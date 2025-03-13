349. KIM ROGERS, THE WORM QUEEN, AND HER "FELLOW TRAVELERS"

The Rumble video link is HERE. Christian Elliot’s interview with Kim is HERE. I italicised my perspectives and left my experts in regular type.

Contents

Introduction: The Hidden Epidemic The mainstream medical view of parasites The “Worm Queen,” Kim Rogers Cindy Sellers, the parasite terminator Natural health care practitioner Lucy Anstey My synthesis and the Easter egg revealed For once, Pharma treatments are excellent. Mark Grenon’s final Easter egg Postscript: Canada’s new tapeworm

1. Introduction: The Hidden Epidemic

Up to 95% of Americans have worms and parasites, but Western medicine all but ignores them. Although I refer to them interchangeably, worms are visible, but parasites are microscopic. There are thousands of species, and killing them improves your health. I fantasize about stepping on mine, but you can’t when they are in your bowel.

Knowledgeable people differ about parasites, so do not dismiss any of their stories below. Reserve your judgment until the end.

I put an easter egg in this essay that solves Kim’s central mystery. Try to spot it before you come to my final synthesis chapter. If you have read Judas Dentistry, this should be easy.

Spoiler: The last paragraph of this essay explains how chlorine dioxide (CD) kills parasites. Although it also works for worms, using brief courses of the Pharma drugs with it is more effective.

Not surprisingly, few of the people I cite here have gotten those two memos.

2. The mainstream medical view of parasites

Sam’s training is formidable. He spent four years as an undergraduate, four years in medical school, three years studying internal medicine, and two more years in an infectious disease fellowship. He is board-certified multiple times. He is a partner in a group that works at the best hospital in Los Angeles. Here is what he said about worms and parasites:

Sam estimates that only one to five percent of people in the US have clinically problematic infestations.

He only looks for parasites and worms if people complain of symptoms. For example, pinworms itch, and they are common for kids in daycare settings and their parents. My mother diagnosed me when I was five by putting a piece of tape over my anus and capturing some specimens. I did not think to ask her whether she was infested, too.

There are thousands of types of parasites, but this number is inflated by the people who name them to get the prestige of a discovery.

About fifteen kinds are commonly identified by American infectious disease specialists.

Blood testing (serology) is available for most of them; when Sam uses this, he checks for many at once. He occasionally sends patients for skin biopsy if they have lesions suggesting parasites are erupting through the skin.

A complete blood count (CBC) can be a clue to parasites, for some cause anemia.

Eosinophils are a type of white blood cell that stains red and are counted on a CBC. If the number is unusually high (more than 500 per microliter), it may indicate allergic reactions, parasite infections, cancer, or exposure to certain antibiotics, amphetamines, or laxatives.

Yoho note: Sam has only diagnosed four cases of Lyme disease in the past five years. He says it is easy to treat using Rocephin and doxycycline. In his defense, his practice is hospital-based, working primarily with acutely ill people rather than the chronically ill.

I believe that a double-digit percentage of the population would test positive for Lyme, and a mid-single-digit percentage is severely symptomatic but largely unidentified. Lyme was developed in a US bioweapon lab and has spread to every state and worldwide. It causes massive disability, and its many symptoms imitate other diseases. The US health establishment is concealing the diagnostic tests and treatment. See my next post for a review of all that.

3. Kim Rogers’s Journey From Chronic Illness to Health Advocacy

Yoho comment: The “Worm Queen,” Kim Rogers, was sick for years and nearly died before she learned how to eliminate them. She started a company that uses only natural products for treatment.

Her herbs must be taken thrice daily for a month or more, which seems impractical to a conventional doctor like me who spent a career witnessing people ignoring my advice. Studies show that patients do not take prescribed drugs about a third of the time—even those that prevent kidney transplant rejection.

But this may be a case where, for once, patients do what you tell them. I have a vivid imagination, and when I began thinking about worms, I started feeling creepy, crawling sensations, so I just began Kim’s month-long cleanse.

The rest is Kim:

My Health Crisis and Awakening

In certain health circles, I'm known as ‘The Worm Queen.’ Today, I will share my journey and what I've learned about parasites, chronic illness, and the path to healing.

