384. EATING BORAX LAUNDRY BOOSTER DID NOT HELP MY ARTHRITIS UNTIL I SALTED MY FOOD WITH A QUARTER TO A HALF TEASPOON OF IT DAILY

Preface: As the globalists steal our money, they are ruining our health.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) building in Basil, Switzerland, is shaped like a giant boot.

If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face, forever. —George Orwell, 1984

In the book, O'Brien said this to Winston Smith as he tortured him. He was describing the future of absolute totalitarian control.

From my post, “In the Company of Psychopaths.”

Central banks have worldwide, overwhelming economic power. Their sociopathic leaders are inflating and collapsing our currency to tighten their noose on us. They promote these menacing acts with names such as “the Great Reset.” These titanic companies, controlled by immensely wealthy individuals, are flexing their power and have purchased the media. They advocate totalitarianism, and they have open plans to use central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to control both individual and world finances. The Federal Reserve Bank and the Bank for International Settlements run the planet’s money. They operate in secret and are only accountable to their private shareholders. The International Monetary Fund wields vast international powers as well.

My suspicion about the BIS is that a third of it is the Department of Money Printing, a third is the Accelerate Inflation to Steal Wealth division, and the rest is the Make Countries Debt Slaves Through Lending group.

I also speculate that there is a basement office complex with a sign on the door, “Ruining Health by Suppressing Supplements.” That is today’s topic with an emphasis on Boron.

Boron in context: Essential nutrients are under siege.

Modern populations face unprecedented nutritional deficiencies. These stem from industrial agriculture, food processing, regulatory decisions, and health recommendations that have stripped essential minerals and vitamins from our supplements, food supply, and environment. Every supplement "standard" in the chart below is designed to weaken us with a deficiency. The recommended doses are approximately 100 times too small, and the units used disguise this.

Dietary iodine, vitamin K2, magnesium, boron, and vitamin D are now inadequate in the developed world. Taking just enough iodine to avoid goiter or just enough vitamin D to prevent rickets is NOT optimal. The patterns of suppression of these nutrients are evidence of a coordinated effort to destroy our health.

The Dosage Lies

“International units” for vitamin D make small doses appear large. It is a deception used to intimidate people away from proper doses expressed in milligrams. Similarly, vitamin K dosing is quoted in micrograms, which deceives the unwary into thinking that they were receiving a thousand times more than if measured in milligrams.

Japan recommends vitamin K2 doses of 30 milligrams—30 times higher than the 1000-2000 micrograms (1-2 milligrams) recommended by the US and other countries. For more details and to find higher dose K, see the Appendix, “Tracking down adequate vitamin K doses.”

Few “authorities” discuss that K2 has never caused a fatality at any dose.

The Magnesium Crisis

Many sources say that subclinical magnesium deficiency affects most of us. This generates chronic inflammation and causes mental and physical health problems ranging from metabolic diseases to cognitive impairment.

Modern eating habits have shifted away from magnesium-rich whole foods in favor of processed alternatives. A hundred years ago, people consumed approximately 500 milligrams of magnesium daily. Over the past 80 years, food processing decreased the magnesium content in fruits and vegetables by 80%. Today, we struggle to obtain even 200 milligrams.

Magnesium soil depletion occurs through leaching due to imbalanced crop cycling and improper fertilizer replacement. Modern agriculture emphasizes increasing nitrogen and phosphorus without replenishing nutrients like magnesium. Today’s crops grow bigger due to increased carbohydrate and water content, creating foods that are macro-nutrient rich yet micro-deficient.

High sugar intake increases magnesium excretion through the kidneys. Phosphates in carbonated beverages bind magnesium, rendering it unusable. Aluminum exposure reduces magnesium absorption by approximately fivefold and decreases magnesium retention by 41%. Aluminum cookware, deodorants, medications, baking powder, and every vaccine are the causes. Wheat and grains contain toxins, GMOs, and anti-nutrients that prevent magnesium absorption while causing inflammation and hormone dysfunction.

Iodine depletion

In early 20th-century America, iodine deficiency ravaged northern United States. The midwestern "goiter belt" had many residents whose heavily swollen thyroid glands protruded from their necks. This is how the body tries to extract iodine from a deficient environment. Most Western Hemisphere countries had regions with a prevalence of this exceeding 50%.

