377. THE DOOR INTO SUMMER

Resources:

1. THE APOCALYPSE ALMANAC : fun, treatments, and cures. 2. FULLSCRIPT SUPPLEMENT STORE : top quality and reasonable prices.

Table of Contents

1. ”Neuroregeneration” agents for PD

2. Eliminating metal toxicity

3. Other supplements

4. Lifestyle

5. Symptomatic treatments

6. Parkinson’s treatments

7. Failures

8. Fungus

9. No one can accuse me of being an academic jackass.

10. Synthesis

11. Lion’s Mane

If Joe Tippens could unlock cancer cures with veterinary fenbendazole, I can find the key to PD. But at this point in my quest, it’s looking like dozens of locks and a whole ring of keys.

I am doing too much, so do not imitate me, but perhaps you will find something useful in these ideas. I rated each supplement with one (*) to three (***) stars for their presumptive efficacy for Parkinson’s, and left unrated the ones I am unsure about.

Alternative medicine has no paved path, no accepted “standard of care,” and no doctor you can trust blindly. You must study to get anything out of it. The wretched mainstream medical journals say that Parkinson’s is idiopathic, which is five-syllable jargon idiocy that implies the cure is unknowable. I do not believe this, but I’m finding out that nothing in this field comes easily.

I have referenced most of this with links. For more, scan the Table of Contents of the Apocalypse Almanac.



”Neuroregeneration” agents for PD

***I have been on (very) low-dose ketamine for eight weeks, and although I have no firm conclusions, I am hopeful. Neurological damage occurring over many years does not go away overnight. See THIS post. “Special K” might be the most promising thing here.

A rat neuron before (top) and after (bottom) ketamine treatment. The increased number of orange nodes represents restored connections in the rat's brain. Our dear rat, unfortunately, sacrificed his life to donate his image.

Magnesium L-threonate crosses the blood-brain barrier. It can improve memory, learning, and overall cognitive abilities, while also reducing anxiety and aiding sleep. Magnesium deficiencies in the brain are related to cognitive decline. It is available HERE as pills, but the only powder I found was at Amazon.de, and it was pricey. NOTE: Powder does not have fillers like capsules and pills, and is reputedly purer. To use it, get a $15 digital milligram scale HERE, measure the desired dose, and deliver it with an appropriately sized plastic scooper. These are available HERE.

I recently discovered Lion’s Mane and purchased a pound of the powder HERE. It has an excellent reputation, but I’m not sure I can tolerate another darn supplement. See the Appendix.

***Phosphatidylcholine (PC) may be in this category. It reduces my tremors, and I take it intravenously every week or two and orally several times a week. It is a significant component of cell membranes and may help restore membrane integrity. The theory suggests that it addresses membranes damaged by consuming unsaturated fats. Additionally, when broken down, it releases choline, which is necessary for acetylcholine synthesis and may help decrease inflammation. I have been on this for five months. References are HERE, HERE, HERE. Availability: Doctors giving this treatment IV can be found in most major US cities. The formula is 1250 mg of PC, 600 mg of glutathione, and 5 mg of Leucovorin, which is similar to folic acid. PC is available in compounding pharmacies in the US or as name-brand Essentiale N in Russia and parts of Europe. The rest can be purchased by mail order through Indian and other foreign pharmacies. HERE is where to buy the oral form; the dose is a teaspoon to a tablespoon a day. I have used the IV almost weekly for five months. My long-suffering wife gives it to me, and it takes about 40 minutes. One of my doctors says PC might conflict with the DMSO and chlorine dioxide I take, but I DFL to her about that.

Eliminating metal toxicity

***I take OSR, which is Boyd Haley’s effective chelator for mercury and other heavy metals. To enhance its penetration, I use it about 5 days a week when I take oral DMSO. There are case reports of Parkinson’s resolving after several years of this. It is expensive but has no other adverse effects.

***Fiji silica water: When I am in Los Angeles, I drink a quart daily to eliminate aluminum. Like OSR, this has no side effects, but it is a little pricey. Dennis Crouse wrote a book HERE that proved to my satisfaction that aluminum causes Alzheimer's.

Other supplements

*Chlorine Dioxide. I took CD for months as directed, eight hours a day, and now take a few doses once or twice a week. It has effects even at such low doses. Since my body tolerates full doses without much of a Herxheimer reaction, I don’t seem to have an oxidation problem to be solved. I have tried nine drops of MMS twice in an hour with no adverse effect.