I had a long history of health issues that eventually led to my discoveries about parasites. For many years, I struggled with stage four endometriosis, which led to 13 surgeries. I was also fighting Lyme disease silently, without even knowing it. I got bitten by a tick when I was 10, but I didn't realize its impact until much later. I also got bitten by what I now believe was a buffalo fly that likely contributed to my Babesia infection, which I only discovered two weeks ago.

Babesia is a parasite that lives inside your red blood cells. It causes symptoms like air hunger, and you break out in red marks - they're like hemangiomas. When they flare, I get hungry and can never feel full. This happens with mold exposure, too.

I was trained in and worked in Western medicine for much of my life. My specialties were endocrinology and neurology, and I worked in those fields for years before migrating to academia. Although I was never licensed in medicine or nursing, I wrote certifications for medical assisting, medical billing and coding, and allied health. I trained lab technicians and even worked in a pharmacy and the ER. I was a healthcare jack-of-all-trades.

I started declining physically around 2015, which I later discovered was because I was living in mold. By 2019, my husband had to quit his job, I quit mine, and we had gotten our affairs in order because we weren't sure I would make it. It was a scary, grieving process.

We had a beautiful piece of recreational property on the outskirts of the rainforest in Hoodsport, Washington. We started building a log home there in 2016 before I became very ill. Being a jack of all trades, I learned all the software needed to design it and found a builder to help put the logs on the foundation. I learned all the necessary software to design it and found a builder to help put the logs on the foundation. By 2019, we had sped up the process because I wasn't doing well, and we had moved to that property to live in a travel trailer while finishing the home.

It was a wonderful acre on the Olympic Peninsula, with the trees stacked with moss due to the heavy rainfall. However, we later discovered that the air there had cladosporidium in it, which poisoned us. The water on our property was also contaminated with parasites, as are 75 percent of all the municipal supplies I have tested.

This environmental exposure made us very sensitive. Our syndrome was similar to Valley fever (coccidioidomycosis), a fungal infection common in Arizona. Some people must move out of the state to recover.

The Discovery of Parasites

I had been taking Klonopin (clonazepam) for anxiety, and in January 2021, I finally managed to kick my habit.

Yoho comment: Klonopin is a highly addictive benzodiazepam that is prescribed for anxiety but causes more harm than good. Like every other psych drug, it has never been appropriately studied using placebos. Kim took 4 milligrams a day for 19 years, which is considered an intermediate addiction. I took two mg a day for about a decade, and HERE is the post about that. My dose was about the same as forty (40) mg of Valium, which is a lot. Heavy users sometimes take eight mg a day, which is equivalent to 160 mg of Valium. Back to Kim:

I had no medical assistance, did my withdrawal from Klonopen too quickly, and had what doctors thought was a mini-stroke. I partially lost the ability to use my hands, and my husband had to help me shower. (Yoho: Oral DMSO helps strokes; after our interview, I sent Kim THIS article.)

While I was still struggling with withdrawal, I was in the bathroom and saw a tiny worm move out of my face. At the time, I had been having flare-ups of weakness and often couldn't get out of my chair. I wasn't bedridden, but I would spend my days just sitting, unable to walk much.

During a routine women's health check a few years earlier, my doctor found a white spot in my groin that might have been a parasite eruption. She asked me to come back in ten days for a biopsy, but it did not show anything. I asked her, "Do you think I might have pinworms?" She immediately dismissed the idea, saying, "People in America don't get worms." But it stuck with me, and I looked into colonics and researched parasite treatments with wormwood.

Another clue was that I became more symptomatic during full moons. I know this sounds crazy, but it is well established that worms are more active during this time of month.

During my research, I also found a 1953 CIA Document that suggested endometriosis and other tumors are sometimes related to parasite or worm colonization. This had been buried until it was declassified in 2011, and I saw it in 2016.

In 2021, after getting off Klonopin, my brain cleared, and I regained my ability to function and think critically. When browsing TikTok, I came across a video of a woman who said she had almost ended her life because of worms. That resonated with me.

Despite my background in Western medicine and my typically structured, black-and-white thinking, I ordered a parasite cleanse product called ParaGarden. I tried it because I was experiencing right-sided abdominal pain in the area where I sometimes felt my endometriosis. I was extremely constipated.

