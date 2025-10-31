389. BRAIN BIOPSY OF A PHYSICIAN WIZARD: FRANK SHALLENBERGER, MD

The audio above is Dr. Shallenberger’s four (Yoho) star lecture, ****High Dose Melatonin Therapy. The YouTube video is HERE, and my post about it is HERE. Despite having a hormone medical practice for a decade and writing a book about hormone therapy, I had missed melatonin’s critical importance. I now take 200 mg daily on his advice.

I present some of Shallenberger’s other lectures below, and rate them with stars as well.

Table of Contents

Why did I write about Dr. S? ***Permanent weight loss ***Somorelin (a synthetic relative of growth hormone) ***Ozone Therapy: several lectures ***IASIS Neurofeedback Treatment **Mitochondria Energy Production: The Foundation of Health and Aging **Mitochondrial analysis and cancer therapy ***Energy: aging and health I am off to see the Wizard!

Why did I write about Dr. S?

The reader’s email below caught my attention:

I subscribe to Dr. Frank Shallenberger’s newsletter, The Second Opinion Newsletter. For years, he has been talking about his success in stopping progression and reversing Parkinson’s using a protocol developed by Dr. Marty Hinz. If you haven’t heard about it, please look into it. Here is an excerpt of one such success from Dr. Shallenberger’s newsletter: Steve is a 78-year-old man. He was brought to my clinic all the way from Idaho by his next-door neighbor, a subscriber to my newsletter. Why? Because he was all alone. No family. No friends. All he had was his next-door neighbor, who, by the grace of God, decided to help him out. And here’s the thing. Steve had an advanced case of Parkinson’s. He had the classic case of dopamine deficiency. When he came to the clinic, he was in a wheelchair and was drooling on himself. He talked with a slurred speech. He had very little control of his hands and arms. His appetite was so bad that he was losing weight at an alarming rate. In short, were it not for the dedicated help of his neighbor, he would have had to be in a care facility. Steve was taking 800 mg of Sinemet per day in four divided doses. This was helping him get by, but his condition was continuing to deteriorate every year. Sinemet helps with the symptoms of Parkinson’s, but does nothing to stop or even slow down the disease. The first thing I did was to take him off Sinemet. Sinemet is a drug that contains a natural amino acid called L-DOPA in combination with a very toxic drug called carbidopa. As you may know, drug companies cannot get a patent on a naturally occurring amino acid. So to make a profit, they have to combine it with a drug. I wanted the L-DOPA. That’s how you treat a dopamine deficiency. I just did not want him to take the carbidopa. So I substituted pure L-DOPA in the form of the herb Mucuna pruriens for his Sinemet. In addition, I added in a sulfur-containing amino called l-cysteine, another amino acid called 5-HTP, and various nutritional elements that assist the aminos. I have discussed this protocol with you before. I didn’t create this protocol. Marty Hinz, MD, developed it several years ago. Dr. Hinz has discovered that to get the full benefits out of L-DOPA, the patient must also be prescribed the right balance of the other aminos. When properly followed, I have found Dr. Hinz’s protocol to be highly effective for all kinds of neurotransmitter imbalances, including dopamine deficiency, alcoholism, depression, and Parkinson’s. And here’s the really good news. The protocol is completely natural and safe. There are zero side effects. So what happened to Steve? Two weeks after starting the therapy, his neighbor called me and told me that he was speaking perfectly well and no longer drooling. And he was now walking. His appetite was better, and he was gaining his weight back. All this in two weeks! And Steve’s experience was not all that unusual. Time and time again, I have personally seen similar miracles happen. Steve still has a way to go before he can resume a normal life. But it is incredible that within only two weeks, he is halfway there. These are Dr. Hinz’s websites: https://neuroassist.com/ https://monoamines.com/ If you search for Dr. Marty Hinz, you will see that 20 of his papers have been retracted. He is also being attacked by Quackwatch. [Yoho comment: this makes him more credible, for Quackwatch performs as if it were a paid globalist group. I know—I have watched them tell lies about hormone therapy for years.] Hinz explains that the retractions were due to publisher errors, not to any scientific invalidation; see https://martyhinzmdretraction.com/. I hope this is helpful to you. Thank you for all of the information you so freely share. Warm regards…

So I compiled this post to introduce us to Shallenberger.