***Selenium 400 to 600 mcg daily per Lee Cowden, Chief Scientific Advisor at Academy of Comprehensive Integrative Medicine (ACIM). Some functional doctors recommend the higher end of this for Parkinson’s patients. I eat five Brazil nuts when I can get them instead of the pills.

***Vitamin D . Taking 100,000 to 150,000 IU once a week keeps my levels at 110 ng/ml. This draft post explains D. If it has been published by the time you read this, please search my archives for it or read the section in the Apocalypse Almanac HERE. Henry Lahore, our D czar, has lots more about how D fights Parkinson’s HERE, and his Substack is HERE.

***Testosterone is the most noticeable and beneficial supplement. For women, cream is best, and they need only apply it two to three times a week. Using the strongest kind (200 mg/cc) facilitates this and enables the purchase of a year’s worth at once. You will have to educate your doctor about this, and many will not be cooperative. It’s a turkey test. Messing with cream testosterone twice a day is too much hassle for me and most men, so we use weekly shots. Longer-acting ones are available in Europe.

DHEA is like a mild, safe testosterone in a pill. See THIS article from the Apocalypse Almanac.

Lifestyle

Aggressive, strenuous exercise I test my strength, stamina, and coordination almost daily. My mission is to ***make my workouts as brutal as possible while minimizing the risk of injury. This is not easy, but as a lifelong serious athlete, I know what I’m doing. I walk forwards, backwards, and sideways on an incline treadmill to improve my coordination and keep my sorry ankles limber. I hang from a chin-up bar until I fall off like overripe fruit. I do deep front squats with a 75-pound dumbbell, and back squats and deadlifts with an 180-pound bar for eight reps. (The calculated one-rep max for these is 223, a lame weight for anyone younger who is serious.) I also have a kettlebell routine, do weight machines, and the “farmer’s walk” for a couple of minutes with 75 pounds in each hand. Finally, I do a half-hour of flow yoga five days a week that blends poses from Baptiste (see his fantastic book HERE) and Bikram. I am also a regular at the climbing gym. Although I can do the pose above—badly—do not be impressed by any of this. I only manage to do part of the above on any given day, and if you saw me limping through my little workouts, you'd probably laugh. DMSO enhances my recovery and promotes tissue remodeling, hopefully including joint tissue. I’m convinced I would have avoided shoulder replacements had I known about it three years ago.

Many sources recommend a **keto or carnivore diet (see HERE and HERE). These decrease inflammation and improve Parkinson’s symptoms. Other conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, disappear. I am not strict about it, but lean towards keto with primarily beef. Epic constipation ended my trial of the carnivore diet. You might do better if you drink lots of water and eat enough fat. Since I started being consistent with bedtime magnesium oxide, I could likely tolerate this diet without experiencing any nasty bathroom issues. Another reason I left the carnivore camp is that I learned about the importance of the gut microbiome and the necessity of consuming a ***high amount of fiber. My diet is good—no seed oils, low sugar, little wheat, and natural foods—but I struggle with adhering to these diets or fasting for longer than 16 hours.

At the advice of my functional doctor, **I (mostly) quit alcohol and caffeine. Both make my tremor unpleasantly worse for 24 hours. Aluminum poisoning from coffee makers is just one of the problems associated with coffee. PD patients are sensitive people ha.

Symptomatic treatments

The all-important gut microbiome

Parkinson’s is related to gut bacteria problems, and I have had a sore tummy for over a year. When my “good” bacteria were tested, my bifidobacteria had gone AWOL. In Germany, a bright, experienced doctor friend at a detox clinic where I was getting IVs and colonics (yikes!) recommended stool transplantation. In the US, we pick an individual donor, but in Europe, they use stool from 30 vaccinated donors per transplant. Although I might have been born yesterday, it wasn’t last week, so I declined.

For more about that, see my post, “I WENT TO A CONFERENCE TO LEARN HOW TO TRANSPLANT STOOL.” I cracked a lot of jokes that my family found tasteless.

Eating fermented foods, including sauerkraut, ***kefir, kimchi, and kombucha, is the safest and likely the most effective (and sanitary!) support for your pesky microbiota. These somehow repopulate the gut with good bacteria over long periods. On the advice of a reader, I started drinking kefir after most meals—about a gallon a month—and my tummy feels great. I think stool testing would show healthier results now.

Parkinson’s patients like me know constipation.

HERE is my constipation section from the Apocalypse Almanac:

PD people have a neurological problem that slooows everything down.

