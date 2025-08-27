381. IF YOU UNDERSTAND IODINE DOSING, YOU KNOW THAT THE RECOMMENDED DIETARY ALLOWANCES (RDA) ARE FRAUD

RESOURCES

Preface

I reedited and am reposting this iodine article for three reasons:

Taking enough iodine creates more positive outcomes than any other supplement except testosterone and vitamin D. It is harmless, over-the-counter, and half of us are deficient.

Just as for boron, vitamin D, vitamin K, and many other critical supplements, the Cabal destroys our health by recommending grossly inadequate iodine doses. For those of us who understand, these criminal acts enhance the credibility of these vital nutrients.

My readership was small when I first published this vital information.

Iodine, vitamin D, boron, and vitamin K have been suppressed through nearly identical dosing and “standards” frauds. The following preamble to my D post, published last week, explains:

For D and iodine, the units were changed to intimidate us, criminally low dosing standards were imposed, and properly dosed supplements were made hard to find. The same strategy has been used for boron. Boron is restricted from easy availability in the UK and the EU. The only supplement sources I found in the US were 3 mg capsules—a nearly homeopathic dose. Borax laundry detergent, which is safe for internal consumption, is available here, however. From my post: Borax powder is about 11.3% boron, meaning a ¼ teaspoon contains approximately 113 mg of boron. Ted from Earth Clinic recommends a daily dose of ¼ teaspoon of Borax laundry detergent in a liter of water for men and 1/8 teaspoon of Borax in 1 liter of water for women. This equates to men consuming about 113 mg of boron daily, while women consume around 56 mg daily. As for vitamin K, my readers’ comments made me realize that conventional dosing was most likely another pack of lies. To suppress it, the same strategy used for D and boron seems to have been implemented. The US and the rest of the world outside Japan say a milligram or two is adequate. Japan’s accepted dose of 30 mg is 30 times higher. Understanding this is critical if you want to consider high-dose D, for K is a “cofactor” that should be taken in adequate doses to keep you safe. HERE is a US source for high-dose K. Products that do not contain enough are everywhere. My article, “Almost everything scares me these days,” outlines other conspiracies designed to destroy our health. These include, but are not limited to, sunlight avoidance, ubiquitous EMF exposure, and ivermectin suppression. My rule in our Age of Lies is to never attribute to incompetence what might be due to malice, the opposite of Hanlon's Razor. This states, "Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by incompetence.”

WHEN HEROES ARE NEEDED, COURAGEOUS JOURNALISTS AND DOCTORS ANSWER THE CALL

Two such champions are Lynne Farrow for her iodine exposé and David Brownstein for his holistic treatments.

Hero #1: Lynne Farrow

She tells how the critical iodine supplement in bread is being systematically replaced with a toxin, bromide. It is a dark story, but the good news is that if you educate yourself about it, you can easily take enough iodine to improve your health and displace the bromide. HERE is one of Lynne’s presentations.

Published in 2014 but recently revised. Forward by David Brownstein.

Lynne Farrow was never very healthy, but when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she started researching wholesome living. She writes:

Fear can make you jump onto the first available treatment conveyor belt and plod through the steps assigned to you, no questions asked. Worse, fear can make you believe in the six most dangerous words in the English language: They must know what they're doing. Those six words sustained me for about a month. Got cancer? Step one. Find a well-known doctor at a major Metropolitan hospital. Done. Dr. B. was smart, kind, personable, detail-oriented, and open to my endless questions. You would think this partnership between patient and doctor would work out great, right? Well, no and yes. My relationship with the famous surgeon worked out fine right up to the point when she lied to me.

Lynne soon became more knowledgeable than her physicians. For example:

At a local cancer conference, I asked a question of the doctor who served as Director of Breast Cancer Services at one of the country's major cancer hospitals. "Does radiation therapy increase overall survival in breast cancer patients?" I asked this question because I had researched the medical literature and already knew the answer, which was, No. I was testing him to see if his information was reliable. His answer: "Radiation must increase survival because we do it at our hospital."

In her quest to understand and properly treat her breast cancer, Ms. Farrow eventually stumbled onto iodine. She began studying the history and uses of this critical trace element. It had a venerable history spanning thousands of years, and until the antibiotic era, it was regarded as one of the essential disease treatments and preventatives. It was put on the skin to disinfect it, used to treat breast diseases, and also used on wounds to counter infections. Taken internally, it was known to produce healthy teeth, nails, and hair. It was known to be essential for proper energy, sexuality, thyroid health, and much more.

