360. CHRISTIAN ELLIOT TELLS THE HISTORY OF THE GLOBAL PSYCHOPATHS

My dear friend Christian kindly let me repost his eloquent lecture. I used it because we should all know this material cold. I disagree with some of his conclusions and assumptions, so my “Editorial” section at the end is more optimistic. Finally, to reward you for taking this black pill, I left you with a story and photos about my brief return to climbing life.

Behind the Curtain: The Covert Global Power Structure

Hidden mechanisms govern our world, and many have been distracted by political theater while failing to see the underlying power structures. I reveal how central banking, global institutions, and covert governance have created a system that benefits the few at the expense of the many.

Our world operates on two distinct levels. Above ground exists the visible political system we interact with daily - the elections, the parties, the public debates. But beneath this facade lies a complex machinery of central banks, international organizations, and powerful families coordinating global affairs from behind the scenes. This underground system, invisible to most, is where true power resides.

My thesis today is straightforward: a covert globalist government runs the world. This group operates as a C-suite executive team that controls the management system masquerading as an independent national government. The nation-state political party system we participate in is a carefully curated illusion—theater designed to keep the populace distracted and divided.

The Central Banking Deception

To understand our present circumstances, we must first travel back 100 years to August 1924. Montague Norman, banker and former Governor of the Bank of England, made a remarkably candid statement that explains much about our current predicament:

Capital must protect itself in every possible way, both by combination and legislation. Debts must be collected, mortgages foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When through the process of law the common people lose their homes, they will become docile and more easily governed through the strong arm of government applied through the central power of wealth under leading financiers. These truths are well known among our principal men who are now engaged in forming an imperialism to govern the world. By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting for questions of no importance. It is thus, by discrete action, we can secure for ourselves that which has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished.

This reveals several critical insights. First, those who control money must combine forces and create laws that protect their interests. Second, they deliberately use political theater to divide people over insignificant issues. While we argue about natural immunity versus vaccine immunity, election interference, abortion, LGBT nonsense, “critical race theory,” borders, and countless other hot-button topics, central bankers consider these "questions of no importance."

What then constitutes a question of importance to these powers? Simply put, who controls the money supply, and what is money? These are the questions they do not want us asking, and they will deploy any means necessary—from human trafficking to engineered famines to funding both sides of wars—to prevent us from focusing on these fundamental questions.

To properly frame this discussion, we must understand the critical distinction between money and wealth. Money is an invention meant to serve as a store of value and medium of exchange. On the other hand, wealth consists of things from the earth with inherent value—land, resources, food, and metals. These concepts became conflated throughout history as bankers realized they could create paper notes representing wealth. Eventually, they convinced governments to grant them the privilege of creating a nation's money supply.

Fiat money—valuable simply because authorities declare it so—was issued as debt. In our economy, money comes into existence only when loans are created. As the proverb states, "The borrower is slave to the lender." When nations max out their credit, they become enslaved to the lender. The money supply increases with loans, inevitably leading to inflation, with more currency units chasing the same amount of goods.

Henry Ford captured the essence of this system when he said, "It is well enough that the people of the nation do not understand the banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning." He understood that if people grasped the nature of this slavery system, they would revolt.

The Architects of Control

The Rothschild family is the primary architect of our current debt-based central banking system. Mayer Amschel Rothschild clarified their philosophy around 1838: "Give me control of the economics of a country, and I care not who makes her laws." His son Nathan later added, "I care not what puppet sits on the throne of England. The man who controls the British money supply controls the British Empire, and I control the British money supply."

These statements reveal a fundamental truth: whoever controls a nation's money supply also controls its military and, by extension, the country itself. As Henry Kissinger put it, "He who controls the money controls the world."

One of the most powerful yet least understood entities in this financial system is the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), founded in 1930. This institution in Basel, Switzerland, operates with extraordinary privileges: it meets in secrecy, takes no minutes, cannot be audited, pays no taxes, cannot be sued, and maintains its own police force. Most importantly, like the City of London, it functions independently of any government. It is essentially its own sovereign entity with immunity from the laws of any nation.

The BIS serves as the central bank's central bank, with 63 member institutions, including those from the United States and the BRICS nations. This hub-and-spoke model challenges the notion of a truly multipolar world. Any bank member of the BIS enjoys the same sovereign immunity, creating a network of private banks—essentially wealthy families from over 60 countries who manage the global money supply and deploy usury on nations through the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

These member banks are developing their own digital currencies to eliminate physical cash. This is the next phase in their control paradigm.

The Media and Monopolistic Agenda

Controlling money provides tremendous power, but managing and puppeteering narratives furthers that power. The monopolistic interests behind central banking require ideologically aligned partners across various sectors, including media.

