370. WHAT HAPPENED TO SCOTT SCHARA'S LAWSUIT AGAINST THE HOSPITAL THAT MURDERED HIS DAUGHTER?

Scott Schara speaks about the trial and verdict in his wrongful death case.

Here is the video version:

Scott’s expert said precisely what I thought, and I have experience sedating thousands of patients using most of the drugs that killed Grace.

The issues are so obvious to me that I asked Scott about jury nullification. This is when a jury acquits a defendant, even when the evidence suggests guilt, because they disagree with the law or its application to the case. The jury disregards the judge's instructions on the law or the evidence, choosing to deliver a verdict based on their sense of justice, morality, or social issues. Lawyers are not permitted to ask a jury to nullify a verdict. But skillful lawyers know how to argue for it without outright asking for it.

However, there was no chance of that. This jury was composed primarily of younger people, and they deliberated for only 15 minutes.

Summary

This is a summary of David Fiorazo’s interview, written through Scott’s eyes.

As exposed by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden on Joe Rogan’s podcast, I lost my 19-year-old daughter, Grace, to what can only be described as hospital-sanctioned euthanasia. Grace had Down syndrome and died at a COVID hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin, after receiving what my expert witness, Dr. Berdine, called "the worst clinical decision" (the administration of morphine) he ever saw in 46 years of medical practice.

The Drugs That Killed Grace

The hospital administered three drugs to Grace: Precedex, lorazepam, and morphine. Dr. Berdine reviewed Grace's medical records and testified that the repeated administration of Precedex on October 13th was "insane." The administration of morphine to a patient who was unconscious, unresponsive, had lost her blood pressure, had no palpable pulse, and whose respiratory pattern was failing was beyond medical incompetence .

Dr. Berdine had never served as an expert witness for plaintiffs before. He only worked for the defense, representing doctors. This case moved him so much that he refused personal payment for his work. He said Grace's treatment was the most egregious he had ever seen, and he wanted the truth exposed to the public.

The Trial Results

We needed 10 out of 12 jurors to win in Wisconsin. The defense required the same. The jury decided against us 11 to 1 in about 15 minutes. Only one juror—I believe the oldest person on the jury—stood with us. I’d estimate the average age of the jury was in their early 30s.

These younger jurors had been programmed by the public school system and social media to trust the medical establishment. When our case touched on vaccines, COVID protocols, and ivermectin—topics labeled as conspiracies—we looked like fringe people to this jury. The general population cannot accept that the things they were told were safe and effective were killing people.

Hospital Deception and Fraudulent Consent

The hospital created a fraudulent consent document. Grace and I arrived at the emergency room at 2:10 PM on October 6, 2021. Seventeen minutes later, at 2:27 PM, someone documented that Grace had given oral consent to a general consent form. This phantom conversation never happened, and as a Down Syndrome patient, she would have had trouble understanding it anyway. I was with Grace the entire time as her father, advocate, and power of attorney.

Based on this document, the hospital claimed that Grace orally agreed to a general consent document without my presence. The document shows no signature from Grace and no identification of who supposedly had this conversation with her. We brought this document into evidence to show that we did not give implied consent for treatment.

What the Defense Experts Testified

The hospital brought in six experts from across the country, including two from Johns Hopkins. These high-priced experts stated that everything done to Grace followed the standard of care and was normal for an ICU. They said that by entering a hospital, patients give implied consent for any treatment. They claimed doctors need not inform families about dangerous medications, even after prior overdoses.

Most shocking, their experts testified that a DNI (Do Not Intubate) equals a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate), and that doctors can unilaterally place a DNR on patients without consent, without witnesses, without signatures, and without a DNR bracelet.

The Illegal DNR

The hospital placed an illegal DNR on Grace without our knowledge or consent. We learned of this when we were screaming to save Grace, and the nurses refused to come into her room – telling us that Grace was DNR.