What happened next changed everything. Within three days of starting the cleanse, I saw parasites in my toilet. I didn't have to dig through my stool to see them—they were plainly visible. I had roundworms, pinworms, and liver flukes, and my husband later tested positive for roundworms.

Understanding the Parasite Problem

Parasites are a widespread issue that few people talk about. The CDC acknowledges that 60 million Americans have them, but I believe the actual number is between 95-100% of the population. This discrepancy exists because testing in the United States is inadequate and inaccurate.

I experienced this firsthand when my stool from one specimen was tested by parasites.org and LabCorp simultaneously. Labcorp is one of the two dominant US-based labs, and parasites.org is a specialty lab. This sample tested negative for Cryptosporidium through LabCorp but positive through Parasites.org. Since my result came from a lab that Western medicine doesn't consider "reputable," the CDC does count it among the 60 million.

If you think about it logically, if you've never done a parasite cleanse and you live in a country where you eat salmon, walk barefoot, swim in lakes, and are constantly exposed to potential sources, the likelihood that you don't have any parasites is slim to none. The idea that living in a first-world country somehow protects us from parasites is a dangerous myth.

Chronic illness has reached epidemic proportions in our country, and parasites play a significant role in this. What's particularly insidious is how they can harbor other pathogens. For example, I didn't test positive for Epstein-Barr virus initially, even with a spinal tap. When I disrupted the parasites during my cleanse, they released the Epstein-Barr virus, and only then did I test positive for it. It was inside the parasites and my brain.

Epstein-Barr virus (human herpesvirus 4) is a common human virus that causes fever, fatigue, sore throat, and other symptoms.

Creating a Solution: The Parafy Cleanse

After my experience with ParaGarden, which helped but was imperfect, I decided to create my own parasite cleanse. This became life's mission and, soon, my business. In July 2021, one of my podcasts about parasite cleansing went viral, and I fully committed to this work. Since then, my life has been a great adventure. Every day has been dedicated to self-education, patient advocacy, and building a business around a cleanse that works. I have not taken one day off.

Our products are third-party tested and organic. We built a 10,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Arkansas, where we make everything ourselves. I now have 30 employees, and I've connected with a fantastic business partner in Jonesboro, Arkansas, whom I met on TikTok.

Here are the components that make our ParaFy cleanse different and effective:

ParaFy - This is the main parasite cleanse. It contains wormwood, black walnut hull, cloves, garlic, and other herbs that target parasites. Sustain - This addresses candida and harmful bacteria. When you remove specific toxins from your body, parasites start to unload other toxins they've harbored. Usnea, in Sustain, helps sweep out the harmful bacteria that parasites drop when they die. Metal Flush is a heavy metal detox. Parasites can hold six to eight times their weight in heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses. When you kill worms like roundworms, flatworms, or tapeworms, they dump those heavy metals into your blood and body. Metal Flush contains cilantro to sweep out these metals. Liver Support - We use dandelion root to support your liver, which is stressed during the cleansing. Supporting your organs is critical while you're in a "kill phase" and getting rid of your worms. Pain Management - I experienced significant pain during my first cleanse, including abdominal and chest pain from thread worms in my heart. I ended up in the emergency room because I wasn't properly binding the dead worms and their components. I discovered that white willow bark helps manage this pain.

I learned about parasites' electrical nature and treatments (The Body Electric by Robert O. Becker is the classic text). I created our kit to match these frequencies so that when they interact, the herb can effectively target and eliminate the parasite. This resembles how an opera singer's voice can shatter glass when it hits the right frequency.

This is essentially what pharmaceutical companies have done, but they've synthesized these compounds. Our bodies don't know how to break down synthetic drugs, so they accumulate in our organs, contributing to chronic illness. When I started removing synthetic drugs from my body and adding in natural herbs, my body began to heal itself.

Beyond Parasites: The Full Health Picture

My health journey taught me that parasites are just one aspect of a complex health picture. I discovered that mold exposure was another significant factor in my illness. We were living in mold without knowing it and exposed to parasite-contaminated water.