David Rockefeller, in his 2002 autobiography "Memoirs," made a stunning admission on page 405:

For more than a century, ideological extremists on either end of the political spectrum have seized upon the well-publicized incidents, such as my encounter with Castro, to attack the Rockefeller family for the inordinate influence they claim we wield over American political and economic institutions. Some even believe that we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as internationalists, and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure. One world, if you will. If that's the charge, I stand guilty and am proud of it.

In another statement reportedly made at a Bilderberg trilateral meeting around 1991 in Baden, Germany, Rockefeller said:

We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time Magazine, and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost 40 years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years... but the world is more sophisticated and prepared to march toward a world government. The supernational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.

These quotes reveal the elites' contempt for democratic self-governance and belief that they should rule the world. Their strategy involves infiltration and legislation—capturing institutions and shaping laws to serve their interests. The Rockefellers and later Bill Gates have employed this playbook across numerous industries, including medicine, energy, education, and media.

International Organizations Immunity

In the 1940s, a critical development formalized this shadow governance system. On December 29, 1945, just two months after the founding of the United Nations, Congress passed the International Organizations Immunity Act. As shocking as it sounds, this legislation grants international organizations immunity from national law through a simple presidential executive order.

The implications are staggering. Seventy-six organizations have received complete immunity, operating entirely outside legal accountability. These include the United Nations and its 22 spinoff organizations, the World Health Organization, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, various telecom and energy conglomerates, the European Space Agency, the World Intellectual Property Organization, Interpol, the World Tourism Organization, the Red Cross, and the World Trade Organization.

Even more disturbing, any entity subcontracting with these organizations also receives immunity protections. This extends the shield to thousands of NGOs and corporations, including those associated with Bill Gates, major tech companies like Microsoft, Meta, and Google, mainstream media outlets, pharmaceutical companies, and CERN.

This expansive shadow government operates outside the law, with its own justice system and "democracy" where they vote among themselves to dictate global events and determine which crimes will be ignored because the perpetrators are deemed "systemically important."

Post-War Global Governance

Presidents have occasionally warned about this system. Dwight D. Eisenhower's 1961 farewell address cautioned: "

We face a hostile ideology, global in scope, atheistic in character, ruthless in purpose, and insidious in method... We must guard against the acquisition of unwanted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex... We must also be alert to the danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific technological elite.

John F. Kennedy similarly warned:

We are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence, on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific, and political operations.

Following World War II, this system accelerated dramatically. The 1944 Bretton Woods agreement established the US dollar as the global reserve currency, initially tied to gold. By 1971, this gold backing was abandoned, with the dollar now backed primarily by the US military's global presence. In 1994, the Federal Reserve joined the Bank for International Settlements, after which trillions of dollars began disappearing from federal books as "undocumentable adjustments."

On September 10, 2001, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld announced that $2.3 trillion was missing from the Department of Defense budget. The following day, the events of September 11th occurred, which included the collapse of World Trade Center Building 7—a building housing classified government records that fell in a controlled demolition fashion despite not being hit by a plane. The BBC mysteriously announced the collapse of Building Seven more than 20 minutes before it happened.

As of 2015, documented theft from the US government's books had reached $21 trillion. Since then, accountability has vanished entirely, with estimates of missing funds now between $30 and $90 trillion. $21 trillion represents about $65,000 stolen per American citizen; at $90 trillion, the figure rises to $270,000 per person.

The Military Enforcement Apparatus

The global scale of this operation requires enforcement capability. The US military, with 750-900 bases in 80 countries, has effectively become the international police force for the globalist empire. While they won World War II, US forces never left Germany or Japan, and recently, Sweden and Finland agreed to host 15 more US military bases each.

The southern US border remains porous despite this global reach, suggesting this situation is by design. The border crisis could be resolved quickly if desired, but the covert system functions exactly as intended - to weaken and dissolve national cohesion.

The Department of Defense operates not for defense but as an offensive tool, threatening nations that refuse to accept dollars or install compliant leaders. Countries that resist face overthrow under manufactured pretexts.

Recent Acceleration and Future Plans

In August 2019, central bankers and hedge fund managers, including Larry Fink of BlackRock, met in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to develop the "Going Direct Reset." This plan bypassed traditional banking processes to inject money directly into the economy. Following this meeting, the events of 2020 unfolded - businesses were shut down, and $5 trillion was injected into the economy, primarily benefiting billionaires, corporations, and special-purpose acquisition companies that purchased tangible assets at fire sale prices.