The PREP Act Shield

The PREP Act, passed in December 2005, grants immunity from liability for any treatment covered under emergency use authorization during a declared public health emergency. If Grace had received remdesivir or been placed on a ventilator, we would have had no legal recourse because these were protected countermeasures.

The defense falsely claimed I was offered remdesivir and refused it, implying Grace died because of my decision. This was a direct lie. I was never offered remdesivir, though I would have refused it because we understood its dangers before entering the hospital.

The Statistical Reality

According to HBO's documentary "Bleed Out," Wisconsin sees 27,000 patients injured or killed in hospitals annually. Of those, only 84 lawsuits were filed. Only 22 go to trial—that's 0.08% of all cases. Of those 22 trials, only three went in favor of the plaintiffs. We were fighting 13.6% odds within 0.08% odds.

Our lawsuit cost one million dollars. The maximum we could win in Wisconsin for medical malpractice was $750,000. We didn’t file the lawsuit for money. God called us to shed light on evil. The beast system is designed to protect hospitals and doctors, not patients.

The Broader Implications

The jury's decision establishes that patients lose all rights upon admission to the hospital. Doctors can administer any drugs without consent. Families need not be informed of dangerous medications or overdoses. Doctors can unilaterally impose DNR orders without the patient's or family's knowledge.

The medical system operates under Medicare and Medicaid rules designed to ration care and hasten death. These rules are presented as budget-balancing measures, but they function as death panels. The Hippocratic Oath is not "first do no harm"—it's an oath to pagan gods that prioritizes the system over patients.

Recommendations

1. Get your critical thinking back by dropping your medical insurance. Reclaim the ground you gave up before you were awake. Samaritan’s Ministry is an option.

2. Find a medical professional who does not accept Medicare or Medicaid, so they are not controlled by the rationing care model the government incentivizes. You can source someone in your area:

3. Get your paperwork in order with a medical directives document and a medical Power of Attorney. https://ouramazinggrace.net/Hospital%20Rescues-Forms%20you%20need

4. Review the Hospital Survival Guide from ProtocolKills.com.

https://www.protocolkills.com/survival

5. Have an advocate who is awake and willing to stay with you 100% of the time in the event of a hospital stay.

6. Start with the position that nothing will be done to you or the person you are advocating for, without your express written consent. Do not rely on the doctor to provide informed consent. If our lawsuit did nothing else, it showed the world that the standard of care for informed consent is subjective, which means they will do whatever they want based on what they believe is right, not what you believe is right. Of course, objective emergencies are excluded from this stance.

My Mission

I speak out because I don't want this to happen to anyone else, not even to my worst enemy. The white coat no longer deserves automatic trust. Doctors and hospitals must earn trust through transparent actions, not demand it through cultural programming.

When you enter the hospital system, you surrender your rights. The jury confirmed this reality.

The physical reason I continue this fight is to prevent other families from experiencing what we endured. The spiritual reason is that God placed us in this battle for His purposes. More people may be saved through our loss than through a victory. The truth about hospital protocols must reach the public, even if the courts refuse to deliver justice.

Grace's death exposes a system designed to kill vulnerable patients while protecting itself through legal immunity. Until Americans understand this reality, hospitals will continue operating as state-sanctioned killing centers rather than healing institutions.

References and Resources

Websites:

OurAmazingGrace.net (Scott Schara's website with trial documentation and newsletter)



WorldviewMatters.tv (David Fiorazo's podcast archive with previous Scott Schara interviews)

HarbingersDaily.com (World news biblically understood)

Media Coverage:

The New American (live-streamed the trial)

Children's Health Defense (CHD) (assisted with trial coverage)

Joe Rogan Experience (Dr. Mary Bowden discussed the case)

The Yoho interview (unpublished due to audio issues).

