383. IF YOU WAIT BY THE RIVER LONG ENOUGH, THE BODIES OF YOUR ENEMIES WILL FLOAT BY. --Attributed to Sun Tzu

RESOURCES:

My only relief is the fierce schadenfreude (shaa·duhn·froy·duh) I feel when I see the perpetrators and their accomplices in the river. This German word means deriving pleasure from others’ pain. English has nothing like it.

I share these reflections with you to show why I write. Despite high ideals and years of medical study, I harmed myself, my loved ones, and my patients through ignorance. Mea culpa—none of it was anyone’s fault but mine.

So much has been taken from me, from all of us, and many of you have suffered far more than I have.

Table of Contents

Like you, I have friends and loved ones in the water.

The Truth is face down in the muddy torrent

Many of my friends are racing like lemmings to jump into the river.

Your ability to stay out of the water is solely dependent on your intellectual capital.

Enjoy your schadenfreunde when you can

Death is our postscript.

Like you, I have friends and loved ones in the water.

My closest climbing and adventure partner was a good communist who believed the Cabal’s propaganda. He posted a “Black Lives Matter” sign on the front of the climbing gym he owned and allowed himself to be poisoned by an early Covid “vaccine.” Three weeks later, he had a massive stroke, survived, but went from rude good health to being a mute, dependent cripple. Our physician climber friend insisted it was a coincidence, but later changed his mind when he learned that clotting is the hallmark of vaccine injury.

I knew a caring mother who was doing her best with her autistic son. The family spent their resources trying to fix him, and the process deformed their financial and emotional life. The harms of the vaccines that destroyed the boy were well known to the pharma company that pushed the poison, and they bribed his pediatrician with hundreds of thousands of dollars of kickbacks yearly. It was years before I understood this and learned chlorine dioxide could cure vaccine injury.

I had a great friend who—along with many others—was purposefully addicted to Prozac by psychiatrists. The drug progressively damaged his brain over 20 years, his many enthusiasms and wonderful sense of humor waned, and his leftist ideas became obsessions. He is now a curmudgeon who refuses to answer my calls.

Our precious son was swept away in the flood

My wife and I were proud of him for many things including being an all-American cross country runner and getting admitted to the competitive Brown University. We learned later the place was a hotbed of programming for nihilist globalist ideas and lately Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Our dear son estranged himself from us and is now bereft of my unwanted counsel. His exit must make him feel independent, but since then, he is naked to the Cabal’s attacks on his health. He lives with a mortal problem that I could help him with if he allowed me. I cannot describe it here because it is his story, not mine. He is 29 and responsible for himself.

I caused this situation, for my son models me, and I abandoned my parents decades before they died. I never returned to see my father as he slowly expired of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurological disease related to Parkinson’s.

A shrink had advised me to dump them, for the fashion of the day was to tell psychology patients to leave their sources of support. This must have helped psychologists’ finances, for after this, their patients had nothing to fall back on but them. I had no idea at the time that their profession was entirely corrupt and unsupported by… anything. My last post described them.

Leaving my parents seemed like a good idea at the time; to put it kindly, they were difficult individuals. However, I am now learning about my father’s pain the hard way as I experience it. My son, who is my father’s namesake, is, of course, familiar with our story, but he doesn’t seem to realize he is imitating my aberrant behavior. He may only understand it all when his own son is 30 and repeats our sad pattern.

We sacrificed repeatedly for our kids. For example, we incurred $250,000 of debt to get them through college and my son through graduate school. My wife Judy was so sick with amyloidosis that she could hardly get out of bed for years, but she still worked diligently on our finances. After a lot of effort, she discovered that complete disability from a fatal disease qualifies you for government debt forgiveness. She was able to zero out these loans, and if you are in a related situation, you can, too.

Although I am certain Alan never reads my writing, if any of you know him, tell him this: “ET, phone home!” And say that we love and miss him, and that I said it all was my fault.