Since the body cannot produce iodine, it must be consumed. Lynne learned that since the 1970s, iodine use had been systematically curtailed. Although iodized salt is still available, once a package is opened, up to 90 percent of the supplement evaporates within a short time. Also, it is more difficult to absorb in the salt form than when supplemented in foods. Iodized salt is just enough to prevent goiter but insufficient for optimal health. It unfortunately contains aluminum, which promotes Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s Disease.

Until recently, bread had been fortified with iodine, but this was stopped around 1970. Lynne describes how this happened, "A 1970 conference report from the Food and Nutrition Board, National Academy of Sciences [NAS], titled 'Iodine Nutriture in the United States,' strongly hints that iodine in bread may not be safe and that iodized salt is superior… The function of the report appears to be to raise insidious questions disguised as public concern—Is iodine in bread dangerous?"

In Hormone Secrets, I wrote about how a few years ago, the NAS was paid handsomely to do a similar hatchet job. The purpose was to discredit the bio-identical hormones made by compounding pharmacies, seemingly to eliminate one of big Pharma's (tiny) competitors. I concluded that the prestigious NAS is a pay-for-play whore like the rest of medical academics. Before I read Lynne's book, I had no idea how corrupt things were back in 1970.

Lynne continues, "By 1980, wild claims were published. The USDA [United States Department of Agriculture] reported in "The Fortification of Foods: A Review" that iodine as a disinfectant 'has long been known to be lethal…' and that Americans get more than enough iodine from non-bread sources, so [iodine] 'should be replaced whenever possible by compounds containing less or no iodine.'"

Next, in 1973, potassium bromate, a toxic anti-iodine, was substituted for the iodine formerly used in bread. This had the effect of purging the critical nutrient from our bodies. The UK banned this practice in 1990 and Canada did in 1994, but petitions to the FDA to get rid of bromate have been unsuccessful.

Within a few years, fire retardants began exposing us to more bromine. Lynne says: "Fire retardant dust is the most grievous source of bromine; there are countless other sources that flow into our bodies from brominated vegetable oil in certain sodas, sports drinks and foods. We are surrounded by bromine and bromides, an insidious element known to sedate, to suppress the thyroid, disrupt reproduction, and even cause mental illness. Bromine fire retardants are even found in breast milk. Bromide is banned in many countries, but not in the US."

Breast cancer rates have risen since the 1970s—the same period that iodine consumption decreased and exposure to bromine increased. IQs are dropping, and thyroid and other diseases continue to worsen. Obesity might be another effect that is partly due to bromine poisoning of the iodine metabolic pathways.

Fluoridated drinking water, ubiquitous in the US but banned in most of the world, also depletes iodine absorption.

In large Chinese populations, iodine deficiency has been documented to cause dwarfism, poor thyroid function, and mental retardation. Correction has been successfully implemented through supplementation or, in some cases, with iodine irrigation of crops.

Women have more problems with low iodine consumption than men, and pregnancy and nursing require increased iodine consumption. The following stories from Ms. Farrow's book describe how deficient women respond to supplementation. They suddenly feel great—sometimes on the first day.

Patient story, Alice: breast calcifications, coldness, hair loss, Raynaud's Disease, all clearing up or resolved.

I started using iodine about 18 months ago when I decided not to get a stereotactic biopsy for suspicious calcifications. I took an iodine loading test. I was only slightly deficient, about 15 percent, but the doctor advised me to take 100 mg daily of Iodoral along with ATP cofactors in case of an early stage of cancer. About six months ago, I had an ultrasound of the area, and after careful examination, there were no visible calcifications. I did not get a mammogram as I do not want to have one anymore, but I knew that the calcifications picked up on my last mammogram had also been seen on the ultrasound. Also, thermographs showed improvement and less inflammation in the area. Iodine has done wonders for me. Fibrocystic disease is clearing up. I also think that I may have had a sluggish thyroid that was not picked up on blood tests, as now my feet are no longer cold, my Raynaud's Disease has gone away, and my alopecia (hair loss) is almost resolved. Now I am taking 50 mg of Iodoral a day, as it will probably take another few years to resolve my fibrocystic disease totally. I took other measures that I researched, but I think the Iodoral was the main player in my success. I hope my story helps others.

Patient story, Marla: Lumpy, sore, fibrocystic breasts resolve. Energy improves.