***The following is my secret to perfect regularity. Your solution will likely be far less aggressive because your bowel works better, so start low and go slow. I take the following at bedtime: Two 400 mg magnesium oxide capsules from HERE. This is Amazon, but the products from Fullscript might be better, and the powder (HERE) is cheaper. Oxide is only about 5 percent bioavailable, so you still need to take other types as well to keep your magnesium levels up. Two 500 mg magnesium glycinate tablets A small scoop of magnesium threonate powder, which penetrates the blood-brain barrier.



I have no upset or cramping using the above. I apologize for being graphic, but everything is… soft now. Be careful—if you are not as constipated as I am, this might cause you to s*** the bed.

Magnesium oxide powder is available HERE, and magnesium sulfate is available on THIS page. Vitamin C powder (ascorbic acid) in daily multi-gram doses also helps. Do not be afraid of these, and adjust your doses as needed for regularity.

I also drink ***a quart of water or more every morning and at least one more throughout the day.

I eat **prunes and fiber-rich vegetables after ***soaking them in six drops of activated MMS in a quart or two of water to remove herbicides and pesticides.

A morning MMS program can be helpful, but to relieve constipation, you must push the dose into a slight Herx, which experts generally do not recommend.

I tried a herbal remedy called Motility Select from Fullscript, but it caused cramping.

The high-tech solution to constipation is a PEMF device. My initial review of these machines is HERE, and my final opinions are HERE (if this has been published, search my archives for it). I recommend the BEMER, the ARC Microtech, or the Magnetic Magic. We have vastly more experience with the BEMER than the others, and for Parkinson’s, I recommend it for its gentle properties because we are so sensitive. My affiliate account is HERE.

The ARC is only about $500. If you enter ROBYOH30 at checkout from https://arcmicrotech.com, you will get a £30 discount.

I take ***oral DMSO for ankle arthritis.

A tablespoon in a glass of water, five days a week, decreases inflammation. Twice a day freaking works even better.

I use **topical DMSO with chlorine dioxide on my ankles once a day.

My DMSO posts are HERE and HERE.

I have a report of a myopia cure using two tablespoons a day.

My great friend, “A Midwestern Doctor,” told me IV DMSO cures Parkinson’s, but the FDA has made this nearly unavailable.

Not to worry; RFK is coming for the FDA. Under his leadership, the following genocidal bastards were recently “disinvited” from their Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices:

American Medical Association American Academy of Pediatrics Infectious Diseases Society of America American Academy of Family Physicians American College of Physicians American Geriatrics Society American Osteopathic Association National Medical Association National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

We will have to wait until after the midterms to see the full extent of RFK’s wrath.

Decreasing inflammation:

Although most of the modalities mentioned elsewhere in this post are helpful as well, DMSO is the major player. HERE is the Apocalypse Almanac’s inflammation section. The links below connect to articles.

Chlorine dioxide (CD)

DMSO

melatonin

Low-dose naltrexone

High-dose magnesium

Boron (Borax)

Aspirin, at least 325 mg a day and never enteric coated. Baby aspirin’s 81 mg dosage is purposely designed to be too small a dose to be effective… for anything.

I have early macular degeneration.

Although medical texts refer to it as “Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD),” this is a misnomer intended to mislead us into thinking it is untreatable. HERE is a post I wrote about treatments. Mine may be related to exposure to blue light during excessive computer use.

My friend Zaid at THIS Substack convinced me to switch the display colors on my iPhone and Mac laptop from blue to red. (The links tell how to do it.) The image below shows my current iPhone screen. All that red takes some getting used to, and I have had to increase my screen brightness to use the phone. I think I am also sleeping better, but it is too early to tell.

This candid photo of Judy yelling at the kids is my home screen.

You can also get *blue-blocker glasses to wear when you stare at the computer. HERE are some nice ones, and THESE are clip-ons I attach to my $3 Costco 1.75 power reading glasses.

*** High-dose melatonin cures macular degeneration; see THIS post. Besides taking 200 to 400 mg of it each night, I use ***chlorine dioxide (CDS or MMS) on my eyelids once or twice daily, applying half-strength ***DMSO first to facilitate penetration. Both treatments go right through the eye to the retina.

I also **sun gaze as per THIS expert’s advice, which is great for your eyes. Unfortunately, I’ve just learned that my Kaiser cataract lens implants block ultraviolet light, which is like wearing sunglasses all the time. This is terrible for your eyes. Think twice before getting your cataracts “done” because almost all fake lenses completely block UV. But do not get discouraged. You can likely cure your cataracts using CD, DMSO, and castor oil, but you will have to use them as eyedrops and put up with some stinging. See my posts.

