373. BONUS: JAMES ROGUSKI STOPPED THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION. I CALLED TO CONGRATULATE HIM AND HE TOLD ME HE IS NOW GOING AFTER THE PREP ACT

Resources:

HERE is the Rumble video, and HERE is Roguski’s video about the PREP Act. I got sick after watching it. The Act was passed by profiteering Pharma companies conspiring with psychopathic globalists to commit genocide. It was signed into law by President George W. Bush on December 30, 2005, so if you have maintained any illusions about that bastard, they should vanish now.

This is James in his basement, networking worldwide to fight our enemies.

Click these other platforms to view the same video.

The PREP Act: A License to Kill Without Consequences

James summarizes our conversation:

The World Health Organization lost a major battle when the United States rejected amendments to international health regulations, but that victory means nothing if we don't address the root cause of medical tyranny in America. The PREP Act, signed into law by George W. Bush in 2005, gave the medical industrial complex a license to kill without legal consequences.

The Anatomy of Medical Tyranny

The first line of the PREP Act states that it protects individuals in the pharmaceutical, hospital, emergency, and industrial sectors from lawsuits and liability for any harm caused by their therapies, provided they follow the instructions issued by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This law doesn't just protect vaccines - it covers everything related to COVID, including fraudulent nose swabs, deadly ventilators, remdesivir, Paxlovid, and molnupiravir.

The law creates a list of "covered persons" - pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, hospitals, doctors, nurses, clinics, urgent care centers. If they use "covered countermeasures" and harm people, their victims cannot sue for damages. The PREP Act throws away state law, violating the 9th and 10th Amendments. It eliminates the right to sue, also wiping out the 7th Amendment and the right to trial by jury.

The provision that made my jaw drop states that no court—no federal court, no state court in the country—has subject matter jurisdiction over declarations made by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This legalizes medical tyranny.

The Perfect Criminal Business Model

Attorney Aaron Siri explained this perfectly when he jokingly offered Tucker Carlson a business deal: "I've got this company. We make poisonous stuff. If we give it to people and they get sick, that improves our business model because more people getting sick means more customers. You might worry that we'll get sued, but there's a law that states, as long as the Secretary of Health and Human Services certifies us as covered persons using covered countermeasures, we're protected from liability. The government will buy the products, market them, promote them, and claim they're safe and effective, even though we know they're not. It's designed as a customer acquisition tool to make people sick, which benefits everybody in the industry. The media will stifle anybody telling the truth. Would you like in on this highly profitable business deal with no downside?"

This captures exactly what the PREP Act enables. When people were harmed or murdered and went to law firms seeking justice, good lawyers had to tell them not to waste their money because the defense would simply file a motion to dismiss, citing PREP Act coverage.

The Compensation Fraud

The government promised victims they could submit claims to the Countermeasure Injury Compensation Program instead of suing. In the four and a half years since the COVID vaccines were introduced and five and a half years of COVID hospital protocols, barely 40 people have received compensation from this program. Forty people out of 300 million Americans who got the injection. Most received only a couple thousand dollars, while the government took away their constitutionally guaranteed right to sue.

Beyond COVID: Nine Active Declarations

The PREP Act doesn't just cover COVID. Nine PREP Act declarations remain active, including Marburg, Ebola, and Zika. Suppose you travel and return feeling unwell, and a doctor diagnoses you with a condition that is covered. In that case, anything they do to treat you - including adverse events from the treatment - falls under PREP Act protection. They don't think outside the box for optimal treatment. They follow protocols knowing they can't be sued regardless of harm.

The Path to Repeal

Representative Thomas Massey recently submitted HR 4388, the PREP Repeal Act. Just as the nation repealed Prohibition with another constitutional amendment, we need Congress to pass a law abolishing this 20-year-old abomination. It's a simple one-page law that would eliminate the legal protection this corrupt industry has enjoyed.

Secretary Kennedy could recall existing declarations and wind down current PREP Act protections, but he cannot repeal an act of Congress. Only Congress can do that. Donald Trump would need to sign the repeal.

The Corruption Test

Any member of Congress whose name doesn't appear as a co-sponsor on Thomas Massey's HR 4388 faces a simple question: How much money are you getting from Big Pharma to support this abomination? Are you for the Constitution or corruption?

This racketeering organization - this fascist collusion between government and industry - pre-positioned laws to protect their illegal business operations. They've made murder legal and blocked victims from seeking justice in court. While there are many battles to fight, repealing the PREP Act would restore the fundamental principle that harming people should have consequences.

We need leaders, volunteers, and activists nationwide to pressure their representatives. If we cannot organize and demand Congress fix this 20-year-old problem, we've lost our country. Every day this law remains on the books, more people suffer harm with no legal recourse while the perpetrators profit without consequence.

Call James to get involved. His cell is 310-619-3055.

Representative Thomas Massie (KY-4) has sponsored H.R. 4388 “The PREP Repeal Act” to Congress along with co-sponsor Paul Gosar (AZ-9).

Here’s why I call the PREP Act medical malpractice martial law. It’s a federal law that says none of the state laws apply, and I think it’s a violation of the 10th Amendment. There’s nowhere in the Constitution that lets the federal government say that all state laws dealing with liability are null and void. Congressman Thomas Massie (KY-04)

Resources:

Sharing is doing your part. Share

Leave a comment