When this was understood, on May 1, 1924, the salt makers voluntarily and without regulation added iodine. Within months, more than 90% of table salt sold in Michigan was iodized. These programs were successful. By 1935, the goiter incidence had fallen by 80%. A 2017 study found that the iodized salt introduced in 1924 raised the IQ of the one-quarter of the population most deficient in iodine. It explained a decade of upward IQ trends in the United States.

Until the 1940s, bakers fortified bread using potassium iodide, which provided up to 150 micrograms per slice. In 1948, the publication and promotion of the “Wolff-Chaikoff effect” from a rat study (!) scared doctors and the public away from iodine use. This refers to a temporary, natural autoregulatory mechanism where the thyroid gland reduces hormone production in response to excessive iodine intake. The incorporation of iodine into thyroid hormones is inhibited and prevents a hyperthyroid state. The rats (double entendre intentional) convinced regulators to recommend reducing iodine intake.

The Wolff-Chaikoff effect study and/or its dissemination must have been funded by commercial sources, although disclaimers were uncommon in 1948 and I could not find this in the abstract.

Pregnant women in the United Kingdom and the United States are now frequently iodine-deficient. This likely limits the mental and physical potential of entire generations.

Toxic bromide was substituted for iodine

Starting in 1923, as iodide was gradually phased out of bread, patented bromide was used its place. Bromide competes for the same receptors as iodine, resulting in skyrocketing breast and prostate cancer rates. (Yoho note: Iodine when used in several hundred milligram doses frequently cures breast and other glandular cancers per David Brownstein. And iodine supplementation in the proper replacement doses—25 to 50 milligrams daily or more—displaces bromide and is protective against its toxicity. HERE are case reports that boron also works against fluoride, another poisonous additive.)

The rationale for using bromide is that it enhances dough quality and increases bread volume through oxidation reactions with flour proteins. However, bromate is still more toxic, creates disease processes, and is classified as a probable human carcinogen by the EPA. Potassium bromate has been banned in the EU, Canada, the UK, and some US states, including California.

Bromide and bromate are versions of the same thing and both poisons.

Vitamin D is suppressed

Health authorities now claim sun avoidance and sunscreen use are essential to prevent skin cancer. This has created widespread vitamin D deficiency. But higher D levels protect against chronic disease and cancer, including melanoma.

In the spring and summer, approximately 8 to 10 minutes of midday sun exposure with 25% of the body exposed can produce “adequate” vitamin D levels. (Yoho note: these are lower than optimal levels, which require more sun and/or supplementation.)

The Coordinated Pattern

These nutrient suppression patterns share remarkable similarities that cannot be coincidence. Each beneficial substance is reclassified as potentially dangerous, recommended dosages are reduced, alternative measurement systems make small doses appear large, and regulatory barriers prevent easy access to adequate amounts.

All this happened as the “healthcare” industries built on managing chronic dysfunction rather than preventing it were threatened. The timing of the restrictions is evidence of worldwide coordination. Iodine supplementation interferes with expensive radioactive iodine treatments, and this was used as an excuse to restrict it. Boron suppression occurred simultaneously as pharmaceutical arthritis treatments became major profit centers. Vitamin D dosing deceptions and restrictions were combined with publicity about the phantom evils of sun exposure.

We now have epidemic levels of chronic diseases that were rare among earlier populations with adequate nutrient intake. This system has made us chronically ill, cognitively impaired, and dependent on medical and pharmaceutical interventions. We now pose less of a threat to established power structures than healthy, energetic populations with optimal function.

Yoho’s Law: Never attribute to incompetence what might be due to malice.

The boron story mirrors the others

Consuming Borax laundry detergent booster can save your health. It is a pure, safe, nutritional supplement found in nature.

A four-pound box costs $6.29 and lasts for years when taken by the half-teaspoon. Borax (sodium tetraborate decahydrate) is a mineral found in nature that contains 11.3% boron, a trace element that is essential for human health. It has been eliminated from easy access across much of the developed world.

Borax occurs naturally in dried salt lakes and is primarily mined in California and Turkey. It reacts with stomach acid to form boric acid and sodium chloride. The body rapidly excretes boron compounds through urine, making accumulation unlikely.

The Boron Deficiency Crisis

While natural diets containing fruits and vegetables provide 2-5 mg daily, the average intake in developed countries is now just 1-2 mg, which is insufficient. Institutionalized patients receive merely 0.25 mg daily.