I, too, am waist-deep in the rushing water

Weaponized medicine battered me. The system abounds with irreconcilable contradictions and attacks on doctors’ emotional and physical health. Lawsuits, sleep deprivation, and ideals mixed with cynicism are just a few of the stresses. Shift work is correlated with early death. Though I compensated, the pressures on my health and the unrecognized corruption of my career path took their toll.

To become licensed as a doctor requires a decade of education, years of serf-like service, and still more to become an expert. I now understand that much of what I learned was quackery and that I was little better than the snake oil salesmen of the 1800s.

Every major medical problem my wife and I have had was iatrogenic—caused by doctors. For example, I had 17 “amalgams” installed in natural crevices in my teeth during my adolescence to supposedly “prevent cavities.” These were removed by Dr. Lagos in Tijuana two years ago.

This lifelong mercury poisoning gave me Parkinson’s, scoliosis, jittery nerves, and a quirky personality. My constellation of symptoms is characteristic of this toxic metal, and to suggest I have it by chance alone is too many coincidences.

Sun avoidance is a sick cult that hurts us all

During residency, I was indoctrinated by the dermatologists who invented this canard. It gives them license to charge for simply removing clothing to look at the skin for cancers. If they see anything, their “surgery” is usurious and their “Mohs surgery” costs up to $100,000 for a few hours of scratching around. I put surgery in quotes because many of their procedures could be done with fingernail clippers and are routinely performed with razor blades.

According to the Derm “standard of care,” all the minuscule skin samples that were customarily discarded were to be duly sent for microscopic examination. After the “derm surgeon” charges for the clipping, the slide preparation lab bills insurance. Finally, either the dermatologist or their anointed “dermatopathologist” does a 30-second scan of the slide costing hundreds of dollars. If doctors own the lab, they can sometimes gross millions a year. It is great work if you can get it—you squint through a microscope a bit and make it home for dinner every night.

These dermoids* hired a Madison Avenue marketing firm to transform their specialty from pimple poppers into fierce skin cancer fighters. They now market the hoax by sanctimoniously hectoring everyone within earshot about their new devil, sun exposure, which they claim causes a massive increase in cancer.

*A stinky skin cyst that is my contemptuous nickname for dermatologists.

This is a lie; for proof and for more nuance about these issues, see Butchered by “Healthcare.” Melamona rates, for example, have skyrocketed but melanoma deaths are rock stable. This shows that the increase is a reporting phenomenon and not real.

Moreover, good data proves that melanoma is inversely proportional to time in the sun. There is a relationship between burning-type excessive sun exposure and melanoma incidence, but lower level, regular sun exposure is healthy and creates a better melanoma prognosis. Sun avoidance and the resulting low vitamin D levels has been linked to thicker, more aggressive melanomas that are associated with shorter survival times.

And so, healthy sun worship has devolved into this pack of lies. At the time I was a trainee, I believed my mentors—what other choice did I have? But now, I spend every spare minute outdoors.

Dermoids have a lucrative specialty, but it is largely a fraud.

My artificial cataract lenses have built in ultraviolet “protection”

This prevents full-spectrum sun exposure and must be damaging my retinas. My macular degeneration is likely related. The medical Cabal calls it “age-related macular degeneration (AMD),” which is another lie, that its course is inevitable. If I knew then what I know now, I would have cured my AMD and cataracts using high dose melatonin and topical DMSO and chlorine dioxide instead of getting the surgery.

I take DMSO orally every day to treat my inflammatory arthritis, but it is a solvent that dissolves certain plastics. I am becoming concerned that my use of it could damage my artificial cataract lenses and maybe the plastics in my shoulder implants. Secondary cataract surgery is unpredictable, so I monitor the situation with retina scans every 4 months and continue to apply a dilute solution of DMSO and chlorine dioxide to my eyelids daily. This penetrates through the whole eye and corrects macular degeneration.