If you want to cut to the chase and learn about his approach to Parkinson’s, see the “I am off to see the Wizard!” section at the end of the post.

Depending on your interest, you can spend anywhere from 20 minutes to many hours here. The summaries are designed for quick scanning, or you can watch and study the lectures. Dr. S is best known for his work on ozone, but he has also distinguished himself in other areas.

***The Secret to Permanent Weight Loss

Dr. Shallenberger’s approach is based on seven years of clinical experience measuring and analyzing patient metabolism. He emphasizes addressing the underlying metabolic issues rather than just caloric restriction.

The importance of maintaining a healthy weight extends beyond the obvious health risks of excess weight. Dr. Shallenberger identifies two critical factors: first, fat cells produce inflammatory molecules that contribute to various diseases, and second, the metabolic dysfunction that causes weight gain accelerates aging and disease development.

One of Dr. Shallenberger's novel insights concerns gender differences in weight management. He explains that about 20-30% of overweight women are perfectly healthy despite carrying extra weight due to evolutionary adaptations for childbearing. Men lack such adaptations, meaning excess weight always indicates metabolic dysfunction. This fundamental difference explains why men often lose weight more easily when addressing metabolic issues.

The core of Dr. Shallenberger's approach addresses two key metabolic problems. The first is low resting metabolism, with fewer calories burned daily. This is often related to hormone imbalances involving thyroid, cortisol, and DHEA, and can worsen with weight loss if these are not adequately addressed. The second issue is inefficient fat metabolism, where the body preferentially burns sugar instead of fat, creating a cycle of carbohydrate dependence and increasing difficulty in maintaining weight loss.

Treatment requires addressing both metabolic issues simultaneously. Dr. Shallenberger emphasizes hormone optimization, adequate sleep, proper exercise, and key nutrients, especially iodine, to improve resting metabolism. He also recommends strategically using herbs like ephedra and ensuring sufficient protein intake. He advocates limiting carbohydrate intake to enhance fat metabolism, implementing interval training exercises (alternating 3-4 minutes of easy with a minute intense), balancing hormones, and utilizing strategic supplementation.

Dr. Shallenberger challenges conventional wisdom about carbohydrates, emphasizing that no carbohydrates are "essential nutrients." Most people must significantly reduce carb intake, though individual tolerance varies and must be tested and monitored. He notes that vegetables can provide all necessary nutrients without the carbohydrate load that comes with grains and fruits.

Success requires ongoing monitoring and adjustment of metabolism throughout the weight loss process, as both metabolic issues typically worsen during weight loss unless adequately addressed. The goal is to reach a point where metabolism is appropriately calibrated to maintain the desired weight without constant dieting.

Dr. Shallenberger emphasizes that while this approach requires commitment and professional guidance, it's "easy because it works." Unlike traditional dieting, addressing the underlying metabolic issues results in sustainable outcomes and enhanced overall health. The key is tailoring lifestyle changes to individual genetics and metabolic needs, with professional guidance to measure and monitor progress throughout the process.

***Somorelin and anti-aging medicine

This is closely related to the human growth hormone (HGH) material I presented in Hormone Secrets. Somorelin (somatotropin) is synthetic IGF-1 (Insulin Growth Factor 1), not HGH. It stimulates HGH production and can be measured to monitor therapy, while HGH cannot be measured directly. Somorelin has several advantages over HGH.

Shallenberger says that exercise's effects dwarf those of all supplements, including hormones. (Yoho: I disagree; hormone balance is more critical than exercise or diet. See Hormone Secrets.) He also emphasizes that Somorelin is harmless and safe. However, it costs up to $500 a month, which is impractical for most people.

The lecture introduces this as a potential "fountain of youth" treatment, with the speaker aiming to demonstrate that it belongs among the small percentage of genuinely effective medical treatments. The context is set within the broader field of anti-aging medicine and its physiological effects.

As explained in the lecture, anti-aging medicine addresses several key areas of decline: worsening organ function, reduced biochemical efficiency, and diminished anabolic (building-up) processes. The goal is to achieve more youthful biochemistry, which can be measured using various markers, including cholesterol, insulin, blood sugar, and blood pressure.

