 2011, already 30 or so children recovered from my group. I had never met a recovered child in my six years of walking through the biomedical treatments in the United States with the supposed best doctors. So I had to go meet Jim Humble. I had to thank him.

I went to the Dominican Republic. I met Mark and Jim, and I gave a presentation at a conference they were hosting about what I was doing and how I was doing it. That was the beginning of my friendship with them. By the end of 2011, I returned to the Dominican Republic to see Jim. We started talking about him moving to Mexico and living with my family in our house. By January 2012, Jim had moved to Mexico and had lived with my family and me in my house for two years.

Jim was a fantastic human being. He passed away two years ago on September 1st at 91 years old. I always said he needed to get the Nobel Prize. They are going to give it to him. He said he would not take it if they gave it to him, because they only give it to rats and bad people. He was right because truly good people doing good things go unnoticed.

Jim Humble was a humanitarian. His motivation was to get the word out so everybody would have chlorine dioxide, know how to use it, and have it in their house. He also used substances such as bentonite clay and DMSO. Jim was a purist. He always said, “If it is not broken, do not fix it.” There is no reason to not use chlorine dioxide.

He was not a big fan of the chlorine dioxide solution (CDS), which is the gas of the chlorine dioxide without any of the raw material in it. It is not strong enough to help autism or malaria, and it is not enough to cure many of the other things people use it to treat. Failures like these can derail our movement.

The Recovery Protocol

I went back to school and became a homeopath. During the three years I was in homeopathy school, I was writing books on chlorine dioxide and watching children recover over and over again. People ask why I do not use homeopathy if I am a homeopath. Because while I was in school, I saw that homeopathy was not working for autism, and the chlorine dioxide and the other things I was doing, like diet, were working.

I graduated from the Los Angeles School of Homeopathy in 2013, but that was the same year my first book came out. I have written seven books to date, some on diet, like the ketogenic diet for autism, the low glutamate diet, or first aid. Healing the Symptoms book was my first, and there was a second edition of that. Next came CD Protocol. Now I have the Kerri Rivera Protocol, available on Barnes & Noble and at KerriRivera.com.

Diet

My program primarily involves a carnivore diet or a ketogenic diet, plus chlorine dioxide at progressively higher doses. Dosing is based on weight or tolerance, but most children reach their dose based on weight. I do have a few children (less than 1%) who do not tolerate their dose for weight who still do well on low-dose chlorine dioxide.

Diet-wise, I have some children who do not like meat, so they cannot do carnivore. For them, we follow the low-glutamate diet. I encourage families to get as much animal fat as possible, because it helps reduce inflammation in the gut and the brain. I try to get them to ramp up their intake of animal fat.

Ghee is good, but they cannot take casein (the main product in milk and cheese), so it has to be a casein-free ghee, which is a butter reduction. Tallow, lard, duck fat, and casein-free ghee are my four favorite fats for recovery.

I use the C8 version of the MCT oil. It is more refined than the other MCTs, which are cheaper. The MCTs that are straight-up MCTs include C12, C10, C8, and C6, which can cause burning in the throat and diarrhea. It does have some flavor. But when they refine it more, they can pull out the C8, which is more expensive. There is a company called Bulletproof, and there are other ones, but the C8 is what you are looking for. HERE are reasonably economical Amazon sources.

I like that for children who are flavor-sensitive and do not like animal fats. I want to use C8 oil because it helps reduce brain inflammation.

We need least six tablespoons of fat a day. We have to intentionally put fat into the diet because many people say, “Well, you know, there was a little bit of chicken skin on that chicken breast that I cooked.” There is so little fat, and the developing brain needs a lot of it. Adults need fat as well. That will help our brain and help reduce inflammation.

People worry about cholesterol. Dr. Sean Baker, one of the carnivore leaders, has written books on this. He was an athlete and still is. He is a carnivore and super healthy. He states that it does not matter if your cholesterol is high. It is a good thing because it repairs the arteries.