I asked my great friend, A Midwestern Doctor, about this and he replied:

The leaching effects of DMSO are concentration-dependent. With eyes, 3% works for most issues, and according to German authors, it has not caused problems with cataract lens. Fifteen percent is usually the threshold for dissolving plastics, but DMSO taken orally rapidly spreads in the body and dillutes. The only place this seems to be an issue is with dental implants (ie, composites), so it is advised to use less than 15% for mouthwashes in those cases.

My patients and I were damaged by implants and injectable fillers

I inserted 2,000 breast implants during my career. It was easy to believe our professional organizations’ propaganda and write off Breast Implant Illness (BII) as a hoax because I was making money. After I retired, I wrote an article about it HERE. I must have hurt the health of many women.

Fifteen years ago, one of my friends figured out how to place cheek implants, taught me, and put a pair in my face. Vanity must have gotten the better of me that day, or maybe I succumbed to peer pressure. To learn what these look like, check out pictures of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. She also has fake eyelashes, injected lips, and hair extensions. I never looked as good as she does, but maybe I needed a better hairdresser.

Firm silicone cheek implants do not tend to move, dissolve, or get infected. But recently, after I understood more, I had mine taken out anyway.

To make my patients’ faces fuller and younger looking, I also injected Botox and several types of facial fillers including hyaluronic acid. Since local anesthetics are known to be contaminated with graphene oxide now, who knows what nasty ingredients were contained in fillers back then?

One day in my office, a visiting surgeon offered to inject silicone filler into my face. This can occasionally cause chronic infection, and if it does, it requires surgical removal that is a huge hassle and causes scars. I believed at the time that the stuff was biologically inert, but after learning years later about BII, I changed my mind. Even though I left my judgment at home that day and got the injections, that misadventure is still, “so far, so good.”

I had a bit of shoulder pain and arthritis on my X-rays. Encouraged by an orthopedist who had a financial interest in doing the surgery, I had metal and plastic shoulder implants installed. I should have treated my mild pain with DMSO, high-dose vitamin D, and other natural, harmless anti-inflammatories. I would have avoided the risks of placing a proprietary and therefore secret mix of metals inside my body. Fortunately, mine have worked out—so far.

A psychiatrist “friend” addicted me to clonazepam, a valium relative.

He said that if I took it chronically, it would help my anxiety. However, its efficacy soon waned and it permanently damaged my ability to sleep. See “I was a Klonopin addict for nine years” HERE to learn more. Beware of friends like this, and beware of journalist friends like me. Shrinks believe in medicating everyone, and I might write about you.

I believed in Medicine, took antibiotics and other drugs indiscriminately, and have paid the price with an iffy gut microbiome that makes my stomach sore.

Related: I smoked for a decade. This was long after additives made cigarettes more addictive, and the health-damaging qualities were well known. The Cabal promoted smoking—even using MDs to market it—to damage whomever they could. The consequences of my actions, aside from acquiring a smoky baritone podcast voice, are yet to be seen.

I have more tales to tell about friends who died from the “vaccine” bioweapon, but that is enough blathering about me. You have your own stories to live with, and you can share them in the comments.

Richard Morgan’s wartime leader, Quell, from his Kovacs novels, tells us how to deal with situations like these: “Face the facts.” Because I didn’t, my problems were my fault alone.

You can tell a doctor is lying if his lips are moving

For example, anything a doctor claims is “preventative” or “for screening” is a lie that must be thrown overboard.

These include:

Colonoscopy and probably stool blood testing in asymptomatic people

PSA tests and even biopsies to check for asymptomatic prostate cancer

Mammograms

Cholesterol blood testing (see upcoming post)

Pap smears likely belong in this category

Moreover, the vast majority of angioplasties, coronary artery bypass surgeries, dermatology, and radical prostatectomies are useless.