I also learned about the impact of dental work on health. I have nine root canals, which can harbor infections that enter the bloodstream and affect other body parts. The bacteria from these infections can pass through teeth into the bloodstream and target different organs, including the heart arteries.

Water quality is another critical factor. Seventy-five percent of the water sources I've tested in our country, including Seattle, test positive for nematodes. Water authorities don't routinely test for them; they only check for parasites if the water shows bacterial contamination.

My journey led me to explore alternatives to conventional pharmaceuticals. To get off Klonopin, I incorporated Amanita muscaria mushrooms, which can be prepared to create a structure similar to Klonopin. I also used psilocybin mushrooms. An anesthesiologist did stellate ganglion blocks for me. These contain steroids plus lidocaine, a local anesthetic, and are injected into nerve clusters in the neck. They help drug withdrawal, calm the mind’s "noise," and allow the patient to feel better.

For ongoing health maintenance, I have a hyperbaric oxygen chamber at home for oxygen therapy. This is excellent for treating Lyme disease, mold exposure, parasites, and encephalitis. I also use chlorine dioxide as part of my protocol.

What I've learned has implications far beyond my health.

I believe we're experiencing a medical awakening. People are discovering that many conventional approaches aren't effectively addressing chronic health issues.

Other countries have long recognized the parasite problem and addressed it routinely. In Mexico, people cleanse for parasites at least twice a year, and you can't participate in certain sports or attend school without proper parasite prevention. Jamaica uses a tea called "the bush" once a month, and India regularly practices deworming, though they use synthetic medications.

Despite their prevalence, parasites are not widely discussed in the United States. Even conditions like toxoplasmosis, which can affect the mind and cause anxiety, aren't widely recognized. In Mexico, some boxers and fighters intentionally get infected with toxoplasmosis to reduce their fear in the ring, as it can affect the frontal lobe and reduce fear responses. (!)

I've also found that vegetarians and vegans have more parasites than carnivores, contrary to what many might expect. This is because produce can harbor parasites if not washed properly. I don't eat any raw produce outside my home because I can't be sure how it was prepared or what water was used to clean it.

My Mission and Approach

My experiences led to a Kundalini awakening, which happens when all your chakras open simultaneously. For me, this was painful but ultimately positive. It enlightened me and helped me understand what was wrong with my body. It allowed me to communicate in better ways than I could before, during the years I was heavily medicated.

This awakening and my medical background have driven my mission to educate others about parasites and help them heal. I've posted thousands of videos across social media platforms, appeared on numerous podcasts, and built a business that has sold over 150,000 cleanse kits worldwide. Yoho note: see her website HERE. The kits last a month and are reasonably priced, at $100 to $125.

My goal is to make parasite cleansing accessible and understandable. I created my kit with clear instructions and easy-to-use bioavailable tinctures - they absorb immediately when put in the mouth, without requiring the stomach to break down a pill. After years of taking 26-29 pills daily, I understand pill exhaustion and wanted to offer an alternative.

For those who are interested in exploring pharmaceutical options for parasite treatment, I've experimented with several. We used Fenbendazole (the "blue box"), putting it into capsules and taking it with peanut butter at night because it's fat-soluble. We followed this with a binder, took it for five days, then took five days off before starting 30 days of herbs.

After a break from herbs, we tried Mebendazole, which is essentially the same molecule as Fenbendazole but with slightly different properties. Then we tried Albendazole, which is particularly effective against threadworms. Each drug has a slightly different "frequency" that targets specific types of parasites. Yoho note: These nearly identical drugs were invented solely to facilitate patents rather than for utilitarian purposes.

The crucial element missing from conventional parasite treatments is binding. When parasites are killed, they drop their eggs on the way out, creating a new generation as you kill off the adults. Binders like coconut-activated charcoal, clay, and fulvic acid are negatively charged and magnetize the positively charged toxins, helping to remove them from the body.

Conclusion and Moving Forward

Through my healing process, I've discovered parasites' critical role in many chronic health conditions and developed effective ways to treat them.

True healing requires a holistic approach that addresses multiple factors, such as parasites, mold exposure, dental health, water quality, and more. It also requires being one's own advocate when navigating the healthcare system.