Gut Health and Microbiome

What I have seen with treatment is a changeover in the gut microbiome. Even when I did a carnivore diet myself, what was interesting was that you start with diarrhea, but all the bad stuff is leaving because there is no pain involved. It is not like you are allergic or it is too much. Your body starts working in a way it has not before. Our bodies are so wise that they understand we are doing something right for their healing. That is why the body then enters a healing phase.

When people have IBS or Crohn’s or any of these gut issues, and many of the children with autism have these kinds of things that go undiagnosed, where did they come from? You damage the gut with the vaccines and with the pharma drugs. You damage the gut. How do you fix it? You fix it through diet.

Some people like probiotics. I like probiotics at the right time. In the meantime, while we are killing off the pathogens and getting rid of the biofilm that holds them, underneath all of that, the gut is there. The gut flora is there, but it is just under a bunch of garbage.

Beyond Chlorine Dioxide

I see too much emphasis put on chlorine dioxide by many groups. For example, if you have food allergies, you have a leaky gut. You have inflammation in your body. At that point, you stop eating the foods that cause inflammation or allergies. But how do you seal the leaky gut? You have to use black seed oil, you have to use humic fulvic. There are certain things you need to do. And we also have to kill the parasites.

Chlorine dioxide isn’t great at killing parasites. We have to do other things to help our bodies heal faster. Jim Humble used to always say, “Chlorine dioxide is enough, and you guys are wrong. You do not need to add mebendazole or an antiparasitic.” But CD is usually not enough. It is your foundation for building your house on. In most cases, we need more things, like DMSO.

I work with people who have all kinds of arthritis and other conditions. DMSO is a big part of that, then, or MSM or topical DMSO. Many different things are needed. With our children with autism, for example, and many of us who have either ingested pharmaceutical things or had some gut problems, we will be low in hydrochloric acid. We will be low in minerals, B vitamins, and amino acids.

It is not always about putting more of those in. It is about increasing the amount of hydrochloric acid in our stomachs so we can absorb it. These are parts of the protocol I have created to restore the homeostasis that was taken from us.

Autism is my passion; it is my wheelhouse. Once you see the most difficult autoimmune issue in the world, which is autism, then everything else is simple. I also have watched mothers with fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, hypothyroidism, Hashimoto’s—you name it—within four months, be fully recovered from those issues just by doing the protocol alongside their child. Please feel free to contact me for other health issues as well.

How to Use Chlorine Dioxide

If you tolerate six drops, take six drops (six of each component). If you tolerate 10 drops, take 10 drops. Make sure to always break it up into a bottle, starting with one drop in a 16-ounce bottle. You drink 1 ounce every 45 minutes from the time you wake up until you go to sleep. Every day you go up by one drop in your bottle to bowel tolerance, which means if you get diarrhea, back off.

If you get nauseous when you pass 12 drops, then stay at 11. If you get diarrhea after passing 15 drops, remain at 14.

Everybody takes their case themselves. This is important. You go, look at the information, and deduce: Do I like it? Do I not like it? Does it work for me? Does it not work for me? Does it work for other people? Then you make decisions.

Two of the most important things you will ever do if you have a chronic illness are diet and chlorine dioxide. What does not make you feel bad? That is super important. Chlorine dioxide is versatile. It is for everybody. People say, “What if it is not for what I have?” Rest assured; if you follow directions carefully, it is not going to go badly for you.

I have parents who text me and say their child has whatever problem. There are so many syndromes. I tell them that I do not know anything about it, that I will not take the case, but that I would try my chlorine dioxide protocol. It cannot hurt, and it might help. That is where my journey on autism started because there was nothing yet known about chlorine dioxide for autism.

When I was doing my Google search 16 years ago, chlorine dioxide was antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, neutralized heavy metals, reduced inflammation, and reduced oxidative stress. That is autism. Get rid of all that, and your child will recover. We have had thousands of successes now.