I covered all this in Butchered by “Healthcare.” Here is an excerpt:

Many commonly used routines for healthy patients are a waste of time and money. This includes most colonoscopies, mammograms, cholesterol medicines, and even checking the stool for blood. All these spawn more useless, expensive, and often hazardous medical activities. Although scientific support for screening healthy patients is lacking, the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) produces recommendations for every testing issue. They use committees of primary care physicians and epidemiologists to cook up standards and then vote on them. Sometimes their decisions are sensible. To their credit, they initially said PSA screening for prostate cancer was not worth it. Later, however, when urology concocted the “shared decision making” idea, they approved it, likely because of peer pressure. For other cancers, Vinay Prasad wrote, “Why Cancer Screening Has Never Been Shown to ‘Save Lives” (BMJ, 2016). He notes that all claims that this works are based on relative or disease-specific improvement in mortality, but that improvement of absolute or all-cause mortality has never been shown for any malignancy. John Ioannidis, according to the Atlantic, “one of the most influential scientists alive,” examined nineteen recommendations by the USPSTF for pap smears, PSA, mammograms, sigmoidoscopy, and others, and concluded they were failures. Like Prasad, he noted that although some of these tests slightly improved disease-specific mortality (relative risk), he found that improvements in overall mortality (absolute risk) were “very rare or nonexistent.” Screening has no benefit for people over 75 years old. This should be obvious even to the worst students of doctor-math. These seniors have a limited time on earth. At that age, we all have several conditions developing at various rates within our bodies. It is pointless to try to weed one out, only to succumb to something else. In particular, cancer screening has never been shown to save the lives of these elders. For example, the American Cancer Society, despite receiving substantial corporate funding, does not recommend routine colonoscopies for this group (2018). Even treatments for a known condition may not affect the absolute risk of death for those over 75 years old. Plying older people with unneeded medical technology borders on assault.

The Truth is face down in the muddy torrent.

In our Age of Lies, internet searches frequently yield GIGO—garbage in, garbage out—that the naive uncritically accept. This is because our internet Library of Alexandria is being burned by globalist maniacs. For example, do a Perplexity.AI search for chlorine dioxide. You will read a nonsensical official story that is designed to keep us away from natural cures.

The brilliant Matthew Crawford is a propaganda expert who refers to people who disseminate idiocy to confuse or dishearten us as chaos agents. These shills use tactics such as:

Limited hangout is a strategy developed by Nixon, Dean, and Haldeman. They told part lies and part truth to distort reality and confuse the public with new and shiny information so they would overlook the real story. Pilpul is a word historically used to describe advancing numerous complex arguments to obscure issues and discussions rather than to persuade. It typically takes the form of constant bickering over every point and using bullshit tactics such as strawman arguments and ad hominem attacks. This Yiddish word historically described strategies for Talmudic debates that were used to test intellect and persistence. The modern connotation has shed ethnic identification and explains the ubiquitous tactics in today’s Liars’ World. In a strawman attack, an individual distorts, exaggerates, or misrepresents an opponent’s argument, making it easier to refute. This creates an argument that is easier to knock down and is used to divert attention from the issue. A prime example is, for immigration, a stance against it is stretched to be a stance against all immigration or all non-white immigrants. An ad hominem attack could be that you are part of the MAGA “cult” because of this stance.

The “vitamin D is poison for humans because it is used in rat killer” story is an example of Number 2. Vitamin D is the most widely accepted supplement in alternative health, and if you read a source with questions about it, discredit it. The rat killer narrative is a fact that has no relation to D being beneficial for humans.

If you hear “Mistakes were made,” you are listening to a shill or an idiot. No mistakes were made; the intent of the “elites” over the past decades or even centuries was to purposefully weaken, confuse, and destroy our morale with the goal of subjugation. This is invisible to morons, obvious to any casual student, but anyone sophisticated who claims it was all mistakes is purposefully lying.

Trust has vanished in a river of duplicity.