Somorelin/IGF-1 is the most accurate way to measure growth hormone. The speaker identifies four main effects of IGF-1: it drives collagen production for tissues and organs, maintains heart muscle strength, improves fat metabolism, and enhances the function of other hormones.

Shallenberger says that sermorelin is superior to growth hormone supplementation. Sermorelin is a growth hormone-releasing hormone (GHRH) analog with several advantages. It has no adverse side effects, provides a self-regulating dosage, preserves natural hormone regulation, promotes better sleep, and improves pituitary function.

Somorelin must be injected, similar to insulin or HGH. Men pay approximately $225 monthly, and women pay around $250. However, Shallenberger notes that alternative dosing strategies that still show benefits are possible. These include partial-month treatments, which reduce costs.

The speaker supports these claims with clinical studies showing beneficial effects from IGF-1 treatment, bone density studies demonstrating improvements even with partial treatment schedules, references to Williams' textbook of endocrinology, and clinical observations of IGF-1 blood level improvements.

Sermorelin treatment has broad applications. Shalenberger says it is a significant advancement in anti-aging medicine that offers a safer alternative to traditional growth hormone therapy. (Yoho: he did not establish this to my satisfaction.) The treatment provides options for maintaining youthful biochemistry and could substantially impact the quality of life in aging populations.

***Ozone Therapy: A Pioneer's Perspective.

Dr. Dennis Courtney interviewed Dr. Shallenberger here. Skip through the first third if you want to miss the host’s blathering.

As the "godfather of ozone therapy" in the United States, Dr. Shallenberger shares his journey into alternative medicine, which began early in his career when he became concerned about medication side effects. His interest in ozone therapy started in the late 1970s when he learned about its widespread use in Germany. After studying with German mentors, he brought this knowledge back to the United States and has been developing and refining the therapy ever since.

While normal oxygen (O2) is stable, ozone (O3) contains a third oxygen atom, making it highly reactive. When introduced to the body, ozone immediately forms "ozonides"—beneficial compounds that can persist for days or weeks, stimulating healing and cellular energy production.

Key Concepts:

· Oxygen is our most critical nutrient, more essential than water, food, or vitamins

· The body's ability to process oxygen decreases with age and illness

· Ozone therapy helps restore this at the cellular level

· Treatment effects come from ozonides, which form when ozone contacts body tissues

Treatment Applications: Ozone therapy can be administered in several ways:

1. Colonics with ozone for detoxification

2. Sauna treatments where ozone contacts the skin to stimulate immune function

3. Blood treatments where ozone is mixed with drawn blood and then reinfused

4. Direct injection into joints, sinuses, bladder, or other specific areas

Dr. Shallenberger emphasizes that ozone therapy's effectiveness spans many conditions because every cell requires oxygen for proper function. The treatment is particularly valuable for:

· Degenerative diseases

· Anti-aging treatments

· Joint and musculoskeletal problems

· Chronic infections

· Immune system support

Safety and Protocol:

The therapy is remarkably safe, with the only major contraindication being hyperthyroidism. Treatments can be administered as frequently as 2-3 times daily for severe cases or weekly for maintenance. The ozone must be generated fresh for each treatment using special equipment, as it cannot be stored.

Resources:

Dr. Shallenberger has authored three books available on Amazon:

· The Type 2 Diabetes Breakthrough

· Bursting with Energy

· Principles and Applications of Ozone Therapy

The interview concludes by emphasizing that ozone therapy isn't a "magic bullet." When combined with proper nutrition, hormone balance, and lifestyle factors, it is a powerful tool. Its ability to improve cellular oxygen utilization makes it a fundamental treatment for preventing and addressing a wide range of health conditions.

***Latest updates in the clinical use of ozone

**Clinical Applications of Ozone Therapy: A Mitochondrial Perspective

Yoho comment: Technical. His most crucial idea is that ozone helps 70-80 percent of all patients who come to see him for any reason. These videos have imperfect audio.