I want to tell you about my experiences with Iodoral. It has been the most beneficial product I have ever used. I have fibrocystic breasts, which my gyno described as just lumpy, sore breasts. He said it really doesn't hurt you, it just hurts. Well, I think that is bull. I started doing some research on my own, ended up going to a chiro for a back problem. She had me lie on my stomach to adjust me, and, wow, did my breast hurt! Well, that was the best day of my "health" life! My husband was the first one to notice a difference and link it to the Iodoral. In about three weeks, I just felt good. Really good. I had energy, I felt like going places and doing things. It was not a jittery caffeine energy; it was just what a normal 30-year-old should feel like. And my libido was back. That is what my husband noticed! Prior to the Iodoral, I just didn't want to be with my husband. But suddenly, I wanted to! And finally, on to my breast. My breast pain would start exactly 10 days before my period. And be very severe. On the second month, no pain before. None at all. And as long as I am on my Iodoral, it doesn't come back. If I am not on it, it comes back immediately. My mother had breast cancer at 38. I am now 35, I have taken control of my health, and I will not be a silent victim!

Reference: LynneFarrow.net

Hero #2: David Brownstein, MD.

Dr. David Brownstein: Thyroid, Iodine, Viruses and More

This 2022 podcast is an interview with David Brownstein, MD., author of the 2014 book Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can't Live Without It (the paperback costs $43, but the ebook is available HERE for $15). Listen to it at faster speeds. HERE is another of the doctor's podcasts.

Dr. Brownstein describes how he quit conventional medicine and became an expert in nutrition, bio-identical hormones, and other holistic therapies. He has lectured internationally and has written sixteen books.

Brownstein says people who live near the ocean or eat a lot of fish get plenty of iodine. However, his Midwest area is known as the "goiter belt" because the soil is iodine-deficient. He helped develop a test for it and discovered that seventy percent of his patients had low iodine levels. When given iodine, a third can stop their thyroid medication, a third can reduce it, and only a third must continue at the same dose.

He says that if he had to leave functional medicine and use only one of his therapies, he would keep iodine because it helps the most people. In the video above, he also addresses fluoride, thyroid, and hormones. He describes why, contrary to accepted medical “wisdom,” there is a general salt or sodium chloride deficiency.

Four “halides” have significant consequences for humans: (sodium) chloride, fluoride, bromide, and iodine. Our levels of chloride* and iodine are grossly deficient, and we are being poisoned with fluoride in the water and bromide from many consumer products. Fortunately, if we take adequate iodine, it displaces bromide from our tissues and forces its urinary excretion. Unfortunately, this may not be the case for fluoride.

*See the Appendix below for salt information.

Brownstein says we must do our homework for health issues. His motto is, “The best-educated patients get the best results."

What we can learn from censored sources

Although errors are often made in medical reporting, the following “mistakes” and conflicts lend credibility to the idea that globalists are guiding the mainstream iodine narrative. For example, Wikipedia’s article "Iodine (medical use)" contains none of this information.

WebMD’s write-up had none, either. This company, originally CarsDirect.com, is now owned by a massive marketing company that an enormous hedge fund purchased. Advertising, third-party contributions, and sponsors finance it, and some of them influence its content. The parent company also owns Lexis-Nexis, a center of left-wing lunacy.

A third, Healthline, has the biased title, “Ten Uses for Iodine: Do Benefits Outweigh the Risks?" It says:

Given the wide availability of iodine in Western diets, thyroid health isn't typically impacted by low iodine levels in the United States… Despite the role iodine can play in disinfecting drinking water, there are also some concerns that it can increase the total iodine intake in humans and lead to adverse health effects (Yoho note: this is unreferenced). Total iodine intake shouldn't exceed 2 mg per day (This cites NIH sources, which are certainly captured).

In contrast, the iodine truther community says twelve-and-a-half to fifty mg daily is the optimal dose of iodine for normal people. As Lynne learned with her breast cancer, glandular tumors such as breast, prostate, and thyroid can sometimes be suppressed using several hundred milligrams daily. But for most people, Dr. Brownstein recommends starting with 25 mg every morning. See the references and the dosing recommendations below to learn more.

On a hazard-to-benefit ratio, buying iodine and starting to take it is an excellent idea. If you take too little, it works poorly, and if you take too much, it gets excreted in the urine if your kidney function is normal. The only problem that occasionally occurs is getting "hyper" or "revved up." Savvy patients rely on their responses to adjust their doses.

Feeling better can be nearly instantaneous or take weeks. If you have thyroid issues, seek supervision from an experienced practitioner who knows about iodine. Brownstein says that he can often successfully manage Graves’ and Hashimoto’s thyroid diseases simply by using larger doses of iodine.

He rarely resorts to radioactive iodine, which is the “standard of care” for these conditions. This is used to partially or wholly destroy hyperactive thyroids, but it unfortunately spreads throughout the body and causes long-term damage.

I had a formal consultation about my health with Dr. Ken Stoller. Among other things, he recommended a drop of "nascent" iodine every morning. That set me on the path to reading all I could and writing this post. I was soon taking six drops daily, and later increased my dose to 50 milligrams a day of other types.