I have my eyes scanned every four months at the optometrist and undergo a yearly examination with the ophthalmologist. My retinas have been stable for over a year.

Sleep:

As Zaid has told me, sungazing at dawn and dusk as well as using red lights after dark helps.

***Glycine is an amino acid, and it may be essential, or not made well by the body. You can take up to ten grams. GlyNAC, glycine with N-acetylcysteine, is an energizing superpower that is typically taken in the AM on an empty stomach. It is sweet and easy to use. HERE is a draft post about that; if it has already dropped, search my archives for it.

***Ketamine. Consider this for indications like neurological disease, anxiety, depression, or post-concussion syndrome. It puts you to sleep, of course.

**Magnesium glycinate. Multi-gram doses at bedtime are fine if your bowel tolerates them.

**CBD oil. Harmless. Its effects are weak for me, although some people get sleepy using only a few drops. Hold your dose in your mouth for ten minutes if you can. Buy it at the marijuana dispensary as it is not available online.

***THC gummies, but they are not worth it for me because their side effect is confusion.

***Melatonin, obtainable HERE, 200-300 mg a night. I like the inexpensive powder from BulkSupplements.com. Researchers who know the benefits of melatonin well often take far larger doses. All mature readers should consider it. Ninety-five percent of us can tolerate it; others get irritating dreams and hangovers.

Of course, caffeine and alcohol avoidance improve your chances of sleeping through the night.

Not eating past six or seven PM is also a big help, but it is challenging for me.

Responses to all this are individual.

Parkinson’s treatments

I am convinced that Levodopa and other Pharma medications for Parkinson’s are damaging and do not improve outcomes. Levodopa, for example, induces dyskinesia after several years. This is a common, permanent, and irreversible side effect characterized by involuntary movements. As is often the case—witness every psych drug—levodopa is one more Rockefeller medicine that causes a variant of the disease it treats. Counterpoint: I met a man who relieved his symptoms with it for a decade with few side effects.

**High-dose thiamine often helps PD. It is safe and works for some people. I took 1,500 to 2,500 mg of it for a month, but that was just too many darn pills, so I switched to powder from HERE. I now take TTFD thiamine instead, which is far better absorbed. The recommended dose is 200 mg daily, and it can be found in the Fullscript Supplement Store or HERE. I don’t notice much, but maybe I would be one big shaking tremor if I did not take it.

**Oral GlyNAC (See draft post HERE or search my archives if it has already dropped.) Glycine is an anti-inflammatory amino acid that aids sleep and improves eye health. NAC (N-acetylcholine) is a precursor for glutathione, a powerful antioxidant. Even severely symptomatic end-stage Parkinson’s responds to that when it is given intravenously, daily. It requires a central line if you don’t want to kill all your veins, so it is too much hassle to be worth it for most of us.

*B12 injections ( methylcobalamin, not the synthetic cyanocobalamin): One regimen is 1,000 mcg IM three times a week for two weeks, followed by weekly doses. I've just started this, and it seems to be helping. It is available from Indian pharmacies. Your mileage may vary from * to ***.

My post HERE discusses natural Parkinson’s treatments, including thiamine, glutathione, astaxanthin, blood donation, low-dose naltrexone, and vitamin C.

Failures:

I tried methylene blue for six weeks with no result except for staining… everything. Then I read Peter Breggin’s post HERE and decided MB’s risks were not worth it.

I took a month of ivermectin at 36 mg a day to purge any pesky parasites lurking around but had no appreciable result. Saw nothing. Felt nothing. See THIS parasite section of the Apocalypse Almanac.

Cortisone-type steroids and NSAIDS (non-steroidal anti-inflammatories): stay away. These decrease inflammation but also inhibit healing and occasionally cause death. NSAIDS like Motrin kill 11,000 people in the US each year, and steroids kill many more. Immunosuppressants such as methotrexate or azathioprine are worse. They reduce the body's immune response, making fighting infection and disease harder, and cause cancer and more.

Fungus

I have nail fungus, and a famous naturopath speculated that mine is systemic and might be causing ankle inflammation and other issues. She has seen phenomenal cures for brain tumors, Parkinson’s, and other problems using Pharma antifungals like fluconazole. I have been on this for a week, and my ankles already show improvement. I put this off for a year because I was worried about toxicity. This drug requires a year of therapy plus kidney and liver tests to watch for damage.