Shallenberger has nearly convinced me to attend the national ozone meeting. It costs $1600, so please subscribe! I am kidding. Maybe they will let me in as a journalist…

Dr. Shallenberger founded the Nevada Center for Alternative and Anti-Aging Medicine and pioneered Prolozone* therapy. He describes how ozone improves mitochondrial function and oxygen utilization. With over 20 years of experience teaching ozone therapy to medical practitioners, he offers unique insights into why this treatment is effective across various conditions.

* Prolozone is a non-surgical treatment where ozone gas is injected with collagen-producing irritants like dextrose to treat pain in joints and muscles. The name comes from the words "proliferation" and "ozone.” This is used more commonly in Europe than in the United States.

Shallenberger begins by emphasizing that oxygen is our most critical nutrient, unique in having just one function: recharging our cellular batteries. However, he stresses that oxygen availability is different from oxygen utilization. This crucial distinction helps explain why people become less energetic with age despite having normal oxygen saturation levels.

Mitochondria comprise about 10% of body weight and number around 10 million billion in an adult human. They are dynamic organelles that comprise nearly half of the cellular cytoplasm and are essential for every bodily function, from detoxification to cognition. While the functional parts of cells remain relatively unchanged with age, mitochondrial efficiency declines significantly.

Shallenberger traces ozone's medical history from its discovery by van Marum in 1785 to Tesla's first ozone generator patent in 1896 to its modern applications. The development of ozone-resistant plastics in 1957 marked a crucial turning point, enabling more widespread clinical use.

Mechanism of Action: Ozone therapy works primarily by increasing the NAD to NADH ratio, a critical measure of cellular energy efficiency. A healthy ratio is approximately 700:1, but it declines with age, creating a downward spiral of energy production. Ozone therapy helps restore this ratio by forming peroxides (ozonides) that interact with cellular chemistry and produce NAD, water, and oxygen.

When ozone enters the body, it rapidly reacts to form therapeutic peroxides. These compounds can persist for days or weeks and provide ongoing benefits. They are lipid-soluble and penetrate cell membranes, making them effective regardless of the administration method.

Dr. Shallenberger advocates ozone therapy as the most versatile tool in clinical practice and says it is useful for approximately 80% of general medical and dental practice cases. Applications include:

· Treatment of infected wounds

· Management of gangrene

· Dental infections

· Chronic pain conditions

· Age-related decline

· Various systemic conditions

He emphasizes that declining oxygen utilization underlies many chronic conditions and aging processes. Areas of chronic pain, for instance, typically correspond to regions of poor oxygen utilization. Ozone therapy addresses fundamental causes rather than symptoms by improving mitochondrial function and oxygen utilization.

Dr. Shallenberger concludes that ozone therapy isn't a panacea but it is an invaluable tool in modern medical practice. The treatment's wide-ranging effectiveness stems from its ability to improve basic cellular energetics rather than targeting specific symptoms or conditions.

***Clinical Applications of IASIS Neurofeedback Treatment: A Physician's Experience

Dr. Shallenberger shares his experience with ISAIS (Interactive Systemic Information System micro current neurofeedback treatment or IASIS MCN), a brain-monitoring and feedback system designed to help the brain optimize its function. His journey with this technology began when colleague Barry Bruder introduced him to it. Like many physicians, Shallenberger was initially skeptical.

After witnessing its effectiveness in a particularly challenging case, his perspective changed. He was treating a physician-patient suffering from severe migraines following a traumatic brain injury. After conventional treatments had failed, three IASIS sessions resulted in the complete resolution of the patient's chronic headaches.

This success, combined with reports of the system's effectiveness in treating Marines with traumatic brain injuries, led Dr. Shallenberger to incorporate the technology into his practice. He notes that the treatment produces no physical sensation during administration - "it felt like absolutely nothing was happening to me" - making it suitable even for children. This gentle, non-invasive approach has proven effective across many conditions. The system costs approximately $10,000 and is available for rental. Many practitioners now have it available.

The effectiveness of IASIS MCN is supported by research from the UCSD/VA Published Study, which demonstrates positive brain changes through neuroimaging evidence. After over 1.75 million sessions administered, no negative repercussions have been reported. The technology has proven particularly effective for individuals seeking non-invasive methods to improve mental clarity, focus, emotional balance, and overall brain function.