Watch the company you keep, for your mind is fragile and susceptible to influence. Once someone has lied to you, why would you believe them again? Once someone has lied to you, why would you spend another minute of your life on their platform? Trying to sort their truth from their nonsense is too much effort for the short time we have on earth, no matter how seductive the presentation. Ghost these liars.

Mike Adams is an example. He is a professional broadcaster who mixes offal with caviar, and many people eat his meals because they look appetizing. However, when you learn that he promotes space invaders, you should realize that nothing he says can be trusted. This is another example:

Ana Mihalcia and her fear-mongering about robots of ridiculously small scale and risible darkfield microscopic images is another.

Many of my friends are racing like lemmings to jump into the river.

Two are physicians, and another is a brilliant lawyer; they all have root canals that threaten their lives, yet to a man, they ignore my advice. They claim to know the story. Yet they are acting like they want to keep their dead, abscessed teeth—root canals are universally abscessed—more than they want to live. One learned just enough to schedule a titanium implant replacement. These are nearly as bad as root canals, but for once, I caught the problem in time. Since my friends are not very sick yet, they see little urgency.

Many cling to their expensive dental work and even to the dentists who destroyed their health, even as they are dying. My wife, Judy, refused to tell me what was in her mouth during our 35 years of married life until I tricked her into revealing it at Dr. Lagos’s office. I had been studying how dentistry had been weaponized against us, so I knew removing her filthy root canals would cure her fatal idiopathic amyloidosis. This word means of unknown or maybe unknowable origin, and it was concocted as a weapon against us.

It took a month of full-time effort to convince her of reality, and I felt like my head was being held underwater the entire time. I—figuratively—handcuffed her to a chair in front of the Root Cause documentary video to bring her attention to her rotten but asymptomatic mouth. After it was surgically cleaned out, she felt better immediately and was soon cured.

One wonderful virtual friend whom I interviewed twice has six root canals, a cancer that ensued, and hardly any lung function left. She is on oxygen and gasps for breath when speaking. She doesn’t f****** listen (DFL) to me, and I have been forced to watch her go from bad to worse over more than a year. She has a biological dentist who sensibly tried to refer her for root canal removal, but she DFL to him, either. She carries a near-genius card, but this comes with the weakness that she believes without question in her own judgment.

Two of my lovely in-laws in their early 70s have extensive dental “work,” one with root canals and the other with more mercury amalgams than I had. One is bedbound, and the other is still feebly limping around. I gave them copies of Judas Dentistry, which describes how mercury and root canals destroy health, and offered to help. But they DFR and DFL.

Another interviewee developed a multimillion-dollar business around natural worm and parasite cleanses after nearly dying from the effects of them. Although her product has merit, after I spent 60 hours on the project, I learned that, although worms and parasites are everywhere, symptomatic individuals generally have compromised immune systems. To investigate, I asked her the first thing any functional doctor should ask of ANY patient, “What is in your mouth?” Seven (7) root canals. Was she interested in what I had to say? You guess.

Forty percent of Americans and sixty percent of Europeans have these dead, rotten root canal teeth left in their mouths as “foreign bodies,” so there is a considerable market for worm cleanses if you believe my interviewee’s story. The evils of root canals have been so well concealed that people like this can deny that dental issues are the reason for their health problems. Although I have not studied mold, the two issues likely function in a similar manner.

I interviewed a charming and intelligent commercial pilot who informed me of errors in the design of specific aircraft that route exhaust into the cabin while the jets are on the ground. After his experiences with this, he quit flying and has been on disability for over 20 years. Although few of his colleagues are as affected as he is, he has had a rough time.

When I asked him about his mouth, he said he had a root canal and claimed his finances were too compromised to remove it. I then asked him if he had a hammer in his garage to knock the tooth out with. This is apocryphal, but it aligns with my opinion. He could get a welfare dentist to drill it out and build an acrylic bridge for him for almost nothing.

