385. DAVID CARMICHAEL'S TRAGEDY WAS THE WORST I'VE EVER HEARD.

David recently sent me an email.

Yoho comment: I covered his disaster in a prior post HERE, have met him in person, and have been in contact off and on. I had far fewer readers when my first post was published, so I've rewritten it for the rest of you. This is his email:

On April 18, 2026, in Houston, Texas, I'm going to be starting an SSRI Around-America Tour to help prevent SSRI-induced suicides, homicides, and mass shootings. I'll also be advocating for mandatory toxicology testing of mass shooters, and for the testing to include SSRI antidepressants.

The timing seems right for the tour. A few months ago, for example, the state of Tennessee passed a groundbreaking law for the mandatory toxicology testing of deceased mass shooters to include testing for psychiatric drugs, and for the public to have access to test results when requested.

Yoho comment: This is a wonderful step towards publicizing that mass shooters are almost universally taking SSRIs or related drugs. Pharma has aggressively covered this up, and globalists obscure it by castrating Google, which is 90% of all web searches. For example, when I searched it for “relationship between SSRIs and mass shooters,” I found results like, No, Antidepressants Do Not Provoke Mass Shootings. I call this “Garbage-in-Dogs**t-Out (GIDO).”

The Russian search engine Yandex is more honest and turns up references such as: The List Of US Mass Shooters & The Links To SSRIs and The Decades of Evidence That Antidepressants Cause Mass Shootings. This last was by Substack’s A Midwestern Doctor.

Back to David’s email:

During the tour, I'll be delivering my 30-minute presentation How SSRI Antidepressants Cause Suicide, Homicide and Mass Shootings, which includes this 2-minute video of psychiatrist Peter Breggin talking about SSRI antidepressants and violence, and Houston trial lawyer Andy Vickery talking about a 1989 mass shooting involving Prozac where Eli Lilly secretly paid a $20 million settlement to the families of victims and those injured so the company would not be held liable at a civil trial. The was shared publicly for the first time in 2019.

My presentation also includes this 30-second clip of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders from a 2023 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert talking about the number of pharmaceutical company-paid lobbyists there are in Washington, DC, which is probably one of the reasons why the connection between SSRI antidepressants and mass shootings has never been studied in the United States.

Calm, Organized, Homicidal Behaviour – My Connection to School Shooters

by David Carmichael

This is reprinted from MadinAmerica.com HERE.

March 27, 2018

Every time I read about another school shooting or a mass killing like the Germanwings plane crash, my heart breaks because I know they might have been prevented if the public were better educated about the rare but potentially lethal side effects of the antidepressants that many mass killers were taking.

There is little doubt in my mind that many school shooters were in an antidepressant-induced state of psychosis, which is a loss of contact with reality that makes it difficult to distinguish between what is real and what is not real.

That’s what happened to me.

My life before antidepressants was good. I had a beautiful family with two children, Gillian and Ian, and a fun-loving home in Toronto, Canada. Children from around the neighborhood would come to play at our house — we had a fitness studio in the basement and a half-pipe, trampoline, and climbing wall in the backyard. Ian, his friends, and other neighborhood children would spend hours riding their BMX bikes on our half pipe.

Meanwhile, I had a successful career as a consultant in physical activity and sports. Then, at 44 years of age, I started to worry about cash flow issues in July of 2003, toward the end of a recession. I had lost weight, began to shake in the shower, and had difficulty sleeping, so I went to my family doctor, who prescribed the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) Paxil to me without explaining any side effects. When I first started taking Paxil, I had suicidal thoughts, but they disappeared after about a week, and I was able to secure several work contracts. By September, I was feeling mentally healthy again. After forgetting to take Paxil for a few days in February 2004, I decided to wean myself off the drug over the next several weeks.

In July of 2004, I started to experience the same symptoms that I had in July of 2003, but this time it was caused by sleep deprivation from juggling so many contracts. I was better able to manage the contracts while on Paxil, possibly because (looking back) I was probably manic for most of the 8 months that I was on the drug from July 2003 to February 2004.

On July 8, 2004, I put myself back on 40mg of Paxil daily, using the supply that I had when I started to wean myself off the drug in February.

A few days after I started retaking Paxil, I was having suicidal thoughts. I could get rid of the thoughts and recover more quickly if I increased my dosage to what I read was the maximum therapeutic level in the Guide to Drugs in Canada, published by the Canadian Pharmacists Association. It would be like taking two aspirin instead of 1 to get rid of a headache.

On July 16, I started taking 60mg of Paxil a day. Three days later, I planned my suicide. Then I went from planning my suicide to planning a murder-suicide to planning a murder.