Dr. Jeremy Lelek, PhD, ICP, of Metroplex Wellness & Counseling, offers a compelling testimonial: "Throughout my two-decade career in therapy, nothing compares to the swift and enduring outcomes I've seen with IASIS MCN in combating conditions like depression and anxiety. It's been nothing short of miraculous—witnessing everything from total issue resolution to children with autism speaking for the first time in front of their parents. This technology has been an extraordinary gift to the people in my care." IASIS has shown remarkable results with traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, and cognitive dysfunction. It has been particularly effective in treating fibromyalgia, various addiction disorders, and behavioral problems in children.

The claims are that IASIS leads to fundamental healing rather than temporary relief. Most patients achieve complete resolution within two to three months and often require no ongoing maintenance. This success has led him to reevaluate many conditions traditionally viewed as psychological, suggesting that they may stem from neurological imbalances.

Here are a few case studies. An ex-paratrooper with traumatic brain injury, previously unable to work, returned to full employment after treatment and now works in the clinic administering treatments to others. A chronic fibromyalgia patient who had shown only slow improvement with conventional therapies experienced rapid recovery with neurofeedback, achieving complete resolution of pain symptoms. Perhaps most striking was the case of a six-year-old boy with traumatic brain injury who had been unable to sleep since age two. After just one treatment, he showed dramatic improvement and eventually discontinued all medications, with teachers reporting complete behavioral transformation.

Dr. Shallenberger’s theory is that IASIS treatment helps our bodies heal themselves. In his view, illness occurs when healing is blocked or necessary resources are lacking. Treatment should, therefore, focus on identifying and removing obstacles to healing. A comprehensive treatment approach is needed since multiple factors usually contribute to chronic conditions.

While emphasizing that ISAIS is not a panacea, Dr. Shallenberger considers it a significant advancement in treating neurological dysfunction, particularly in cases where conventional treatments have failed. Its success has made it an essential tool in his practice, especially for complex cases that haven't responded to other interventions. The technology's ability to create lasting changes in brain function, rather than just managing symptoms, represents a fundamental shift in treating neurological and psychological conditions.

For more information about IASIS MCN and its benefits, visit microcurrentneurofeedback.com.

**Mitochondria Energy Production: The Foundation of Health and Aging

Yoho: These two are technical.

Dr. Shallenberger's journey into understanding energy production began in the 1980s through his work with oxidative therapies. While treating patients with hydrogen peroxide and ozone, he observed that these treatments seemed to help almost every condition. This led him to investigate why, which ultimately resulted in the development of "bioenergy testing"—a method to measure how efficiently people convert oxygen to carbon dioxide and produce energy.

At the heart of his research lies a fundamental principle: the most basic process keeping us alive is releasing useable energy by converting oxygen (high energy) to carbon dioxide (low energy). This energy production occurs in the mitochondria and powers every function in the body, from thinking to detoxification to tissue repair.

In his research, Dr. Shallenberger identified two critical factors in energy production. The first is oxygen consumption--how efficiently the body uses oxygen. This factor declines predictably with age unless actively maintained and serves as an ideal biomarker for aging and health. The second factor is energy substrate utilization—whether the body primarily burns fat or glucose (carbohydrate) for energy. He discovered that healthy young people primarily burn fat (about 98% at rest), but people shift toward burning more glucose with age and illness. This shift is problematic because glucose metabolism produces more acid and is less efficient.

These findings led to his “Energy Deficit Theory of Aging,” which proposes that suboptimal oxygen consumption and shifting from fat to glucose metabolism accelerate aging and disease. These changes can be measured before conventional tests show problems, creating opportunities for early intervention.

Regarding exercise, Dr. Shallenberger challenges standard practices. He argues that most people either don't exercise or exercise too intensely, leading to excessive acid production through anaerobic metabolism. Instead, he recommends alternating between fat-burning and anaerobic threshold heart rates in specific intervals, with strength training on alternate days.

Yoho comment: Reading about exercise theory and doing various sports and conditioning activities has been my lifelong obsession. Two to three one-hour weightlifting sessions a week produce better health improvements and aerobic conditioning than far more running, swimming, or other supposedly aerobic activities. And being strong is resilience against falls or other mishaps. If you throw in some yoga —such as my 25 minutes, five days a week —and some whole-body coordination exercises, you have an excellent recipe for survival. I go to the climbing gym, but now I am climbing my way back down the rating scale rather than improving.