Recovery Outcomes

We talk about autism recovery based on the ATEC (Autism Treatment Evaluation Checklist) score, developed by the Autism Research Institute, founded by Dr. Bernard Rimland in the 1970s. He was a fantastic man and the executive producer of Rain Man. He passed away in 2006, but I had the opportunity to meet him. He gave me the blessing of my clinic and to translate their protocol into Spanish, which I did. He told me to take it to Latin America.

My protocol is now being used in more than 81 countries worldwide. My original book from 11 years ago was translated into Chinese. I have never seen it. It was pirated, but I did not care because it was Chinese and I had no market there. But people around the globe are doing this. Parents will do anything for their children. If you have a sick child, you love them twice as much because you have to put in twice as much effort for them.

Of 100 children who do the protocol, probably 20 will recover, and 80 will just be better. They will sleep through the night. Their cognition will go through the roof. They understand. There is so much that happens between full recovery, which means they go on with life, and this other percentage of children who are just better. Some do not fully recover because their brains have been damaged. But you have to start the protocol to get the best chances for the child to be as healthy as possible.

Thousands of children have fully recovered. They are no longer on diets or chlorine dioxide. They are not following a protocol. One of my patients is at the University of Miami in his second year. Another one has been offered scholarships from all the major universities in Mexico. Many children have just gone on and are living the whole life they were intended for before they were derailed.

Fighting Censorship

My book, CD Protocol, came out last December and was on Amazon for a few months. That was great because I was getting messages from people who said they bought it, took the advice, and their child was doing well. Then they censored it, and when I wrote another book and published it in September, Amazon immediately took it down. so I now have it available at KerriRivera.com.

It is painful to see this happen because these children need solutions, and these families need answers.

Chlorine dioxide is part of the protocol that I have worked on for the last 22 years. I started using it 16 years ago for autism, and it has become the cornerstone of recovery. In the first three months, four children recovered, and I was amazed. I used to run a biomedical clinic in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where we performed interventions such as hyperbaric therapy, IV chelation, and related treatments. The results were underwhelming, very expensive, and very invasive. Seeing what happened after I got involved in the chlorine dioxide was a God-sent gift.

It has been 16 years. My website is getting shadow-banned. If you put in KerrieRivera.com in your browser, you will start seeing bad Vice articles about me, FDA warnings, and that kind of stuff. This is still happening even though the FDA warning on chlorine dioxide was taken down four or five months ago.

Autism continues at epidemic proportions. That one in 31 children is being diagnosed with it is insane. These are not children who are just different or transgender; they are severely impacted by the poisonous vaccines. I should be one of the busiest women in the world doing my work, but I am not because of the shadow ban. My books are not selling. I keep putting out new ones, trying to jump the censorship.

There are trolls out there who are well paid by Big Pharma or by their governments, who protect them. Autism is avoidable, treatable, and recoverable.

The Attacks

Sometimes I sit and think to myself, Am I that much of a threat to have my house raided in Germany? It was based on trolls, not on any parent complaint. The troll had caused enough public problems that the police and the investigation teams said they had to deal with me. So they came and raided my house.

Trolls are arsonists who stand and watch their own fire. They are murderers who come back to see the police struggling at the crime scene.

All of my computers, my cell phones, my backup drives, my agenda, and everything else were stolen by the authorities, but they could not find anything to make a case against me after 2 1/2 years. It never left the investigation stage and never went anywhere. I never harmed any children. I never even worked with anyone in Germany. My book was already translated into German, so people could buy it and do it themselves. The whole persecution finally ended in 2023 or 2024.

Within 30 days of my book's recent release, Amazon took it down. I had all these hate emails, and then it just went away. It is not organic. It is not parents saying they did my protocol, and their children were harmed. None of that has ever happened.