I'm now focused on helping others understand how to approach their doctors confidently. Even when medical professionals dismiss or gaslight patients, it's essential to trust your body and persist in seeking answers.

For those interested in learning more, I share resources through my social media accounts under Mrs. Rogers Hood (or Mrs.Rogers.hood on Instagram). I offer free e-books, including parasite identification guides and a fast-track guide that can be used with or without my cleanse kit. Everything I share has been personally vetted and approved.

Understanding parasites can be crucial for those with unexplained chronic health issues. My mission is to spread this knowledge and support others on their healing journeys.

References

4. Cindy Sellers, the parasite terminator

This summarizes her chapter on parasites from her book, You Don't Have to Hurt Anymore (2011). It describes human parasitic infections, their prevalence, effects, and prevention. Sellers conducts cleansing programs that help people eliminate parasites, and her clinic is at Angel Farms, Hawaii.

Prevalence and Types

Sellers has "seen more parasites than most people on the planet." She believes that 85-95% of Americans have parasites or worms and says that over 120 types are visible to the naked eye. Medical tests are only available for 40-50 types, which she says explains why many people have negative parasite testing.

She describes several common varieties of parasites, including flukes, tapeworms, roundworms, pinworms, whipworms, hookworms, trichinae, fish parasites, and single-celled protozoa. Sellers says parasites emit poisonous secretions that must be neutralized, which can stress the immune system and lead to declining health. She notes parasites "live within our bodies, feeding off our energy, our cells, our blood, and the food and supplements we use."

The larger parasites typically reside in the digestive tract and can remain for decades. She has found them mainly in the right colon, where "they get all the good food coming in from the small intestine," and says she has seen specimens up to six feet long. Hookworms migrate down the digestive tract, attach to intestinal walls, and consume the host's blood, while tapeworms live in the intestines and absorb nutrition through their skin.

Health Impacts and Case Example

Parasitic infections and chronic fatigue syndrome are closely related. Sellers says that people with this condition "have parasites eating their food and life force." She also associates parasites with "parasitical thoughts and behaviors of fear," implying a psychological component to parasitic infections.

To illustrate her point, Sellers tells about a woman named Lynn who visited Angel Farms. Lynn had been diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome for 17 years, was receiving SSI benefits, and slept over 15 hours daily. On the sixth day of the cleanse program, Lynn passed a three-foot tapeworm "that was just lying in her transverse colon.” Lynn improved dramatically the next day and soon could resume teaching and editing.

Exposure and Transmission

Sellers emphasizes the ubiquity of parasites, stating that exposure is unavoidable in our mobile and social environment. She lists various transmission sources, including fruits, vegetables, grains, seeds, nuts, raw or undercooked animal flesh, and direct contact through the feet and hands.

Pinworms are the most common roundworm in the USA, and spread occurs in crowded areas such as schools, daycares, and hospitals. Sellers says transmission is easy, and the re-infection rate is high compared to lice infestation. She mentions that many people report having had pinworms in childhood but were too embarrassed to tell anyone, suggesting these infections often persist unaddressed.

Symptoms and Detection

Sellers provides a list of common symptoms that might indicate a parasitic infection: remaining hungry after meals, constant gas and bloating, an unusual intestinal movement described as a "butterfly feeling," grinding teeth while asleep, and anal itching, particularly around the full moon. Parasites are more active during this period.

A simple home remedy for pinworms: Apply zinc oxide around the anus before bed, especially around the full moon, to kill the worms when they emerge to lay eggs. She says this is "easy to do for children and causes no harm."

Prevention and Management

Sellers says transforming the body's environment means "parasites will have to leave or die." She recommends several preventive measures, including frequent handwashing, wearing gloves when cleaning litter boxes, limiting animal flesh consumption, proper food handling and cooking practices, and avoiding pork entirely.

Her additional recommendations include boiling untested water supplies, thoroughly washing produce, and washing feet daily, especially in locations where people don't typically wear closed shoes. Sellers washes her feet every night before bed. She says that after completing the cleanse program at Angel Farms, people's bodies become "like a hotel, and not a house, for parasites," suggesting that parasites might still enter but will quickly leave.

Rat Lung Disease

She says this begins when a snail or slug crosses rat feces or urine containing parasites. When the parasite enters the snail's body, it becomes a rat lung parasite. People can contract the parasite when they consume unwashed organic vegetables that these snails have crossed.