It is disgraceful that this knowledge is not a part of standard medical training and practice.

Dosing

There are 1000 micrograms in a milligram. The RDA recommends routine iodine doses of 150 to 300 micrograms (.15 to .3 milligrams). Lynne Farrow and David Brownstein advise 25 to 50 milligrams daily—roughly a hundred times more. According to Dr. Brownstein, people with breast, prostate, and other glandular cancers should take several hundred milligrams a day if they can tolerate it. Thyroid disease can often be cured with carefully dosed iodine alone.

Iodine types and availability

✪ Lugol’s solution was developed in 1829. There are 20 drops in a milliliter, so two drops of Lugol’s 5% Solution or five drops of 2% contain the equivalent of one tablet of Iodoral 12.5 mg. Lugol's 2% is readily available, but 5% has been restricted our captured DEA in the US since 2007. Up to one fluid ounce (30 ml) of 5% Lugol's solution is exempt from this regulation.

Two percent Lugol’s iodine is HERE. To get 50 mg, you need to take 2.5 cc of a 2% solution, and if you do not drink it in juice, you will gag. J.CROW'S is the only place I found that sells 5% Lugol's, but our “authorities“ have forbidden all but one-ounce bottles of this higher concentration. It contains 6.25 mg of total iodine per drop, so for 50 mg of 5% Lugol's, you'd need eight drops (about 0.4 cc). I bought a liter of 2 %.

✪ Lugol’s tablets come in 12.5, 25, and 50 milligrams as the expensive Iodoral brand from Optimex. This contains both iodine and potassium iodide. The doses recommended by many holistic doctors are 25 to 50 mg each morning.

✪ Nascent (the Magnascent brand, etc.) was developed in the 1920s. It is more expensive, palatable, has a reputation for purity and reliability, and is available HERE. There are 400 micrograms, or 0.4 mg, per drop. This is a small dose, but if you are deficient, a few drops can have a significant impact. Starting slow like this is reasonable but you ultimately need more. Some claim it is more biologically active than Lugol’s, but this is unlikely. Obtaining sufficient amounts for the larger doses is impractical and expensive compared to Lugol's solution or Iodoral tablets.

✪ SSKI (saturated solution of potassium iodide) was developed in the 1800s and is highly concentrated. A single drop is about 50 mg of iodine. It should be diluted in a glass of water or juice to avoid stomach upset. Available HERE.

Synthesis and recap

Iodine is the most useful supplement after hormone replacement and vitamin D, and it is over-the-counter. At least half of Americans have an iodine deficiency, and the inexpensive replacement of at least 25 mg per day produces profound health improvements for them.

Glandular cancers such as prostate and breast often respond to several hundred milligrams daily, and replacing iodine should be the first consideration in thyroid disease. See stopthethyroidmadness.com for a comprehensive discussion of that. The only typical side effect of overdoing it is becoming hyper, and if the dose is decreased, this goes away.

Captured sources recommend adult doses of only 150-300 micrograms (.15 to 3/10th of a milligram) daily and claim the upper safe limit is 1,100 mcg (one milligram). They warn of dire consequences for those taking more. However, after reading Farrow’s and Brownstein’s books, I know that far higher doses are safe and may save you from many ills, even cancer.

To obtain 50 mg, take 2.5 cc of 2 percent Lugol’s in orange juice. For 100 mg, a minimal dose for a cancer patient, you would need to take five cc, which is a lot of nasty-tasting Lugol’s, so mix it with something.

Warning: Finding a “health provider” who knows even these basics is difficult. If you go it alone, watch yourself, and if you feel poorly, reduce your dose and go more slowly.

Lynne emailed me this final comment

“I don’t think you can overdo iodine unless you’re feeling bad and then ‘that’s the bromide talking.’” She learned this through 15 years of study and interacting with online groups. Getting your dose right is an adjustment process that you should not rush. Read a lot and get knowledgeable help if you can find it. My readers reported more subjective improvement from iodine than from any other topic I've written about.

Experts to consult

There are many others.

✪ David Brownstein, MD (rumored not to be taking new patients, but you can try)

✪ Ken Stoller, MD

✪ Margaret Aranda, MD is my great friend and a superb clinician.

✪ Lynn Farrow recommends Dr. Buist, an expert holistic doctor in Wyoming, Michigan. Her websites are NaturalThyroidChoices.com and SteppingStonesLiving.com.