Legal Resources:

HBO Documentary: Bleed Out by Steve Burrows, available on HBO Max. (Wisconsin medical malpractice statistics)

Trial documentation and extensive summary available through newsletter signup at OurAmazingGrace.net

Medical Expert:

Dr. Berdine (our expert witness with 46+ years of medical experience) This verdict shocked the hell out of me, even though I thought I had seen it all. Throw some emails into the space below if you believe my content is worthy. Restacking or other sharing helps too.

Parting Shot: Improve your sleep

By Dr. Tamara Santa Ana

What Poor Sleep Does to You

Blood sugar problems - Makes you insulin resistant and crave junk food

Weak immune system - More likely to catch infections

Weight gain - disrupts hunger hormones and slows metabolism

Mental health issues - Increases anxiety, depression, and poor concentration

Two Main Sleep Problems

"Tired but Wired" - Can't fall asleep despite being exhausted

Middle-Night Waking - Fall asleep fine, but wake up between 1 and 4 A.M. and can't get back to sleep.

Start with good sleep habits

Consistent bedtime

A dark room

No screens before bed.

If you continue these practices for 2-3 weeks and still struggle, the nutrients listed below can help restore healthy sleep patterns.

Fullscript’s top 5 sleep nutrients (access them HERE )

1. Magnesium Glycinate

Role: Natural muscle and nervous system relaxer.

Dosage: 200-400mg before bed. (Yoho comment: a higher dose may be required.)

Best for: "Tired but wired" feeling, physical tension.

Watch out: Can cause loose stools; avoid if you have kidney problems

2. Melatonin

Role: Your body's natural sleep hormone - tells your brain "time to sleep."

Dosage: 0.5-3mg, 30 minutes before desired sleep time. Yoho note: Use 200 mg instead for the larger dose’s many health benefits..I recommend powder melatonin from PureBulk or Bulk Supplements, which can be obtained HERE.

Best for: Troubles falling asleep and resetting your sleep schedule.

Watch out: Can interact with blood thinners and diabetes medications; start with the lowest dose.

3. L-Theanine

Role: Quiets racing thoughts without causing drowsiness.

Dosage: 100-200mg.

Best for: Minds that won't shut off at bedtime.

Watch out: Very safe, but may interact with blood pressure medications.

4. Chamomile

Role: Gentle, natural sedative for overall relaxation. Dosage: 400-1600mg or as directed.

Best for: General anxiety and mild sleep issues.

Watch out: Don't use it if you are allergic to ragweed, daisies, or if you are taking blood thinners.

Valerian Root

Role: Works on the same brain pathways as prescription sleep meds, but gently. It takes 2-4 weeks for the full effect to be felt.

Dosage: 300-600mg

Best for: Both falling asleep and staying asleep

Watch out: Never combine with alcohol or sedatives

The "Secret Weapon:” Glycine

Role: Lowers core body temperature - one of the most critical sleep signals.

Dosage: 3 grams (much higher than other supplements).

Best for: Individuals who wake up tired despite getting 7-8 hours of sleep a night.

Watch out: Extremely safe; start with 1 gram to test tolerance.

Most sleep experts are familiar with glycine, but it's rarely discussed publicly. It is an excellent sleep aid.

Yoho note: GlyNAC has other benefits; see THIS draft post.

Safety Rules

Start low, go slow - Begin with the smallest recommended dose

One at a time - Don't start multiple supplements together

Time it right - Take 1-2 hours before desired sleep time

Tell your doctor, especially if you take any medications

Quality matters - Use Fullscript HERE

For the best results, schedule a consultation

Using just the Fullscript supplements, Tamara Santa Ana, DC, estimates that you will receive 60% of the health benefits. However, supervision helps! If you consult with her, she will conduct a comprehensive evaluation and follow up to adjust your program.

For PEMF machine choice and brief information about supplements, her service is free. You can also schedule a virtual first visit as a new patient by calling her office at (540) 462-7750 or emailing her at drtsanta@protonmail.com. The fee is $150 for the first hour.

This is not medical advice and is for educational purposes only. Please consult with your healthcare professional before starting any new supplements.