Chemical fertilizers devastate our soil. An organic apple grown in healthy soil contains 20 mg of boron, while the same apple grown with fertilizers contains only 1 mg. Processed foods and mineral-depleting cooking methods contribute to widespread boron deficiency, which can lead to numerous health conditions.

Borax's health benefits

Arthritis and Joint Health

Dr. Rex Newnham's research in the 1960s demonstrated that 30 mg of Borax daily eliminated many arthritis symptoms within three weeks. Since Borax contains 11.3% boron, taking 30 mg of boron requires approximately 265 mg of Borax—roughly 1/20 teaspoon of the powder. (Yoho comment: Getting a $20 digital scale and an appropriately sized scooper will make this precise, but precision seems unnecessary because Borax is less toxic than table salt.)

In Newnham’s double-blind trial at Royal Melbourne Hospital, 70% of the boron group experienced significant improvement, compared to 12% on placebo. Arthritic joints contain only half the boron in healthy ones. And boron supplementation makes bones harder—surgeons report increased difficulty sawing through the bones of patients taking boron.

Osteoporosis prevention and reversal

Boron deficiency causes a 50% increase in urinary calcium loss. This comes primarily from bones and teeth; boron deficiency causes osteoporosis and dental decay. Animal studies show boron supplementation for 30 days restores bone quality to levels comparable to estradiol treatment.

Hormonal Balance

Boron supplementation doubles the blood levels of the most active estrogen form, estradiol, in postmenopausal women, matching levels achieved through hormone replacement therapy. Testosterone levels more than double in both men and women. This translates to improved sexuality and other benefits. Natural hormone elevation through boron has no cancer risk.

Younger men (29-50) showed a one-third increase in free testosterone after just one week of 100 mg Borax daily. This benefits bodybuilders and senior men with declining hormone levels.

Systemic Fungal Infections and Candida Treatment

Borax demonstrates exceptional antifungal activity against Candida, ringworm, and other pathogenic fungi. The compound inhibits biofilm formation and prevents harmless yeast cells from transforming into invasive hyphal forms that damage intestinal walls and create leaky gut syndrome.

For systemic fungal infections, treatment requires:

Initial phase: Start with 1/8 teaspoon of Borax in 1 liter of water daily for light individuals, or 1/4 teaspoon for heavier persons. Drink the liter over the course of the day.

Duration: Continue for 4-5 days weekly for 2-4 weeks initially

Maintenance: Reduce to 2-3 days weekly for several months until symptoms resolve

Yoho note: These doses are from Walter Last and are conservative. I recommend salting your food during every meal with a pinch or two of Borax until you are symptomatically improved. It is neutral and almost tasteless. You can cut back or take a week off a month if you have fears, but I don’t.

Also, my search of the current literature showed no evidence of boron’s efficacy for systemic fungal infections.

Unlike pharmaceutical antifungals like fluconazole, Borax causes no liver toxicity. Fluconazole requires liver function monitoring because it can cause hepatic necrosis, while boron from Borax passes through the body without accumulating or damaging organs.

Vaginal Yeast Treatment

Borax is more effective than conventional antifungals, and it is effective against drug-resistant Candida strains. Fill a large gelatin capsule with Borax powder and insert intravaginally at bedtime for 1-2 weeks. Some women experience mild local irritation initially, but this typically subsides within 2-3 days. The alkaline nature of borax helps restore normal vaginal pH and eliminates pathogenic organisms.

Fluoride and Heavy Metal Detoxification

My primary references from Walter Last said Borax promotes urinary elimination of heavy metals. THIS article shows protective effects against heavy metal toxicity through antioxidant mechanisms.

Boron also forms stable complexes with fluoride, creating boron-fluorides that are water-soluble. This does not lead to a reduction in skeletal fluorine storage but exerts a detoxifying effect through the formation of less toxic boron-fluorine complexes. These are not always removed from tissues, but are less harmful than fluoride. (Yoho note: I could not corroborate this.)

A Chinese study treating 31 skeletal fluorosis patients with 300-1100 mg Borax daily (gradually increased over three months with one week off monthly) had 50-80% improvement.