References

✪ Look at Lynne's book (cited above) first because of its readability and fascinating story. It sold over a million copies and has been translated into eight languages. Also see:

✪ www.BreastCancerChoices.org and LynneFarrow.net. Her Breast Cancer Think Tank is HERE. Iodine is one of their recommended strategies. She is also the editor of Iodineresearch.com.

✪ At the Yahoo iodine group, you can learn from beginners, practitioners, and long-time iodine takers HERE.

✪ The Curezone Iodine Forum HERE is managed by its founders, Laura and Steve. They have had over 10 million hits.

✪ Iodineresearch.com

✪ Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can't Live Without It (2014) by David Brownstein, MD. He has YouTube videos, a website, and many books on Amazon.

✪ THIS reference is about the epidemic of iodine deficiency in US women of reproductive age.

HERE is a comprehensive post about this subject from Unbekoming’s Substack.

✪ Guy Abraham, MD

Dr. Guy Abraham was a former professor of obstetrics, gynecology and endocrinology at UCLA School of Medicine. He graduated from the Université de Montréal in 1961 and later established a practice in Torrance, California.

In 1997, Dr. Abraham mounted what he calls the Iodine Project (reference). He had his company, Optimox Corporation, make Iodoral, the tablet form of Lugol's solution that combines iodine and potassium iodide.

Dr. Abraham has published extensively on iodine research. His notable works include:

"Iodine: The Universal Nutrient" - where he discusses how iodine was historically called "The Universal Medicine" and was used in several clinical conditions over a hundred years ago.

"The History of Iodine in Medicine" series (Parts I, II, and III) (ref above).

"The Wolff-Chaikoff Effect: Crying Wolf?" (ibid)

Multiple papers on orthoiodosupplementation and iodine testing methods

Abraham states that high doses of iodine/iodide (approximately 12.5–50 mg daily) are necessary for optimal function of the thyroid gland and other organ systems. (A reference from the Wayback Machine is HERE.) The Iodine Project concluded that iodine has many health benefits beyond thyroid function, playing key roles in the cardiovascular, immune, and reproductive systems.

Disclaimer: I am not your doctor, and like the rest of life, you must decide what is true about all this for yourself.

Editing: Elizabeth Cronin and Jim Arnold of Liar’s World substack.

Appendix: More Brownstein

Salt

One of Dr. Brownstein’s most interesting insights was that the 1997 INTERSALT World Health Organization (WHO) study recommending low salt consumption for high blood pressure was wrong. It was a demographic study comparing population groups. These are some of the weakest “science” in medicine, and the authors purposefully threw away most of their data to obtain the wrong conclusion. These days, everything WHO is suspect, but this was before we knew about it.

Brownstein advises his patients, including hypertensives, to take several teaspoons of yellowish, unrefined sea salt daily. He recommends the Celtic brand (HERE), which contains critical trace minerals. Redmond brand salt (HERE) is from ancient seabeds in Utah and may be better. Unfortunately, the reverse-osmosis process commonly used to eliminate fluoride removes trace minerals—most notably magnesium—from household drinking water, so we need to supplement.

Salt refined from today’s oceans contains some mercury and other pollutants, although whether there is enough in table salt to harm you is controversial. Pink Himalayan salt is mined from salt laid down by the seas thousands of years ago, and may be better. A fourth alternative is Baja Gold sea salt, available HERE.

Dr. Brownstein says salt improves patient health and does not raise blood pressure. Here is the link to his book, and HERE is an interview.

Treating Covid

Dr. Brownstein prescribed the same treatment protocol he used during the prior flu seasons:

✪ Vitamin A, 100,000 U a day

✪ Vitamin D, 50,000 IU a day

✪ Vitamin C. 1000 mg an hour at first

✪ Iodine 25 to 50 milligrams a day (NOT the microgram doses others recommend)

✪ Inhalant nebulizers with .03 percent hydrogen peroxide (diluted from 3 percent) and one drop of Lugol’s iodine in the solution. It is used every two hours at first.

✪ Intravenous vitamin C is given to sicker patients.

Brownstein spoke about his therapies in this podcast, Redefining Medicine, with special guest Dr. David Brownstein.

His practice treated thousands of Covid patients, and only one died. Brownstein’s partner sent the man to a hospital, and the doctors there murdered him with Remdesivir. If you think this statement is over the top, listen to any of Scott Schara’s interviews in my archives. THIS is one.

My friend George had this to say about Brownstein’s protocol, “I’m just getting over the worst summer flu/Covid that I’ve ever had. I have been gargling and nebulizing povidine iodine for several days, which immediately made a difference. I am mega-dosing on vitamin C powder as well.”

If you can’t wait another moment to get more Brownstein, HERE is a podcast he did with Dr. Mercola about his virus treatment protocol.