Around this time, the World Economic Forum released a promotional video outlining predictions for 2030, highlighting their vision for humanity. These predictions included:

"You'll own nothing and you'll be happy" - suggesting complete dispossession of private property "Everything you want, you'll rent" - positioning you as a perpetual renter from corporate owners "The US won't be the world's leading superpower" - aligning with efforts to undermine American stability "You won't die waiting for an organ, we won't transplant organs, we'll print new ones"—promoting transhumanist technology. "You'll eat much less meat, an occasional treat, not a staple,” which pushed fake meat and insect consumption. "A billion people will be displaced by climate change,” justifying forced open borders and human trafficking. "Polluters will have to pay to emit carbon dioxide" - advancing climate control mechanisms. "You could be preparing to go to Mars,” offering space as an escape fantasy. "Western values will have been tested to the breaking point,” acknowledging their intention to destroy traditional values.

This agenda is proceeding with urgency because we are approaching the end of an unsustainable financial Ponzi debt scheme. Their ambition is to reset the system in a way that allows them to retain power through war, civil unrest, and foreclosures.

Political Theater Distraction

The July 2024 Trump assassination attempt exemplifies the political theater used to distract the populace. When examined objectively, much about the official narrative doesn't add up. The bullet allegedly captured in a photograph next to Trump's head would have needed to travel at twice the speed of any rifle bullet on the market. Curiously, the photographer who captured this moment was the same one who took the photo of President Bush being informed about the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11.

Additionally, the Secret Service's behavior raises questions. Instead of immediately rushing Trump off stage, they allowed time for what appeared to be an iconic photo opportunity, potentially endangering him further if the threat had been genuine.

These inconsistencies suggest the possibility that such events are orchestrated to manipulate public emotion and divert attention from more substantive issues. Whether Trump himself is another captured puppet in this system deserves serious consideration. If he were indeed a threat to the deep state, they likely would have methods for removal that didn't involve public spectacle.

Yoho comment: I make no judgment about the assassination attempt, for all information sources about it are questionable. We know more about Trump now than when this was written, and it seems unlikely that he is a puppet.

Other concerning signals include Trump's association with Peter Thiel, mentor to his running mate J.D. Vance. Thiel has extensive CIA ties, and his company, Palantir, powers much of the surveillance state. Trump has also floated Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, as a potential Treasury Secretary. This is hardly a sign of intent to reform the corrupt financial system.

Hope Through Parallel Systems

Despite this bleak assessment, there are reasons for optimism. The globalists' vision for our future is clear, but if they could have fully implemented it already, they would have. They lack the necessary energy infrastructure to operate a comprehensive digital control grid. The data centers required for such control and energy supplies are insufficient. This explains why figures like Bill Gates, Larry Fink, and Warren Buffett invest heavily in nuclear energy.

The globalists are racing to establish their control system before enough people wake up, cease using their tools, and undermine their power permanently. Their entire system depends on distraction, lies, and our consent, making their grip on humanity fragile.

Several positive developments suggest resistance is growing:

DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) departments are being defunded across the country

Corporations are abandoning unsustainable ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) agendas

Homeschooling and homesteading are booming

Local elections are becoming harder to manipulate

Markets have rejected synthetic foods like fake meat and insect protein

Central Bank Digital Currencies have failed to gain traction in test markets like Nigeria

Climate change narratives are crumbling as people recognize their weaponization

Christian churches are experiencing revival and growth

Most importantly, we've never experienced a free market economy—only a centrally controlled system masquerading as one. The productivity and prosperity possible without a manipulated debt-based monetary system would be extraordinary.

Taking Action

The path forward requires active participation rather than passive waiting. Here are concrete steps to resist this globalist agenda:

Ignore national political theater and focus instead on state and local governance Strengthen family bonds and community ties Identify and expose globalist operatives in your area through peaceful confrontation Disentangle businesses and local governments from DEI and ESG initiatives Build relationships with local farmers, sheriffs, bankers, and city council members Consider creating local currencies - during the Depression, thousands of local currencies existed in the United States Develop personal sovereignty hubs in your community Engage in prayer and spiritual practices to strengthen moral resolve

The most crucial action is disentanglement from their systems. As communities disconnect from centralized control, the globalists lose their relevance. By becoming patient, systems-level thinkers with a generational outlook, we can ultimately prevail because truth is on our side.

We face a monumental struggle against a sophisticated control system that has developed over centuries. However, this system depends entirely on our compliance and distraction. By understanding how the world works, focusing on local solutions, and building parallel systems, we can create a future based on genuine freedom rather than managed control.

Yoho editorial: I am more confident about current events than Christian

Mira, one of my great mentors, told me that predicting the future is a fool’s game. Anything can happen, and “The track record of doomsday forecasts is poor. No one can really know the future. The smug certainty of doomers that they have all the answers finally shook me out of their midst.” (unknown source)

Here is what I think:

We cannot “Amish” our way to freedom. Pretending we are not part of an integrated economy and that local structures can wholly support us is a loser strategy.