Other benefits

These are summarized in the strongest reference I found, a comprehensive 2015 academic paper HERE. These include:

Boron has been proven to be an important trace mineral because it (1) is essential for the growth and maintenance of bone; (2) greatly improves wound healing; (3) beneficially impacts the body’s use of estrogen, testosterone, and vitamin D; (4) boosts magnesium absorption; (5) reduces levels of inflammatory biomarkers, such as high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) and tumor necrosis factor μ (TNF-μ); (6) raises levels of antioxidant enzymes, such as superoxide dismutase (SOD), catalase, and glutathione peroxidase; (7) protects against pesticide-induced oxidative stress and heavy-metal toxicity; (8) improves the brain’s electrical activity, cognitive performance, and short-term memory for elders; (9) influences the formation and activity of key biomolecules, such as S-adenosyl methionine (SAM-e) and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); (10) has demonstrated preventive and therapeutic effects in a number of cancers, such as prostate, cervical, and lung cancers, and multiple and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; and (11) may help ameliorate the adverse effects of traditional chemotherapeutic agents.

Borax dosing and toxicity

Fluoride Detox Protocol:

Begin with 300 mg daily (approximately 1/8 teaspoon of Borax)

Increase weekly by 100-200 mg up to a maximum of 1100 mg daily

Take one week off each month

Continue for 3-6 months, depending on symptoms

Urinary Tract Infections

For UTIs, Borax has antimicrobial action and alkalinizes the urine, creating an unfavorable environment for bacterial growth. The typical dose ranges from 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon of Borax in water, taken daily for 5-10 days until symptoms resolve.

Other recommended dosing protocols:

Yoho comment: These are conservative when the lack of toxicity is taken into account.

Basic Maintenance: Mix one teaspoon (5-6 grams) of Borax in 1 liter of quality water. Take one teaspoon (5 ml) of this concentrate daily, providing approximately 3 mg boron—equivalent to one standard boron tablet.

Therapeutic Doses: For arthritis, osteoporosis, or hormonal issues, take three or more teaspoons of concentrate daily with meals until improvement occurs, then reduce to maintenance levels.

Antifungal protocols from Walter Last (last three references)

Low dose (light body weight): 100 ml concentrate or 1/8 teaspoon Borax powder (500 mg) on your food

Medium dose (heavier individuals): 200 ml concentrate or 1/4 teaspoon powder (1000 mg)

High dose (severe fungal issues): 1/2 teaspoon powder with food

Always start with lower doses and increase gradually. Take adequate amounts 4-5 days weekly or interrupt for one week monthly.

Yoho note: No studies remaining on the internet demonstrate the antifungal efficacy of oral boron for systemic conditions. When you see later how thoroughly Boron has been suppressed, you will understand that they might have been scrubbed, but you cannot rely on that. A recent search also reports that fluconazole, which can be hazardous in some cases, was superior to boron as an antifungal.

The bottom line: Borax is so safe that I'm unsure why people even need to measure the dose. You never weigh or measure table salt, do you? Taking a half-teaspoon of borax powder daily with your food for three weeks is a safe way to determine whether your arthritis or other condition will respond. After that, if you are a worrier, you can reduce the amount.

Borax toxicity data show remarkable safety.

The LD50 (lethal dose for 50% of test animals) for Borax is 4,500-6,000 mg/kg body weight, while table salt shows 3,000 mg/kg—making salt 50-100% more toxic than Borax.

A review of 784 accidental human poisonings from 10-88 grams of boric acid reported zero fatalities, with 88% of cases showing no symptoms. Table salt, conversely, is mutagenic and causes genetic damage, while Borax shows no such effects.

Do not buy boron at the health food store.

Standard health food store boron supplements contain non-ionic forms such as boron glycinate, boron citrate, or calcium fructoborate. These chelated forms bond boron to amino acids or organic compounds, making the boron less reactive but potentially less bioavailable for certain therapeutic effects.

Ionic forms like Borax and boric acid dissociate in water, releasing free boron ions that can immediately interact with cellular membranes and fungal cell walls. This explains why most research on arthritis, fungal infections, and hormonal effects used ionic boron compounds rather than chelated supplements.

Yoho comment: Use Borax and forget the rest. Yes, the stuff in the laundry aisle with the mules and stagecoach logo.