Rather than following standard nutritional guidelines, Shallenberger advocates minimizing grains, fruits, beans, root vegetables, and added sugars. Instead, he emphasizes protein (150-200g daily), healthy fats (especially omega-3s), and non-starchy vegetables. He points out that although carbohydrates are traditionally considered essential, none are, and most convert to triglycerides anyway.

The bioenergy testing Shallenberger developed measures oxygen consumption, CO2 production, heart rate variables, exercise capacity, and fat versus glucose utilization. This provides detailed information about a person's “Energy Quotient” (EQ), biological age, optimal exercise parameters, and metabolic efficiency markers. He uses equipment similar to cardiac exercise tolerance testing:

The test takes about 45 minutes and consists of two phases:

Resting measurement: Patient sits in a recliner, breathing through a specialized mouthpiece

Exercise measurement: Patient pedals on a calibrated ergometer bicycle

With a mask, pulse oximeter, and CO2 monitor, the system measures:

Oxygen consumption (going into the body)

Carbon dioxide production (coming out of the body)

Using proprietary software, the following is calculated:

Resting mitochondrial ATP production

Maximum mitochondrial energy production

Fat metabolism at rest (percentage of energy from fat vs. glucose)

Fat metabolism during exercise

Dr. Shallenberger says that ATP production directly correlates with oxygen utilization. The ratio of carbon dioxide to oxygen (respiratory quotient) indicates whether energy is being produced from fat (0.7 ratio) or glucose (1.0 ratio). This allows the calculation of energy production efficiency and food utilization.

The test provides valuable information for

Determining biological age

Establishing optimal exercise zones

Calculating precise caloric needs

Determining optimal carbohydrate intake

Assessing cardiac output and pulmonary function

Monitoring treatment effectiveness

Shallenberger says that decreased cellular energy production (Early-Onset Mitochondrial Dysfunction, or EOMD) often begins without symptoms in the 30s and 40s. Regular testing allows for early intervention and monitoring of the effectiveness of anti-aging strategies.

He discussed two case studies: a 55-year-old woman with a biological age of 78 who needed comprehensive intervention and a 50-year-old male athlete with a biological age of 36 who was exercising too intensely.

Dr. Shallenberger believes bioenergy testing should be essential for anyone over 40, athletes, people with energy complaints, and those battling chronic diseases. The test results allow physicians to create individualized treatment plans and monitor their effectiveness rather than waiting years to see if preventive strategies work.

For more information about facilities offering this testing, see www.bioenergytesting.com. This system is becoming increasingly available in clinics worldwide.

Shallenberger has successfully applied these principles to conditions ranging from chronic fatigue syndrome to cancer support, weight management, and athletic performance. His supplementation strategy typically includes L-carnitine, niacin, alpha-lipoic acid, comprehensive mineral/vitamin support, and thyroid and adrenal support as needed.

Dr. Shallenberger says most chronic diseases and accelerated aging stem from decreased energy production, which can be addressed through proper diet, exercise, and supplementation. Clinical results and emerging research on metabolism and aging support his approach. The goal is to help patients maintain or regain youthful energy levels and health markers well into their later years.

This is part three and four of a four-part series.

**Mitochondrial analysis and cancer therapy

Dr. Shallenberger’s approach centers on role of oxygen, which is often overlooked as the most critical nutrient.

Oxygen Utilization and Cellular Energy: Unlike other nutrients, oxygen serves only one primary purpose: energy production through conversion to water. While this process seems simple, it is fundamental to every aspect of cellular function. The efficiency of this conversion process largely determines our health status and biological age.

The NAD/NADH Connection: Dr. Shallenberger says that the ratio of NAD to NADH is a critical marker of cellular health. This ratio controls numerous cellular processes, including:

· Glucose metabolism

· Fat metabolism

· Energy production

· Detoxification

· Cellular repair

Age-Related Decline: Around age 40, oxygen utilization typically begins to decline. This decline manifests as:

· Decreased energy production

· Increased free radical formation

· Reduced healing capacity

· Compromised detoxification

· Accelerated aging

Local vs. Systemic Effects: Oxygen utilization problems can be systemic and local. Areas of chronic pain or inflammation typically correspond to regions of poor oxygen utilization, explaining why targeted treatments like ozone therapy can be effective for specific conditions.