The globalists operate from the shadows and do not want their intentions and machinations made public. Although their power became obvious during Covid, their method is primarily psychological warfare and weaponizing ourselves against each other. Their great accomplishment was to turn a third of our populace into traitors stuffed with irrational ideas designed to degrade our values and destroy civil society. They have also promoted many health-destroying ideas and have distorted much of our science.

Christian is brilliant and eloquent, but he has sometimes been influenced by those who sow fear and exaggerate to discourage us. Santayana said it best: “Skepticism, like chastity, should not be relinquished too easily.” For example, Christian respects Catherine Austin-Fitts, the queen of “La Belle indifference.” This means that she acts as if all is well while telling horror stories that encourage us to abandon all hope. She always gave me the willies, so I trusted my gut and ignored her. My reservations were confirmed recently when CAF was spotted selling Tucker Carlson an absurd tale about massive cities being built underground as giant bomb shelters for the “Elites.” Awaken with JP has a funny satire of that HERE. If you can tolerate more about Fitts, see the Appendix. CAF and JP

I have no inside information and could be wrong about anything, but I’m impressed by how much the “Freedom Movement” is being guided by what Mathew Crawford calls chaos agents.

If you found this post discouraging, recall that we have been fighting the globalists for over a century. Predicting imminent doom in any situation is counterproductive and plays into the hands of our enemies. Although they are not perfect, and the forces opposing them are substantial, at least we have leaders who understand this history. If you make this post go viral, others will, too.

Many people worldwide are manning up and emulating the US. I even have hope that the bankster-owned Federal Reserve Bank and its debt can be destroyed, but we must expose its secrets to everyone first.

As Eisenhower said, “Pessimism never won any battles.” Take heart and do your work.

References

Richard Werner and Unbekoming lend more substance to the outline above.

Unbekoming’s post about David A. Hughes’s book supports these themes.

I was riveted by this and hung on every word:

Criminal banksters are old news.

All of the perplexities, confusion, and distress in America arises, not from the defects of the Constitution or Confederation, not from want of honor or virtue, so much as from downright ignorance of the nature of coin, credit, and circulation." -- John Adams, Founding Father

"History records that the money changers have used every form of abuse, intrigue, deceit, and violent means possible to maintain their control over governments by controlling money and its issuance." - President James Madison

"You are a den of vipers and thieves and I intend to rout you out, and by the eternal God, I will rout you out. If Congress has the right to issue paper money, it was given them to be used by themselves, and not to be delegated to individuals or corporations.." -- Andrew Jackson's address to Congress 1829

"I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies." - Thomas Jefferson.

"I have two great enemies, the southern army in front of me and the financial institutions, in the rear. Of the two, the one in the rear is the greatest enemy..... I see in the future a crisis approaching that unnerves me and causes me to tremble for the safety of my country. As a result of the war, corporations have been enthroned and an era of corruption in high places will follow, and the money power of the country will endeavor to prolong its reign by working upon the prejudices of the people until wealth is aggregated in a few hands and the Republic is destroyed. I feel at this moment more anxiety for the safety of my country than ever before, even in the midst of the war." - Abraham Lincoln

"I wish it were possible to obtain a single amendment to our constitution - taking from the federal government their power of borrowing." Thomas Jefferson, 1798

Here are many more historical quotes about these criminals:

Join with and support Christian

Christian Elliot is a world-class health coach and an intellectual in our healthcare world. He often finds paths to healing when the MDs cannot and is committed to finding and eliminating root causes.

After 20 years as a full-time coach and more than 20,000 hours of one-on-one coaching, he has improved hundreds of lives. His clients writing reviews describe his work as an enriching experience.

Christian is a likable truthteller who isn’t afraid to discuss tough topics. Despite having a wife and six homeschooled kids, he stays ahead of me on many health and globalism topics. Christian is dependably uplifting. He pushes my thinking and calls out my blind spots.

Part of his success is his growing network of other doctors and coaches from whom he learns. He interviews many health experts on his podcast. I have been on his show here, here, and here.

Christian may have answers if you are having trouble getting and staying well. You can reach him at christian@truewholehuman.com or check out his Private Membership Association, Healing United, where he works with other doctors and coaches to build personalized health programs.

While Western medicine continues its free fall into irrelevance, Christian and his colleagues are already building a new model of healthcare that will replace it. I’m proud to call him my friend.

Resource credit: Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack

Parting shot: A brief return to the climbing life

Appendix: TMI about CAF

The following is from Miles Mathis, another questionable source. If you bother reading it, bear in mind Joseph Goebbels’s saying, “A lie repeated often enough becomes the truth.” These people are all managed from some Langley CIA department just down the hall from the Alien Invader office. Their job is to destroy our morale and critical reasoning.