Global Suppression

In December 2010, the European Union banned Borax and boric acid from public sale, classifying them as "Reprotoxic Category 2" despite no human evidence of reproductive harm. The skull and crossbones symbol must now appear on packages. Canada is in a similar situation. Germany strictly controls Borax, while some other EU countries ignore the ban. In America, Orrin Hatch saved the supplement industry with legislation in 1994.

The regulators claimed that animal studies supported these bans. A three-generation rat study found no reproductive toxicity at levels equivalent to 17 grams (17,000 milligrams) of Borax daily for humans—a massive dose. This is comparable to people consuming several tablespoons of Borax daily, which is unrealistic. Reproductive effects in rodents have been observed at doses equivalent to 15-30 grams daily for a 60 kg human, which are 100 times higher than therapeutic amounts. Human studies have not been performed.

The suppression of boron research follows a predictable pattern: initial discovery of benefits, validation through controlled studies, and then regulatory reclassification as dangerous, despite evidence to the contrary.

Information Suppression and Censorship

Walter Last's seminal work, "The Borax Conspiracy," largely disappeared from mainstream internet searches and medical databases between 2012 and 2015. This coincided with increased pressure from the pharmaceutical industry on information platforms.

It paralleled the systematic removal of positive Borax research from PubMed. Studies by Newnham and others documenting benefits for arthritis were deliberately delisted despite meeting publication standards. The censorship extends to online forums, where discussions of Borax health benefits face increasing moderation and removal.

Search engine algorithms now suppress Borax health information while promoting warnings about toxicity despite the compound's demonstrated safety profile. It is a coordinated information warfare effort designed to protect pharmaceutical profits from market competition. A darker interpretation is that it is expressly designed to weaken us.

German cancer researcher Dr. Paul-Gerhard Seeger said that boron compounds are "potent anti-osteoporotic, anti-inflammatory, hypolipemic, anti-coagulant and anti-neoplastic agents." Arthritis and osteoporosis affect 30% of the population in developed countries.

Pharma is the world's largest and most profitable industry. If the Borax-magnesium cure were to become widely known, it could eliminate entire sectors of it.

Absent research is deliberate suppression.

Given boron's promise, major funding bodies should have sponsored large-scale clinical trials decades ago. Instead, most research comes from places with less pharmaceutical industry influence—Turkey, China, and smaller research institutions.

The missing studies include large-scale arthritis trials comparing borax to standard medications, long-term safety studies at therapeutic doses in humans, mechanistic studies explaining boron's cellular effects, population studies correlating dietary boron with disease rates, and bioavailability comparisons between ionic and chelated forms.

Yoho’s law, again: Never attribute to incompetence that which is adequately explained by malice.

The European Union branded boron as "Reprotoxic Category 2.” A 2012 European Court of Auditors investigation documented serious conflicts of interest within the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), which purportedly polices safety, and related regulatory bodies. The report revealed that many experts were employees or shareholders in companies whose products they evaluated. The pharmaceutical industry provides data directly to ECHA databases through the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations.

Despite regulatory obstacles, boron as Borax remains available in many regions in the cleaning and laundry sections of supermarkets. No "food grade" version exists or is necessary—all Borax is identical, whether mined in California or Turkey and packaged anywhere in the world.

Osteoporosis and arthritis generate hundreds of billions annually in pharmaceutical revenue, medical procedures, and long-term care costs. A safe, effective, inexpensive remedy would destroy vast revenue streams from prescription arthritis medications, osteoporosis treatments, joint replacement surgeries, and extended care for fracture complications.

Boron suppression is one of medicine's greatest cover-ups. The mineral is a safe, effective, inexpensive remedy for common degenerative diseases. Sound science supports its use; only regulatory capture prevents widespread adoption.

Summary of Benefits

Strongly Supported: Bone health improvement, hormone optimization in deficient individuals, and antifungal properties show consistent evidence across multiple studies.

Moderately Supported: Arthritis improvement has limited but promising clinical trial data, including the Royal Melbourne Hospital study. There are thousands of dramatic and credible reports about overnight cures, however.

Preliminary Evidence: Cognitive enhancement and detoxification effects show promise but require larger, longer-term studies.

Unsupported: Assertions that Borax can "cure" cancer remain unsupported by rigorous clinical trials, though laboratory studies and case reports suggest anti-tumor properties.