On July 31, I took the life of my 11-year-old son Ian in a London, Canada hotel room and was charged with first-degree murder. My motivation was based on a type of psychosis called delusions (fixed false beliefs) that I had at the time. I was convinced, in my delusional state, that out of love for my family, it would be best for me to take Ian’s life and to sacrifice my own life by spending the next 25 years in prison. I thought that:

Ian had permanent brain damage because he had mild epilepsy, which I was never concerned about when I wasn’t delusional, or I would not have encouraged him to try complicated tricks on his BMX. Autopsy results from the London police showed there was nothing wrong with Ian’s brain. Ian was in a living hell because he was teased every so often by other children because of a minor learning disability. This was never a concern of mine when I wasn’t delusional. He was a late-developing child born in December, who was the youngest in their classroom in Canadian schools. Ian was going to kill his sister Gillian because they were arguing. Gillian was 14 years old at the time, and when I wasn’t delusional, I wasn’t concerned about what was typical sibling interactive behaviour. My wife was going to have a nervous breakdown caring for Ian because of what I thought, in my delusional state, was his permanent brain damage and being in a living hell. Ian was going to hurt other children because he had pushed a child into the swimming pool at a summer day camp in Toronto that I was directing, a few days before I took his life.

Although none of these delusions made any sense to me today, they were real toward the end of July 2004. They lasted until the middle of August 2004, when my delusional mind was returning to normal while I was on suicide watch in a London, Ontario jail.

The planning that you see in many of the school shootings, and the calmness of the shooters, is similar to my own behavior after being on Paxil for three weeks in July 2004, which I’ve described in this RxISK blog post. The mass killers were probably suffering from delusions and were functioning at high intellectual levels, like me.

Ten days after I took Ian’s life, while I was still psychotic, my criminal defence lawyer had a team of medical specialists assess me to help build the defence that I was not criminally responsible (NCR) for first-degree murder because I was suffering from major depression at the time, which was supported by anecdotal evidence that the London Police collected from my family, friends and colleagues.

None of the test results supported the argument that I was NCR, so my criminal lawyer didn’t use them as part of my defence.

I was not in a significant depression according to my results from the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI).

My concentration was high, which is contrary to one of the significant indicators of major depression (diminished ability to think or concentrate). I completed the MMPI, which had more than 500 multiple-choice questions, in about 45 minutes. Comparatively, when I was being assessed at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre in early November 2004 after not being adequately treated for my major depression for 4 months at the London Middlesex Detention Centre and in the worst depressive state of my life, it took me about 3.5 hours over 2 days to complete the MMPI with the results indicating that I was in a significant depression.

I scored very high on an IQ test, probably much higher than usual, which is contrary to being in a significant depression.

A forensic psychiatrist could not report that I was psychotic at the time. My delusions were still strong for about 14 days after I took Ian’s life and stopped taking Paxil.

Although none of the test results made sense to my criminal lawyer or me in 2004, they make sense now. The Compendium of Pharmaceuticals and Specialties, a prescription drug reference for doctors and other health professionals published by the Canadian Pharmacists Association, which contains drug monographs provided by pharmaceutical companies, listed delusions and psychosis as rare side effects of Paxil (1 in 1,000) at least as far back as 1996. GlaxoSmithKline, the manufacturer of Paxil, would have provided this information.

Before my trial, I was diagnosed by two forensic psychiatrists, one hired by my criminal lawyer and the other by the crown attorney, as being in a “major depression with psychotic episodes” when I took Ian’s life. This resulted in the judgment that I was “not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder.”

Paxil was never built into my defense during the criminal trial. Even though there was some indication before my trial that Paxil might have caused my psychosis, my lawyer told me how difficult it would be to prove causation, and even if we were successful at demonstrating that Paxil was the probable cause of my homicidal psychotic episode, the best I could expect was a manslaughter conviction since prescription drugs were in the same intoxication section of the Criminal Code of Canada as illicit drugs. Since we already had expert reports to support our NCR defence, we decided not to build Paxil into my defence.

There’s no doubt among the more than a dozen forensic psychiatrists I have seen that I was psychotic when I took Ian’s life in July 2004. What a jury in a civil lawsuit that I filed against GlaxoSmithKline in October 2011 will now have to determine is whether a mental disorder or Paxil caused my psychosis.

I never had a mental disorder before being prescribed Paxil for the first time in 2003 at 44 years of age, and I haven’t had a mental disorder while being off all medications since 2010.

The combination of the common side effect of emotional blunting and the rare side effect of delusions was the probable cause of my calm, organized, homicidal behaviour.

To help prevent school shootings and other mass killings, it’s time for GlaxoSmithKline and other pharmaceutical companies to publicly acknowledge that antidepressants can cause potentially lethal psychotic episodes in rare cases.

For more information about Mr. Carmichael, please visit knowyourdrugs.org, HERE, and HERE.

Background: The industry hid SSRI-related suicides and violence.

This is from my post, ANTIDEPRESSANTS ARE THE ROOT CAUSE OF MASS SHOOTINGS.