Ceramic implants, such as the ones Star is getting, are the costly gold standard to replace bad teeth. They repel bacteria and infection. However, there is a far cheaper path to health. Filipino dentists often remove all their patients’ teeth and create relatively inexpensive dentures. It is what they do best, and the new “choppers” can be fixed in place with ceramic posts if you can afford it and find competent help to do it.

Every time I think about all this, it shocks the hell out of me anew. This is my life as a Cassandra.

Denial is the crudest yet most powerful psychological defense mechanism.

It is a primitive shield that rejects reality to prevent emotional pain and ignores new information. Examples:

Simple denial occurs when a person refuses to accept a basic fact, such as a medical diagnosis.

Minimization is acknowledging a problem but downplaying its significance, such as an alcoholic saying, "It's just a few drinks, it's not a problem."

Denial is an insidious weakness that we all possess to some degree. It prevents us from confronting necessary truths and pursuing essential changes.

Face the facts, then act.

Your ability to stay out of the water is solely dependent on your intellectual capital.

You don’t have to be brilliant, but you must read as if your life depends on it. If you don’t, you can be wealthy yet allow some psychopath or ignorant fool to inject you with slow-kill poison, put carcinogens in your mouth, or attack you with all manner of medical travesties.

Dentistry is the most obvious example. The best reference besides Judas Dentistry is Robert Gammal’s book, The Garbage Collector. Here are a few quotes from it:

My professors, peers, and dental association taught me to poison myself, my family, my friends, and all patients [with dental care]. I do not thank these people. These people I regard at best as criminally negligent and possibly pathologically insane. The mad hatters are the teachers, judges, and jurors of our great profession! These people pretend to be the guardians of dental ethics and education, and are responsible for some of the greatest suffering that mankind experiences. Yes, I sound scathing because I am. The criminals who taught me made me responsible for creating an unknown quantity of disease. I have no idea how many people I have poisoned and killed. This is one of the greatest burdens for any dentist who takes on this new paradigm. There is no exaggeration in what I am saying. As a good, conscientious dentist, I looked after my family and friends. I did what I was told, going by what the great professors and deans taught at university. I had a chance with some of these people to undo the damage I had caused. Others died of all sorts of medical conditions caused by my “treatments”. Did I really cause these deaths? Do I feel differently about the patients who are not my inner circle? No! I became a very good “sick-making” machine. I was the perfect dentist because I did everything that I was taught to do at university. Everyone suffered…

Many chronic degenerative diseases can be linked directly to dental treatments. Doctors, not knowing or understanding this, can only treat symptoms without ever finding a cure. They, like the dentists, have been misled for far too long. They do not know that dead teeth can create cancer or that mercury may be responsible for infertility. They all believe that fluoride in the drinking water stops tooth decay and that it cannot calcify your pineal gland or cause hypothyroidism, osteosarcoma, or heart disease. Dentistry is not the only cause of chronic degenerative diseases, but it is one of the most overlooked and ignored causes. You will see later the relationships to cancers, multiple sclerosis, cardiac disease, and a vast range of other conditions…

Dentistry also does not consider mercury from amalgam to be a problem. Mercury is the third most toxic element known to science. Arsenic is the “first” most toxic. Lead is somewhere in between. There is no amount of mercury that is safe. None. The manufacturer states that this material causes cancer. Why in the name of sanity does a health care professional want to implant it into living bodies? Why do the TGA and FDA approve its use, especially in children?