Boron supplementation benefits primarily occur in individuals with existing deficiencies; however, these deficiencies are nearly universal due to modern agricultural practices and the consumption of processed foods.

Synthesis: The official positions on boron are nonsense, and the regulatory response is criminal.

Decades of research prove boron’s health benefits. The World Health Organization suggests a safe and acceptable range of 1 to 13 mg daily for adults; however, no Recommended Daily Allowance exists, as they claim that there is no essential biological role for boron.

The NIH acknowledges that evidence from numerous laboratories using experimental models shows that boron is a beneficial bioactive element. Some researchers classify it as an ultratrace mineral.

A substance safer than table salt faces restrictions more severe than many acknowledged toxins. This, combined with systematic information suppression and missing research, proves the threat Borax poses isn't to health—it's to pharmaceutical profitability.

Editing credit: Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack and Elizabeth Cronin.

To learn how to help me without spending money, read THIS .

Yoho disclaimer: Like any source, I am imperfect, so this is not medical advice. For example, I made the mistake of writing that the ARC Microtech was a PEMF device and had to be corrected by a reader (Thanks, Klimer!). So just like everything else, you must use your best judgment here and always check references for credibility. If you can find a provider who knows anything about all this, you may be able to get help, but good luck with that.

Appendix: tracking down adequate vitamin K doses

Yoho introduction

I believe Japan is right to recommend higher doses than the West because:

K is harmless; it has never been associated with a human fatality.

K follows the same distortion, restriction, and underdosing pattern as the other supplements here.

The Japanese studies show many clinical advantages for K dosing at higher doses in the tens of milligrams. They have osteoporosis studies.

I did an internet search to better understand the situation and find sources of higher-dose K. Most people get adequate K1 but are often deficient in K2, so that is what is supplemented. The two types of clinically important K2 are K2-4 and K2-7. K2-4 has been suppressed to the point where finding the higher doses is problematic, but the fifteen to forty-five milligram doses are available. K2-7 is only available in micrograms.

Since K2-4 has a short half life, it is given three times a day for osteoporosis. Whether this dosing frequency translates into a clinical advantage for bone growth is difficult to study and unknown. K2-7 seems to have activity even at a few micrograms and possesses several mechanisms that may represent an advantage over just taking K2-4.

The only adequate dose I initially saw for K2-4 was a 45 mg supplement on Amazon HERE. I found some powder, but the quantity was only a third of an ounce. The rest of this section is from my annotated internet search.

MK-4 sources

Life Extension - 45mg Vitamin K2 (MK-4):

This product delivers 45,000 mcg (45 mg) of vitamin K2 (menaquinone-4), a clinically studied dose. AmazonLife Extension

Mid-Range Doses (5-15mg):

Additional Sources:

Clinical studies use 0.1–10 mg/day for vitamin K1, and 1–90 mg/day for vitamin K2 MK-4. Vitamin K benefits, dosage, and side effects

MK-7 Sources

Higher Dose MK-7:

Standard Dose MK-7 (100mcg):

Combination Products:

Lower Dose MK-7:

Japanese Guidelines and Clinical Evidence

Japan's Vitamin K2 Protocol: Japan recommends MK-4 (not MK-7) at higher doses:

Clinical Dosing Evidence:

MK-7 vs MK-4 Pharmacokinetics:

MK-7: well absorbed, maximal serum level 6 hours, detected up to 48h (once daily dosing)

MK-4: rapidly absorbed and cleared, requires multiple daily doses

MK-7 advantages

Superior Matrix Gla Protein (MGP) Activation: (Yoho: WTF is this? I did a search but did not understand it.)

Proven Cardiovascular Benefits:

Enhanced Tissue Distribution:

MK7 associates with LDL and HDL, allowing slower clearance and broader distribution compared to MK-4's rapid liver clearance

Extended bioavailability ensures continuous MGP activation and reduced calcification risk

Practical Advantages:

Much smaller doses will provide constant support for osteocalcin and MGP activation. MK4 vs MK7 - The Two Forms of Vitamin K2 & The Differences

Superior for cardiovascular protection through more efficient protein carboxylation at lower doses

Mixed Results for High-Dose MK-4:

MK-4 works well for bones at 45mg, but cardiovascular trial results mixed. Despite hopes, vitamin K2 supplements fail to slow calcium buildup in heart valve | American Heart Association