Early Onset Mitochondrial Dysfunction (EOMD): Research presented shows that decreased oxygen utilization often begins early, even in healthy young people:

· 46% of healthy 20-40-year-olds showed signs of EOMD

· 12% had less than 60% of predicted mitochondrial function

· All subjects with EOMD showed decreased fat metabolism

Treatment Implications: Dr. Shallenberger emphasizes a comprehensive approach:

· Supporting NAD production

· Providing NADH supplementation when needed

· Addressing toxicity

· Balancing hormones

· Using oxidative therapies appropriately

The presentation highlights the importance of measuring mitochondrial function and comparing it to monitoring blood pressure. Without measurement, practitioners cannot effectively gauge treatment success. Shallenberger has developed bioenergy testing methods to quantify oxygen utilization, allowing for more precise treatment protocols and progress monitoring.

***Energy aging and health

I am off to see the Wizard!

Traditional doctors treat Parkinson’s patients with the Pharma drug Sinimet, and it gives relief for a few hours at a time. However, after several years, a complication called dyskinesia appears. It resembles Parkinson's, but it cannot be effectively treated. (!) Needless to say, I am still a Sinemet virgin.

Mucuna pruriens is a herb that functional doctors like Dr. Shallenberger use, and it may be equally effective for Parkinson’s without causing dyskinesia. I asked Dr. Tamara why she never told me about using it as a Sinimet substitution. She replied, “I did, and you DFL to me.” She had me there—I don’t f*****g listen very well to anyone.

But she reassured me that she would help me get started. So I have embarked on her entirely new set of supplements that I mix into a glass of kefir and take in the middle of a meal. My tummy is surviving, and although I am only at two weeks, I may already be better.

The following is Dr. Shallenberger’s approach to Parkinson’s

THIS is a key reference that you should download now before it disappears.

Amino Acid Management Of Parkinson’s Disease: A Case Study Pmc 308KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

He uses Mucuna pruriens (standardized at 40 %), a shrub that has been used for Parkinson’s, fertility, depression, and anxiety. It supplies dopamine, and provides smoother delivery compared to synthetic L-DOPA, reducing the motor fluctuations and dyskinesias associated with long-term conventional therapy. It contains L-DOPA (levodopa), serotonin, nicotine, bufotenin, and various antioxidants. These additional compounds may enhance bioavailability and provide neuroprotective effects.

5-HTP (5-hydroxytryptophan) is used to aid serotonin production and prevent nausea associated with L-DOPA.

L-tyrosine: Patients taking L-DOPA require at least 5,000 to 6,000 mg per day of L-tyrosine to prevent significant urinary dopamine fluctuations.

L-cysteine 4,500 mg daily is used; some recommendations suggest 1,500 mg.

Cofactors that are administered daily: vitamin C 1,000 mg; calcium citrate 220 mg; vitamin B6 75 mg; folate 400 mcg; L-lysine 500 mg; and selenium 400 mcg.

Shalenberger claims he balances the L-DOPA with 5-HTP, L-tyrosine, L-cysteine, and cofactors guided by monitoring urinary serotonin and dopamine levels.

Extracorporeal blood oxygenation and ozonation for some patients (“Major Autohemotherapy”). This involves withdrawing a patient's blood, mixing it with ozone gas, and then reinfusing it back into the patient's bloodstream.

Ozone therapy

High-dose melatonin: 60 mg per night, which Dr. S says can stop the progression of Parkinson's. Yoho note: this is a minimal dose; I take 200 mg and the researchers take three grams.

Removal of dental amalgams. Yoho note: Along with root canal removal, which is even more important, this should be the first consideration for any patient.

Avoiding traditional carbidopa-levodopa combinations (Sinemet), which produce permanent dyskinesia tremors for many.

Shallenberger’s patient testimonials describe significant improvements.