[While] I was hopeful that taking out the dead teeth would help, I was shocked to see the speed at which the body can heal when the rubbish is removed. It was terrifying to see my patients come back a week later to have the stitches removed and report that the symptoms they had suffered with, sometimes for years, had disappeared within a matter of days. One of the most common stories that I heard was that of breast lumps. I lost count of the number of women who told me their breast lumps had disappeared after a root-canalled tooth was removed. This often happened within a week of the tooth coming out. The psychological stress of living with lumps in the breast is one thing. The very real rise in the incidence of breast cancer is another. Arthritis is [frequently] associated with dead teeth. A relevant case study appears in the 2002 literature. This report describes a remission of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) of 16 years duration, apparently caused by the extraction of endodontically well-treated, healthy-looking teeth. The only clue that the teeth were contributing to the disease pathogenesis in this case of RA was that the patient was able to reproducibly induce severe attacks of arthritis after prolonged, heavy pressure on some of his teeth treated with root canal fillings. After extraction, a small pus layer was found to cover the apices of the clinically healthy-looking teeth. The rheumatoid factor (RF) became negative, and the patient remained symptom-free for the next 16 years.

Gammal has stories about cures for cancer, multiple sclerosis, and more. Read my whole post about him HERE.

Enjoy your schadenfreunde when you can

After what we have been through and are going through, it is healthy. Here are four stories that give me surcease:

1. RFK is sinking the careers of medical academic traitors

Single-issue health pundits like my hero Sasha Latypova are whining that he is a failure. But he has trained for decades for his role at Health and Human Services and is laser-focused on eradicating its corruption. This deep-state agency has a $4.9 trillion budget — nearly 20 percent of the GDP — and thus presents an almost impossible cleanup job that cannot be done in a day or six months. Take heart—Bobby is on the case, and what he has done so far is in THIS short article:

He banned mercury from flu vaccines. He purged the CDC’s Pharma-funded advisors. He axed organ-harvesting kickbacks. He canceled $500M in mRNA blank checks. He declared war on the autism epidemic. He is purging toxic chemicals and dyes from food. He became the first major official to acknowledge chemtrails.

RFK is working as fast as he can, but there are a lot of soulless Cabal accomplices to throw overboard and deep state operatives are fighting to keep their evil schemes alive. HERE is a video about it (thanks to Jim Arnold).

2. PrometheanAction.com describes the river.

Examples of its YouTube videos are HERE (recommended) and HERE:

Labor Day 2025, The Next Phase of the Fight for the Republic Begins

Promethean Action evolved from the ideas of Lyndon LaRouche. He said the worldwide heart of darkness was the City of London, which has controlled global economics for centuries, using killings and wars. He distinguished between "physical economy," based on technological progress and human creativity, versus "financial accounting," which manipulates money without creating real wealth.

Promethean Action says that Trump's presidency is economic warfare against 250 years of British control over American institutions. They enforce imperial dominance through subversion and perpetual wars, and he is dismantling their hidden empire.

The group advocates for a New Bretton Woods system with fixed exchange rates, capital controls, and sovereign government control over credit creation—policies that would undermine the London and Wall Street financial centers. The conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East serve British imperial interests by preventing such cooperation.

Yoho comment: I am cautiously optimistic about these messages and subscribe because I am learning. Polymath Paul, who lives in Pessimism World, says they could be a limited hangout to deflect attention from other evil actors.

3. Trump and his team are drowning the careers of thousands of government traitors.

The globalists live in a fever-dream hallucination that limits rational thought. Despite having stolen enough resources to do almost anything, they are deranged psychopaths who desire murder, thievery, and intimidation like normies want sex. Read my post HERE to understand them better.

If the globalists had not overreached with Covid, few would have learned about the past century of genocide. Few knew at the time that Clintons, the Bushes, Obama, and others were puppets, but the Cabal stumbled when they installed an obviously senile president surrounded by an overtly criminal enterprise. Had this not happened, Trump would never have developed.

Biblical prophecy states, "A leader will arise," and that God-ordained leaders with integrity and courage consistently emerge from adversity to provide guidance and direction. This is acknowledged throughout our literature and history, but whether it is a matter of religion or simply a cultural touchstone, I leave to the judgment of my readers.