Within 24 to 48 hours of exposure, the parasite migrates to the human spine and brain, where it begins to die. The die-off process damages the central nervous system. She states that Angel Farms is becoming known on Hawaii’s Big Island for helping people heal from Rat Lung Disease, which she says is not contagious.

Herbal Remedies for Parasites

Sellers’s key ingredients in her herbal parasite treatments:

Wormwood - Kills the parasites Fresh ground black walnut hulls - Kills the larvae Fresh ground organic cloves - Kills the eggs

She says that cloves were traditionally used on ham not just for flavor but also for their anti-parasitic properties, specifically their ability to kill parasite eggs.

Sellers advises monitoring one's body during a parasite cleanse. People should reduce or stop the program if flu-like symptoms or joint pain occur. Such symptoms, she explains, indicate "die-off," with blockages preventing the body from eliminating dead or dying parasites. She emphasizes drinking a gallon of water daily during such cleanses.

Pets and Parasite Transmission

Sellers observes that many clients come to Angel Farms with "massive parasites" because—like 46 percent of Americans—they sleep with their pets.

Animals lick their anal areas and roll in feces. Sellers explains that many parasites complete their egg cycles at night and that this can produce transmission from pets to humans. She also says that fleas carry tapeworms.

To minimize transmission, Sellers recommends providing pets with their own beds positioned next to the human's bed rather than allowing them to sleep in the same bed. She says this arrangement is better for both humans and pets.

Yoho comment: Better yet, keep them locked out of the bedroom and maybe out of the house. There are cases where a Cane Corso has killed one of his owners when he misinterprets what is happening in a bedroom. Parasites are minor problems compared to an angry 160-pound animal with a bite strength of 750 pounds per square inch. Limit setting is much more critical for them than for a darn poodle.

Pork and Parasites

Sellers cites a Stanford study on parasites in pork. Researchers examined three pork roasts of equal size: one raw, one cooked as usual, and one "burnt." The cooked roast had over 50% of the parasites still alive, while the burnt one had more than 30%. Sellers says to avoid pork, suggesting that even thorough cooking does not eliminate the parasite risk.

5. Natural health care practitioner Lucy Anstey

I live in a beautiful forest in North Florida. I've held my massage license in the state for over 25 years, but my interest in natural health care began much earlier. Growing up in England, we used homeopathic and herbal remedies alongside conventional approaches. This was fortunate for me, as I discovered I was allergic to antibiotics as a child.

My practice:

I had to release approximately 95-98% of my massage therapy clients because they worked in hospital settings and received the jab. When they were under my hands, I got sick, so I had to prioritize my health first. While this meant giving up considerable revenue, it made time for my studies.

It reminded me of when my son was born 31 years ago. Before I could access computers, I relied on resources like Mothering Magazine, libraries, and experts like Dr. Leon Chateau to gather information. Today’s internet allows me to conduct extensive research and develop practices to help people support themselves and their families.

Parasites and Colonic Therapy

I learned colonic therapy from an exceptional mentor at Woods Hygienic in Kissimmee, Florida. Her practice is impeccable, and her nutritional teachings became my foundation. Approximately 75% of our clients had visible evidence of parasites.

During thousands of sessions, I consistently observed tapeworms and other abnormalities. My philosophy is "better out than in," as cleansing the system allows for rebalancing the body's natural bacteria. Although we need both beneficial and even possibly harmful bacteria, parasites can dictate eating habits and health outcomes, making their removal always beneficial.

I worked with a nurse practitioner to do live blood analysis. We observed parasites moving in the blood samples we examined under the microscope. We also conducted foot baths with the same people and analyzed the residue, identifying various parasites, including liver flukes, as they were expelled through the feet.

The foot bath process uses an ionic system with distilled water and metal elements that facilitate toxin removal. It also helps with heavy metal detoxification, though that must be approached gradually since these substances accumulate over years and cannot be rapidly eliminated without consequences.