Dr. Shallenberger's approach focuses on supporting dopamine production and managing the side effects of L-dopa therapy through specific amino acids and nutritional supplements. His protocol includes L-cysteine, mucuna pruriens, and his proprietary Super Immune QuickStart formula, along with high-dose melatonin NCBIHealthUnlocked.

Core Supplements in the Protocol:

1. L-Cysteine (1,500 mg daily)

Rationale : L-cysteine serves as a sulfur donor in enzyme synthesis and helps prevent depletion of glutathione and enzymes that catalyze amino acid precursors into monoamines Amino acid management of Parkinson’s disease: a case study - PMC. It supports the synthesis of enzymes needed for dopamine production.

Sourcing: Available from most online supplement retailers like Thorne, Life Extension, or Jarrow Formulas

2. Mucuna Pruriens

Rationale : Contains naturally occurring L-DOPA along with compounds that act as AADC inhibitors, potentially providing superior symptom relief with fewer side effects than synthetic L-DOPA NCBILife Extension

Sourcing: High-quality sources include Barlowe's Herbal Elixirs, Banyan Botanicals, or Organic Traditions

3. Super Immune QuickStart (1 scoop twice daily)

Rationale : This proprietary formula contains therapeutic doses of nutrients including antioxidants, detoxifying compounds like N-acetyl cysteine, fiber, and immune-supporting herbs designed to provide comprehensive nutritional support AntiagingmedicineZoboko

Sourcing: Available through Dr. Shallenberger's Nevada Center at 800-791-3395 Dr. Frank Shallenberger's newsletter on P... - Cure Parkinson's or Advanced Bionutritionals

4. Complete Daily Oils (1 capsule twice daily)

Rationale : Likely provides essential fatty acids to support brain health and reduce inflammation

Sourcing: Available through Dr. Shallenberger's Nevada Center at 800-791-3395 Dr. Frank Shallenberger's newsletter on P... - Cure Parkinson's

5. High-Dose Melatonin (60 mg nightly)

Rationale : Melatonin acts as a powerful antioxidant supporting brain health, fighting oxidative stress, and promoting neuroprotection beyond just sleep benefits Dr. Frank Shallenberger (DFS) Products

Sourcing: Available at Perfect Vitamin Products (perfectvitaminproducts.com) as "Melatonin Max" Dr. Frank Shallenberger's newsletter on P... - Cure Parkinson's

Supporting Research Evidence:

A clinical study using this amino acid approach showed that from a database of 254 Parkinson's patients, proper balanced administration of L-dopa with 5-HTP, L-tyrosine, L-cysteine, and cofactors allowed for optimal L-dopa dosing without typical side effects Amino acid management of Parkinson’s disease: a case study - PMC.

Additional Cofactors Used in Clinical Research:

The research protocol also included daily: Vitamin C (1,000 mg), calcium citrate (220 mg), vitamin B6 (75 mg), folate (400 mcg), L-lysine (500 mg), and selenium (400 mcg) Amino acid management of Parkinson’s disease: a case study - PMC.

Quality Sourcing Recommendations:

L-Cysteine : Thorne, Life Extension, Jarrow Formulas

Mucuna Pruriens : Barlowe's Herbal Elixirs, Banyan Botanicals, Organic Traditions

N-Acetyl Cysteine : Thorne, Life Extension, Jarrow Formulas

Melatonin : Life Extension, Thorne, or the specific "Melatonin Max" from Perfect Vitamin Products

Dr. Shallenberger's proprietary formulas: Nevada Center (800-791-3395) or Advanced Bionutritionals

Yoho note: Like anything else, there must be a few key elements such as standardized Mucuna pruriens and the cofactors that account for most of the effects.

To contact the Shallenberger Clinic:

Phone: 775-884-3990

Email: doctor@antiagingmedicine.com

Website: https://www.antiagingmedicine.com

Address: 1231 Country Club Dr, Carson City, NV 89703

Parting shot

You know you are in trouble when your best friends are nine or ten years old. I was hanging out with a few of them at the climbing gym, telling war stories as we men do, and one of them observed my tremor. He announced to the group, “I know what your problem is, you are afraid.” I thought about it for a moment and shamefacedly admitted he was right.