We don’t know the outcome of this play; there are no promises, nothing is certain, but without Trump’s leadership, God help us.

Sun Tzu counsels patience, but I am not a patient dude.

4. The grifter globalist puppet-leaders of Europe seem to be self-destructing.

For example, Emmanuel Macron’s credible accusations of involvement with pederasty are the least of his problems. (Where do the “elites” find jackasses like this?) He faces unprecedented political pressure and impeachment proceedings. As of this writing, it is too soon to be sure what will happen, and I avoid making predictions about anything.

Death is our postscript.

“Your friends of today won’t be your friends of tomorrow.”

My great mentor, Wesley Harline, told me this on his deathbed twenty years ago when he was 85. It was true then, before the Covid era, but it is truer today. He was the best surgeon I ever trained with; he always wore a cape and boots to our meetings, and no one dared ask him about his style. I frequently flew to Ogden, Utah, to observe him in action.

He knew the frailty of loyalty, for he was a Mormon Elder who had performed a few abortions early in his career and had been targeted ever since. The Utah Medical Board was always going through his garbage, trying to find something incriminating.

Late in his career, he called me and said cryptically, “Bob, I am having a garage sale.” I learned he was leaving medical practice and selling his equipment. Judy and I drove to Los Angeles International Airport, flew to Salt Lake City, and within a few hours, we were in his parking lot, looking at used monitors and other equipment.

As I have matured and events have unfolded, my understanding of Dr. Harline’s advice has grown as my loved ones got sick and sometimes died when they fell, jumped, or were pushed into the river by physician “caregivers.” Others fell prey to propaganda and left my side due to different perceptions of reality.

I often think about Dan Osmond.

He was interviewed a short time before he died, jumping off Yosemite’s Leaning Tower onto hundreds of feet of climbing ropes. We all knew his path was hazardous, but no one suspected his words would be prophetic:

When all of this is over, I am really looking forward to spending some time with my family and my daughter, and basically just relaxing on the couch, because I have been going at full speed for quite a while now. I think it’s maybe only a matter of time before things start catching up to me, and I have this hardcore group of guardian angels who need a free vacation.

The video of his speech is HERE, and the best short article about Dano’s life is HERE.

Osmond invented rope jumping. (Photo from the above article.)

Eulogy at the river’s edge from Alien 3

Why are the innocent punished? Why the sacrifice, why the pain? There aren’t any promises; nothing’s certain — only that some are called and some are saved. She will never know the hardship and grief of those of us left behind. We commit these bodies to the void with a glad heart... for within each seed is a promise of a flower. And within each death, no matter how small, there is always a new life, a new beginning.

Charon carries souls across the river Styx by Alexander Dmitrievich Litovchenko .

At the end, we are left with epitaphs.

We need a vertical dimension. Can’t live only on the horizontal. —Willie Unsoeld’s quote about climbing. He was part of the first American expedition to summit Mount Everest in 1963 and considered the best and boldest mountaineer of his generation. He died in an avalanche in 1979 as he flogged his 52-year-old body up Mount Rainier, walking on hip implants. It was three years after his daughter died climbing her namesake mountain in India.

There’s time, but it ain’t forever. —Rick Ridgeway, Yvonne Choinard’s great friend and climbing partner, is still alive at 73 and in Ojai, California. He lives on the Turtle Conservancy’s property and helps take care of the six hundred shelled creatures there.

Those of us who remain still care for the turtles we have left and contribute where we can. My continuing mission is to awaken and warn.

I cried the whole time I was writing this experimental essay. Give me a letter grade in the comments, and please share it and consider a paid subscription. I will be back to covering healthcare next week. Share

Leave a comment

To learn how to help me, read THIS .

Thanks to my brilliant editors, Elizabeth Cronin and Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack. Bernard helped this time as well.

Caveat Emptor: I’m doing my best here, but if you rely on a Substack blog like mine for your final healthcare decisions, you are an idiot.