The manufacturers have always claimed that suicides are due to the underlying depression and not the drugs. They altogether avoid addressing violence, and the psychiatrists parrot this. I believed this canard for my entire career. Even renowned psychiatrist Dr. David Healy believed it before he served as the plaintiff's expert in Stewart Dolon’s suicide case (see the next section). Healy changed his mind after he read the secret corporate documents produced by Lilly Pharmaceutical, the defendant corporation, during the lawsuit’s discovery process.

Dr. Healy learned from his review that Lilly concealed suicides. Their executives had written internally that they could “go down the tubes if we lose Prozac,” and that a single big news story could do it. In 1985, a Lilly internal memorandum said that the increased suicides were 5.6 times greater than those associated with imipramine, an older antidepressant. Gøtzsche later evaluated a 2006 FDA meta-analysis of 100,000 patients and estimated that it under-reported suicide by a factor of fifteen.

SSRIstories.org has thousands of news clips about SSRI violence. Martha Rosenberg [who wrote the prostitute book I reviewed] summarizes:

The only thing more shocking than the number of newspaper stories on the site is the number of previously healthy people who committed violence with no precipitating events. Twenty people mentioned here set themselves on fire. Ten bit their victims (including a biter who was sleepwalking, and a woman on Prozac who bit her eighty-seven-year-old mother into critical condition). Three men in their seventies and eighties attacked their wives with hammers. In Midwest City, Oklahoma, a woman accepted a cup of tea from an elderly nurse she'd just met—and then strangled her. A twelve-year-old boy left in his cousin's car while she shopped at Target killed her five-week-old daughter, who had also been left in the vehicle. All were under the influence of psychoactive drugs. Did events like these ever happen before the psychoactive drug revolution? In one month of reports on the site, a fifty-four-year-old respiratory patient with a breathing tube and an oxygen tank and no previous criminal record held up a bank in Mobile. An enraged man in Australia chased his mailman and threatened to cut his throat… for bringing him junk mail. A fifty-eight-year-old Amarillo man with no criminal history tried to abduct three people and killed an Oklahoma grandmother in the process. A sixty-year-old grandmother in Seattle killed three family members and herself. And fourteen parents drowned their children, a crime no one had heard of before…

Lilly’s publicity machine tried to claim that Scientologists perpetrated the entire story. They are well-known to hate psychiatry, and their reputation is cultish, litigious, and generally unpopular.

The internal documents obtained at discovery when Lilly was sued revealed that their policy was to settle and seal Prozac cases. By 2000, they had spent about $50 million on these settlements. Other internal records showed that the corporate employees believed this was a “relatively insignificant” cost. If a lawsuit forced them to alter the labeling or withdraw the drug, losses might have been in the billions of dollars.

Completed suicides are ordinarily 4:1 men to women, but SSRI-related suicides are about the same rate for each sex. A New Zealand study of 1829 people taking SSRIs found suicidal thinking in 39 percent. Healy did a simple one-month project where he gave Prozac to twenty healthy volunteers who had no depression. Two of the twenty had severe suicidal thoughts that slowly went away after stopping the drug. When mild depressives are treated, the primary drug effect could be akathisia, the unbearable agitation. This is the symptom Stewart Dolan experienced.

Suicides for people between 15 and 64 years old increased by a third during the era when SSRI prescribing took off. The data is from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics between 1999 and 2017.

In Let Them Eat Prozac (2004), David Healy says that we are trusting the pharmaceutical companies just like patients trusted Harold Shipman, a physician who murdered over 200 people using heroin. Healy says that relationships of trust like this make serial killings easy, comparing the drug companies to killers⁠.

Another example: The SSRI antidepressant Paxil also caused Stewart Dolon’s suicide.

This is from my post about Stewart Dolin’s case.

Wendy Dolin learned the hard way about antidepressants. Her husband, Stewart, threw himself in front of a train a week after he started taking generic Paxil. Mr. Dolin’s doctors gave him the drug for job-related anxiety, but it creates intolerable restlessness in three to five percent of people using it. He was last seen pacing back and forth on the train platform.

He killed himself despite what his family thought was a perfect life. His two grown children adored him, and he loved his career, travel, skiing, and his work. He was happily married to his high school sweetheart. When Ms. Dolin sued the drug company, testimony established that it had hidden Paxil-related suicides.

For two decades, while making billions of dollars, the manufacturer had been quietly settling thousands of similar cases. In 2017, Ms. Dolin won a three-million-dollar judgment. Her attorneys had spent a million dollars, but the company filed an appeal. It claimed that the original manufacturer was not responsible for subsequent generic versions of the medication. They won, but the litigation and discovery are now public record.

Editing credit: Jim Arnold of Liars World Substack and Elizabeth Cronin.

Depressing material, but it must be spread, or our grandchildren will still be at the mercy of Pharma domestic terrorists. Those bastards murder a thousand times—no, a hundred thousand times—more people than Antifa. Share