I recommend seasonal parasite cleansing. Garlic is particularly effective against them. My approach involves chopping a clove of garlic (not chewing it) and placing it on a teaspoon between bites of food. I call this "sandwiching." The parasites are effectively targeted by taking five to six mouthfuls to get enzymes flowing, then swallowing the garlic with water before continuing to eat. I have used many other herbs for successful parasite removal.

Health Challenges and Natural Solutions

I've had Lyme disease from tick bites, which affected my brain to the point where I couldn't drive or read and experienced significant inflammation. I cured this using methylene blue and turpentine, which I learned about when I studied testimonials from Lyme disease summits and experimented with these approaches.

For the turpentine treatment, I started with small doses—five drops, then ten drops—eventually building up to a teaspoon three times daily, always taken with food. Taking any supplement, especially ivermectin, with fat can improve its effectiveness by a third. When combined with methylene blue, turpentine has been beneficial for me.

Liver health is often overlooked. Many people take medications that impact the liver, and liver cleansing should precede certain treatments. I follow Dr. Ed Group's approach, which includes a comprehensive liver cleanse package. I also use a basic liver-gallbladder cleanse consisting of olive oil, lemon juice, grapefruit, and Epsom salts. I believe that for every ten years you've lived, you should do a liver cleanse every other week to maintain optimal health.

6. My synthesis and the Easter egg revealed

Each of my sources is credible, and they would not be here if I did not respect them. However, none of them have their arms around the whole elephant. My infectious disease specialist friend is intensely intellectual and has unquestionable integrity. However, he operates in an academic setting and does not have the gritty experience of a colon therapist such as Ms. Sellers or Lucy. Kim Rogers is a charming, brilliant, and energetic individual who came from zero knowledge to become an authority on natural parasite and worm treatment. (Do not miss her interview.) Yet, since she is a specialist, she missed her primary health issue.

Kim’s big problem is not parasites. Her terrain—her body's strength and immune system—is compromised. I went into the interview wondering what had impaired it and allowed worms to nearly kill her. I initially thought that her total hysterectomy, premature menopause due to ovary removal, and endometriosis with all the surgeries were the problem. But her overlooked issue was the same as nearly everyone else’s: dental problems. Although she had all her mercury amalgams removed about the same time as I did, she still has eight (8) root canals, which are far more damaging. Kim’s mouth must be one big asymptomatic abscess.

Anyone here who has not read Judas Dentistry should do so now. Pick up a free e-book or get a paperback from Amazon using the links at the top of the zombies post. Start by watching the free Root Cause video on Rumble HERE. Root canals decimate your health, and this often results in cancer or other horrible problems. Forty percent of Americans and sixty percent of Europeans have them.

Kim’s dentist mentioned root canals to her but must not have been convincing. Maybe he was the one who destroyed her vitality by leaving the eight dead teeth in her mouth. Changing his mind about his whole career and admitting he was wrong would be too agonizing for him.

You may recall my dear friend Katrina Lewis, whose health was also ruined by root canals. These weakened her and made her susceptible to breast cancer, and she has focussed her considerable intellect on treating that.

So far, these two brilliant people DFL to me and, against all reason, are keeping their root canals. It requires painful leaps of faith—almost like repeated religious conversions—to keep learning, changing one’s mind, and finally realizing how evil dentists are.

Ordinary dentists can only help cases like these by removing all the rotten teeth in a few sessions and making dentures. Many Filipino dentists are skilled at this. But if they try to clean out multiple abscesses at once using local anesthesia, they could carelessly give you an anesthetic dose that is too large and kill you. It happens.

After the dead teeth are removed and the area cleaned, Kim and Katrina need ceramic zirconia implants. I don't know of any way to properly treat big cases like theirs in the US. If the entire mouth is not done at once, puss and dead material from the rotten areas will contaminate the new work that is done.

Titanium implants are a failure that are nearly as bad as root canals.

These surgeries require an MD maxillofacial specialist who operates under general anesthesia. If you want to consider my UCLA-trained surgeon in Spain, contact Becky Dutton using the information in her chapter of Judas Dentistry. Even there, eight root canals and ceramic implants cost at least $50,000. In the US, it is several hundred thousand.