Although fluconazole’s half-life is approximately 30 hours, and it takes roughly six days to leave the body, authorities say less frequent dosing does not significantly reduce toxicity. They generally recommend 200 to 400 mg daily for systemic infections. Doses over 400mg daily carry an increased risk, as does prolonged treatment duration and the use of other hepatotoxic medications such as Tylenol, statins, phenytoin, warfarin, or other azole antifungals. Other risk factors include pre-existing liver disease, kidney impairment, and advanced age. My doctor prescribed 150 mg a day.

How to survive Supplement World

Trying to take everything every day doesn’t work, so read the chapter HERE from the Apocalypse Almanac to learn what to do. Among other tips, you need a Vitaminder-style pill container from THIS link to sort your pills weekly:

No one can accuse me of being an academic jackass.

These people sit under a corporate or government tree and wait for cash to fall from the sky. That is a useless exercise because the psychopathic sponsors with the deep pockets love only money, don’t give a damn about cures, and often fund ideas that make us sicker so they can sell treatments. And as you have repeatedly seen, the promising ones are often ignored or suppressed because they cannot be patented to generate usurious profits.

Life with Parkinson’s

I was exhausted after a workout and sitting on the steps of my gym recently when an attractive woman walked over for a chat. At 71, I have to make the most of rare situations like this and was enjoying the attention. But she said she had seen me trembling and asked if I was sick. When I told her I had Parkinson’s, she left almost as fast as if she had disappeared.

Synthesis:

No roadmap exists for all this; the supposed standards of conventional medicine are lies, and we must take responsibility for ourselves. If I stop thinking and rely on a guru or physician, I will be lost.

Since I have no patient care responsibilities, I have more time to study than clinicians. They typically have experience with only a few of the modalities above. After several years of full-time study—though I am admittedly an amateur—I have a deeper understanding of the practical treatment of Parkinson’s than most practitioners.

I’m weak on herbal treatments, but I’m working on it by studying the FULLSCRIPT supplement store offerings, tutored by Dr. Tamara. It is endless…

I have had minimal testing, but I will start in 8 weeks when I return from Europe and will share updates about the process. Dr. T is an expert, so stay tuned for her post.

Thanks to hundreds of readers for their emails with all the ideas. You are a brilliant lot, but Polymath Paul Sansonetti is my finest source and brightest mentor. I know his IQ is high because he consumes more data than anyone I know.

PD is an insidious opponent that had been chewing on my nervous system for a decade before I noticed. I do not expect to reverse it without a protracted fight. I monitor my progress by observing my tremor, but it is getting slightly worse.

Again, I am not recommending my approach, and my methods are a work in progress.

Thank you for reading my essay, “What I did on my summer vacation.”

Unless you have PD, it was more about me than you, and I apologize for that.

How do I feel about my crazy life? The title of Art Williams’s wonderful book, All You Can Do Is All You Can Do, But All You Can Do Is Enough!, says it all. I am having a fascinating ride and am throwing every resource I have at these problems. I’ve grown enormously, and I hope you have enjoyed the saga and learned along the way.

Editing credit: Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack and Elizabeth Cronin.

Sharing expands my visibility. Share

Share Surviving Healthcare

Leave a comment

To learn how to help me without spending money, read THIS .

Appendix: Lion's Mane mushroom

It can cross the blood-brain barrier and stimulate nerve growth factor (NGF) production. This helps the growth, maintenance, and survival of neurons. It has anti-inflammatory properties and promotes growth of neurites (a nerve projection extending from the cell body of a neuron).

The usual dosage is 500-1000 mg daily, taken with food once or twice daily.

Studies

Animal studies have shown that Lion's Mane can promote nerve regeneration, improve cognitive function, and potentially aid in repairing damaged neural tissue. Some suggest it may help with neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Small human studies have suggested potential benefits for mild cognitive impairment.

Some use Lion's Mane as a performance enhancer.

A 2020 mouse study of Parkinson's disease found that Lion's mane decreased oxidative stress and dopaminergic damage in the striatum and substantia nigra and reduced motor deficits. REFERENCE. REFERENCE. REFERENCE.

The taste is terrible, so it needs to be paired with something like kefir.

PS: Help me get Butchered by “Healthcare” to Candace Owen!

It is a natural for her book club and deserves a broader audience. Her contact info is: info@candaceowens.com and https://candaceowens.com/contact/. I couldn’t find her address, or I would have sent her a hard copy.

I make no money on this. Don’t forget to say that Butchered has 4.7 stars and 392 reviews on Amazon.