If you look online, people say chlorine dioxide is bleach, and it kills children. Where are the dead children? There was one case from South America. There are probably 100,000 children who have taken chlorine dioxide for autism, and the parents took it with them. There was one case, and they tried to nail Andreas Kalcker for that, saying that the child died.

I believe the few problems may have been Munchhausen’s by proxy, a syndrome where parents harm their children to attract attention. This is a pathetic situation, and the parents’ motivation is to get sympathy for themselves. Bad people sometimes do bad things, but it is not the chlorine dioxide. Maybe some of them were giving their child bleach.

Other than that, no one has ever been harmed by chlorine dioxide. People say someone vomited. Years ago, when we were working with US medical doctors, if you gave somebody with a significant Candida infection some nystatin, they often vomited because their Candida rebelled as they died and this caused a Herxheimer reaction. Similarly, when you give Flagyl to someone with many parasites, you can see issues like that. It is a detoxification process. The solution is to simply go slower. But that does not mean that the medicine is not indicated. That does not mean it is not part of the solution for complete recovery or healing in general.

The Political Landscape

We were all excited about Trump and RFK. They were going to come out with the answer, the cause, and the solution. It was going to be great. We knew they were going to nail the vaccines, the childhood vaccination schedules. They were going to come out with real treatment modalities, and they were going to stop the barbaric vaccination schedules. But nothing has changed. That is the most frustrating part to me.

A dear friend tells me that RFK Jr. cannot just go in there and shut down Pharma. Okay, so then what are we voting on? Who are we voting in to try to get something changed? We were voting for RFK Jr. to make a difference for our children, not to cause more damage. People are seeing many things that were not what we voted for. They said no more foreign wars and no more autism and these kinds of things. People said they were in for that. But we are coming up on a year, and things are not better.

Moving Forward

These children need this information. These families need solutions. They need answers. My biggest motivation to keep going comes from remembering what Etta Renga, the man who started Autism One about 25 years ago, said before he passed away. He stated that if anybody else had been attacked by the trolls and had their house raided in Germany, they would have rolled up their carpet and gone on with their life.

I keep going. I have helped thousands of children to recover. They are now having their whole lives, which is what matters. Autism is avoidable, treatable, and recoverable.

Selected References

Rimland, B. (1964). Infantile Autism: The Syndrome and Its Implications for a Neural Theory of Behavior. Appleton-Century-Crofts.

Seneff, S., & Davidson, R. M. (2012). “Empirical Data Confirm Autism Symptoms Related to Aluminum and Acetaminophen Exposure.” Entropy, 14(11), 2227-2253.

Humble, J. (2006). The Master Mineral Solution of the Third Millennium.

Rivera, K. (2013). Healing the Symptoms Known as Autism.

Grennan, M., & Humble, J. (2010). “Clinical Applications of Chlorine Dioxide in Infectious Disease Management.” Independent research.

Autism Research Institute. (2024). ATEC (Autism Treatment Evaluation Checklist). https://autism.org

Tenpenny, S. (2015). Saying No to Vaccines: A Resource Guide for All Ages. NMA Media Press.

Baker, S. (2019). The Carnivore Diet. Victory Belt Publishing.

Mawson, A. R., et al. (2017). “Pilot Comparative Study on the Health of Vaccinated and Unvaccinated 6- to 12-Year-Old U.S. Children.” Journal of Translational Science, 3(3).

Kalcker, A. (2017). Forbidden Health: Incurable Was Yesterday.

Contact Kerri for a consultation and ongoing support

Email her at KerriRivera@KerriRivera.com. Her fees are modest, about $150 per hour, and she primarily uses Zoom. You will be speaking to the most experienced worldwide autism expert, and she handles many other conditions as well.

If you have ideas on how to make KerriRivera.com tamper-proof and SEO-friendly so it gets found, please help in the comments or email her at Kerri@kerririvera.com. Thanks… Share

Share Surviving Healthcare

Leave a comment