There is no convenient time for this—it must be done yesterday. Kim is still with us because she is only 46 and strong. I hope she can make this happen because I want her to live. If she does, she will discover the hidden truth—parasites are not much of a problem for healthy people. As a well-known functional physician told me, “Any time is good for a parasite cleanse, but people who are having serious problems with them are uncommon.”

That said, I will start the Rogers parasite-killing protocol as soon as I receive it. Two weeks after they began theirs, my great friend Christian Eliot and his wife had ejected many moving things from their colons. I may post photos, but Kim has a free book of them if you cannot wait. YUK!

7. Appendix: For once, Pharma treatments are excellent.

Summary: Alinia (nitazoxanide), ivermectin, and mebendazole/albendazole/fenbendazole produce effective results. These are prescribed for only a few days, but since worms and parasites have months-long life cycles, they generally must be repeated. Praziquantel is effective against tapeworms. Quercetin, an anti-inflammatory that helps the heart and prevents cancer, may also be helpful.

These drugs are all non-toxic and can be purchased economically by mail order from Indian pharmacies (see my zombie post for links). India deworms its entire population twice yearly using albendazole, the fenbendazole relative that differs only by one molecule. It was developed so the Pharma company could patent it and scam us away from the inexpensive generic. In Mexico, a national deworming campaign has been in place since 1993. School-aged children receive a single dose of albendazole twice a year.

Dogs and cats have worms. If you have a pack of them like Herb Richards, you might consider using a dewormer or parasite killer every few months like he does.

For fenbendazole’s safety and use, see THIS post, and you can buy the powder HERE. Katrina Lewis has shared doubts with me about using it chronically for cancer, however. It is not approved for human use in the USA, but it is approved for doggies, and we use it on our beloved Tucker. He has never complained, so I use it, too.

Albendazole is a broad-spectrum deworming medicine effective against various worms, including roundworms, hookworms, and some tapeworms. It works by inhibiting the worms' ability to absorb glucose, leading to their death. Depending on the infection type and severity, it is typically taken as a single dose or over several days.

Mebendazole is effective against intestinal worms, such as roundworms, whipworms, and hookworms. It prevents the worm from absorbing sugar, which causes it to lose energy and die.

- For common roundworms, hookworms, and whipworms: 100 mg twice daily for three consecutive days.

- For pinworms: 100 mg once a day for 1 day.

- Treatment may need to be repeated in 3 weeks.

Pyrantel pamoate is commonly used to treat roundworm infections. It paralyzes the worms, allowing them to be passed out of the body through the stool. It is usually taken as a single dose, with possible follow-up doses to ensure complete expulsion of worms.

Praziquantel is highly effective against tapeworms. It causes severe spasms and paralysis in the worms (yes!), which the body then destroys. It is typically taken as a single dose, the amount of which depends on the infection type and body weight.

I asked Sam, the infectious disease expert, about his drug recommendations:

I wrote: Dude! You always have all the data, including blood work, before prescribing. The more common problem is deciding on empiric therapy regimens without all that great info. Do you have advice on parasite and worm treatment in this situation? ❤️❤️ He replied: Hey, in those cases, I use ivermectin 200mcg/kg/ day x 2 doses or if that doesn’t work, albendazole 400mg daily x 3 days.

8. Mark Grenon ’s final Easter egg

He told me that although chlorine dioxide (CD) effectively treats parasites invisible to the naked eye, roundworms are large and less vulnerable. Despite this, he believes that CD works for them. It eliminates the acidic, rotting intestinal environments that worms need to thrive, and he has seen clumps of them excreted in the stool after CD use. Double YUK.

Most of us should be on a chlorine dioxide program anyway, and we should add brief courses of these Pharma drugs if we are concerned about worms.

Editing credit: Jim Arnold of Liar’s World Substack.

Your shares and comments are my only success metrics. Share

Leave a comment

9. Postscript: Canada’s new tapeworm

That is freaking enough of this subject for me.

I would almost prefer to write about the global psychopaths. For example, when Trudeau resigned, I briefly thought Canada had done a parasite cleanse. But shortly after, I learned that a worm migrated from the colon of a gobalist animal Trudeau was sleeping with into Canada’s and started sucking their blood. Mark Carney, the new prime minister, is a central banker and should be known as the Tapeworm.

Let me know in the comments whether you can stand more metaphors like this.